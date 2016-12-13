(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Steinhoff International Holdings Limited's (Steinhoff) National Long-term Rating at 'A+(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook, and National Short-term Rating at 'F1(zaf)'. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the rating of Steinhoff for commercial reasons, in light of the change in Fitch's regulatory status in South Africa. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Steinhoff's strong growth, both organic and acquisitive, delivering sustained significant top-line growth. The Group's profitability margins have remained relatively stable, helping to drive strong Funds From Operations (FFO), which we forecast to significantly benefit from the recent acquisitions, despite the peak in leverage measured by FFO adjusted net leverage of 4.2x in the 12 months ending 30 June 2016 (FY16) trending to 3.2x by FY20. Steinhoff's acquisitions in 2016, including Iliad Africa, Poundland, Mattress Firm and Fantastic Holdings, have helped to further expand the Group's discount retailing strategy and continue to increase its geographic diversification. Steinhoff's vertically-integrated business model benefits from this increased scale and operational flexibility, resulting in a more stable profit profile through the cycle relative to pure retailers. The Group has taken on more debt to fund the latest acquisitions, which have weakened its leverage metrics and is compounded by the off-balance sheet debt from Fitch's capitalisation of the increased rental expense from the new operations. However, given Steinhoff's proven track record of successfully integrating transactions, we forecast that the annualised contribution from the new business and underlying free cash flow generation (FCF) margin of around 3% per annum will gradually improve FFO adjusted net leverage ratio to below 3.5x, within the rating horizon. DERIVATION SUMMARY Steinhoff has a strong business and financial profile benefiting from its operational strategy, strong balance sheet and trading performance. Relative to its national and international peers, Steinhoff's scale, geographic diversification, high profitability and good access to international capital markets places Steinhoff strongly in its rating category. This is despite weak expected leverage metrics for the rating during the period of integration of its latest acquisitions. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Not applicable. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. LIQUIDITY Not applicable. 