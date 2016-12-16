(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian City of
Nizhniy Novgorod's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-'and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The
agency has also
affirmed the city's National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(rus)'. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term Ratings is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding Nizhniy
Novgorod's weak operating balance, and increasing direct risk
driven by an
ongoing deficit before debt variation over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the city's moderate direct risk, albeit with
a concentrated
repayment schedule, a low operating balance that is insufficient
to cover
interest payments and a weak institutional framework for Russian
sub-nationals.
The ratings also factor in a diversified local economy and
potential support
from Nizhniy Novgorod Region (BB/Negative/B).
Fitch expects the city's current balance to remain negative over
the
medium-term, weighed down by growing direct debt and high
interest rates on the
domestic capital market. At the same time Fitch is projecting a
modest recovery
of the operating margin to 2%-3% over 2016-2018, after a close
to zero margin
during 2014-2015. This is based on our expectation that the
administration will
keep operating expenditure growth below operating revenue
growth.
Fitch expects the city will record a budget deficit at around 6%
of total
revenue, which is in line with 2015's levels. For 10M16 the
administration
collected 74% of its full-year budgeted revenue and incurred 78%
of its
expenditure budget. This led to an interim RUB1.6bn deficit,
which is in line
with our expectations of close to a RUB1.8bn full-year deficit.
Fitch expects direct risk will grow to RUB9.5bn at end-2016,
from RUB8.2bn at
end-2015. Nevertheless, direct debt remains moderate by
international standards
and should stay below 50% of current revenue until end-2018.
Historically, the City of Nizhniy Novgorod's debt had been
dominated by one-year
bank loans, which led to ongoing refinancing pressure. In 2016
the city has
contracted several three-year bank loans totaling RUB5.9bn (73%
of total debt
stock as of 1 December 2016), extending its debt repayment
profile till 2019 and
mitigating refinancing pressure.
The city has no repayments until 2017 when it has to refinance
RUB2bn of
short-term bank loans and RUB0.1bn of subsidised budget loans,
which represented
25% of total debt stock as of 1 December 2016. Another
refinancing peak is in
2019, when the city is expected to repay RUB5.9bn of bank loans.
Fitch expects
the city to be able to refinance its maturing liabilities, due
to its access to
domestic financial markets.
The city has a population of 1.3 million and is the capital of
Nizhniy Novgorod
Region, one of the top 15 Russian regions by gross regional
product, which
provides an industrialised and diversified tax base. The city
receives
negligible general-purpose financial aid from the region as its
fiscal capacity
is stronger than the average municipality in the region. Fitch
forecasts a 0.4%
decline of national GDP in 2016, which in turn will weigh on the
city's economic
and budgetary performance.
The City of Nizhniy Novgorod's credit profile remains
constrained by the weak
institutional framework for local and regional governments
(LRGs) in Russia.
Russia's institutional framework for LRGs has a shorter record
of stable
development than many international peers. The predictability of
Russian LRGs'
budgetary policy is hampered by the frequent reallocation of
revenue and
expenditure responsibilities among government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade may result from a further increase of the city's
direct risk, driven
by short-term financing, to above 60% of current revenue, and
weak budgetary
performance with a continuing negative current balance.
An upgrade may result from direct debt stabilising at below 50%
of current
revenue, coupled with a lengthening of the debt maturity profile
and improvement
of budgetary performance with a positive current balance on a
sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2405
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analytical purposes, including
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Staff expenses for budget entities employees were segregated
from current
transfers to a respective expenditure item.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016666
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
