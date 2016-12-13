(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
del Caribe, C.A.
Banco Universal's (Bancaribe) Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc' and
its Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'. No Rating Outlook is assigned
at this rating
level. Fitch has taken this rating action following the
completion of it
private-sector Venezuelan banks peer review. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
Fitch affirmed the ratings as there has been no material change
in Bancaribe's
company profile or performance since the last review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The operating environment and capitalization highly influence
the bank's VR and
IDRs.
Bancaribe's national scale ratings consider the same strengths
and weaknesses as
its international ratings but based on the relative
creditworthiness of entities
within Venezuela.
The sovereign's creditworthiness constrains Bancaribe's
international ratings
due to its exposure to public sector securities, as well as
vulnerability to the
government's policy choices and the country's economic
performance. Venezuela's
IDR is currently rated 'CCC' by Fitch. High inflation distorts
the comparison of
financial metrics with regional peers (Latin American commercial
banks with a VR
of 'b+' and below).
Robust asset growth in nominal terms continues to pressure
Bancaribe's capital
ratios. The ratio of regulatory total capital to risk-weighted
assets for
September 2016 (12.30%) is below the 13.9% average for the years
2012-2015 and
is approaching the minimum requirement in Venezuela. Fitch is
concerned that
these tight capital ratios will reduce Bancaribe's financial
flexibility and
increase regulatory uncertainty for the bank.
Retail deposits provide the backbone of the bank's funding base.
Bancaribe's
strategy is to focus on very short-term deposits and/or demand
deposits,
benefiting net interest income and being less volatile than term
deposits. A
change in the funding mix should have a minimal impact on the
bank's asset and
liability, at least under the current scenario of foreign
exchange controls.
Bancaribe's return on average assets ratio (ROAA) deteriorated
during 2016.
Inflation and currency depreciation led to important increase of
the
non-financial costs such as salaries, maintenance and imported
equipment. In
Fitch's view, it could be difficult to maintain stringent
control of operating
and credit expenses given the severe macroeconomic imbalances in
Venezuela.
Bancaribe has been able to preserve good nonperforming loans
(NPL) to gross
loans ratio although this level remains above the banking system
median and
compares below its larger domestic peers. At 2.6% of gross loans
as of Sept. 30,
2016, Fitch views coverage of gross loans as tight, given the
severity and
uncertainty of the current economic, social & political crisis
and historical
NPL levels following economic adjustment of previous crises.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bancaribe' Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's expectation of no support. Despite the banks'
systemic
importance, support cannot be relied upon given Venezuela's very
low rating and
lack of a consistent policy on bank support. Government
interference in the
banking system could also negatively influence foreign
shareholder support if
required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The bank's IDRs and National ratings are sensitive to changes in
the sovereign's
IDRs, resulting in a similar action on the IDRs and VRs of the
bank, which are
currently capped at the sovereign. A decline in capitalization
below regulatory
minimums would also pressure Bancaribe's ratings. Additional
government
intervention that pressures the bank's financial performance
could negatively
affect the bank's IDRs, VRs and National ratings. While not
Fitch's base case
due to capital controls and liquidity in the domestic market, a
persistent
decline in deposits would pressure ratings.
Upside potential to any of the bank's ratings in the near term
is limited in
light of the current economic crisis.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Venezuela's propensity or ability to provide timely support is
not likely to
change given the sovereign's low speculative-grade ratings. As
such, the SR and
SRF have no upgrade potential.
Fitch has affirmed Bancaribe's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings at
'CCC';
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'C';
--Viability rating at 'ccc';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor 'NF';
--National long-term rating at 'A-(ven)'
--National short-term rating at 'F2(ven)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+571 3269999 Ext 1220
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Under Venezuelan banking regulation, compulsory loans are
weighted at 50%. For
the purposes of analyses and international peer comparison,
Fitch adjusts the
weightings of such loans to 100%.
