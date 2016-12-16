(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volgograd
Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'B+',
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-Term
Rating at
'A(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term Ratings are Stable. The
region's
outstanding senior unsecured domestic bond issues have been
affirmed at 'B+' and
'A(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding the
region's current weak budgetary performance and stabilising debt
over the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' rating reflects the region's historically weak - albeit
expected to
improve over the medium term - budgetary performance and high
direct risk due to
a persistent deficit in the past. The ratings also consider the
region's
economic stagnation amid a sluggish national economy and a weak
institutional
framework for Russian sub-nationals. Positively, Volgograd has
an industrialised
economy with a strong tax base.
Fitch projects a moderate improvement of operating performance
over the medium
term, with the current balance improving to 3% of current
revenue, reversing the
negative trend of the last five years. We also expect deficit
before debt
variation to narrow to 3%-5% of total revenue over the medium
term from an
average 12% in 2011-2015, driven by the requirements imposed by
the Ministry of
Finance as a condition for granting budget loans to the region.
The region's administration is implementing extensive
cost-cutting measures in
operating and capital expenditure. Volgograd is reviewing the
list of social aid
recipients, freezing wages and optimising the network of
budgetary institutions.
The region plans to have a balanced budget in 2017-2019,
although we
conservatively project a continuing, albeit gradually narrowing,
deficit. We see
limited scope to sharply reverse the five-year weak performance,
given
stagnating tax revenues and the rigidity of most budget
expenditure.
Fitch forecasts direct risk will stabilise at below 70% of
current revenue, due
to the expected narrowing of the budget deficit. For 10M16,
direct risk
moderately increased to RUB49bn from RUB47bn at end-2015 as the
region
contracted RUB7.7bn budget loans to refinance maturing bonds and
bank loans. As
a result, the proportion of low-cost funding exceeded 55% of
direct risk at 1
November 2016, up from 36% at end-2015.
Refinancing risk is lower than the region's 'B' category peers.
In its debt
policy, Volgograd relies on bonds, which comprise 26% of its
debt stock, and
three-year banks loans (19%). About 80% of maturities are spread
between 2017
and 2019; by end-2016 Volgograd will need to repay RUB4.7bn, or
10% of its
direct risk. The administration plans to fund 2016 refinancing
needs with bank
loans and budget loans, and plans to issue new bonds in 2017.
Volgograd has an industrialised economy with a concentrated tax
base. The top 10
taxpayers are subsidiaries of large national companies operating
in the oil &
gas, power generation, transportation and financial sectors.
They contributed
about 40% of total tax revenue in 2015, which makes the region's
revenue
vulnerable to economic cycles. The region's administration
estimates that GRP is
stagnating in 2016 and expects a 1%-3% annual growth in
2017-2019, supported by
development of local industries.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraining factor on
the region's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of
revenue sources and
in the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the
tiers of
government hampers the forecasting ability of local and regional
governments
(LRGs) in Russia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Stabilisation of direct risk at below 70% of current balance and
sustainable
improvement of the operating balance that is sufficient to cover
interest
payments could lead to an upgrade.
Inability to curb continuous growth of total indebtedness,
accompanied by an
increase in refinancing pressure and a negative operating
balance, would lead to
a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2406
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2405
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
the LRG comparable internationally for analysis purposes. For
Volgograd region
these adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016664
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
