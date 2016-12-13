(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT
Indonesia
Infrastructure Finance's (IIF) National Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable. The long-term senior unsecured rating has
also been affirmed
at 'AAA(idn)'.
'AAA(idn)' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned
by the agency in
its National Rating scale for Indonesia. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
Fitch classifies IIF as a credit-linked public-sector entity due
to its
important role in developing Indonesia's infrastructure. The
rating reflects
IIF's strategic importance, strong state and supranational
shareholders and
tight monitoring by Indonesia's Ministry of Finance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status 'Stronger': IIFs shareholders include important
multilateral
agencies and development institutions. These include the Asian
Development Bank
(AsDB; AAA/Stable); the World Bank Group's International Finance
Corporation;
KfW's (AAA/Stable) wholly owned unit, Deutsche Investitions-und
Entwicklungsgesellschaft; and an indirect shareholding by the
government of
Indonesia. Together, these entities own around 85% of IIF's
capital. This
attribute has greater weight in our rating decision than other
factors due to
the strength of the main multilateral shareholders.
Control 'Stronger': The state oversees IIF through PT Sarana
Multi Infrastruktur
(Persero) (SMI, BBB-/Stable), a 100% state-owned entity. Six of
IIF's nine
commissioners represent the shareholders and the remainder are
independent.
Annual budgets, directors' remuneration, long-term plans and
board composition
are approved by shareholders at a general shareholder meeting.
Strategic Importance 'Stronger': Fitch sees IIF as an important
tool set up by
the Indonesian government and multilateral agencies to involve
the private
sector in the country's infrastructure development by way of
private-public
partnerships and other modalities. The government encourages
private-sector
participation in infrastructure development and has set up three
state-owned
entities to facilitate finance in this area. IIF has received
shareholder
support through financing and capital injections.
Integration 'Mid-Range': IIF's capacity to provide finance for
infrastructure
projects depends on its paid-up capital, subordinated loans, new
debt and
capital injections. IIF had IDR2.0trn in paid-up capital at
end-2015. It had
received two subordinated loans of USD100m each from the AsDB
(USD99.5m drawn as
of end-2015) and the World Bank (USD99.9m drawn as of end-2015).
These loans
were provided to the Indonesian government, distributed to SMI
and then lent to
IIF. Unlike state-owned enterprises, IIF does not intend at
present to make a
capital call. Additional capital injections are likely to come
from an IPO or
new equity investors.
Improving Financial Performance: IIF's main revenue source is
interest income
from its lending activities. Income from loans reached
IDR178.2bn in 2015, from
IDR110.6bn in 2014. Fitch expects IIF's interest income to
increase to
IDR832.0bn by 2019, as its loan portfolio expands. IIF also has
significant
interest revenues from its investments due to their high
liquidity. Investment
interest income totalled IDR141.6bn in 2015, although Fitch
expects this income
source to decline as the company expands its lending activities.
Financing Infrastructure Projects: IIF has increased its
activities
significantly, with total loans reaching over IDR3.3trn at
end-2015. The company
projects total lending to reach IDR13.0trn by 2019, all of which
will be
infrastructure related. IIF facilitates easier access to
long-term financing to
attract private infrastructure investment, with the ability to
provide financing
of up to 15 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changed Ownership, Weakened Links: A rating downgrade may be
triggered by
changes to IIF's legal status in the form of dilution of
public-sector ownership
to less than 75% or reduced Ministry of Finance influence on its
board of
commissioners.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001