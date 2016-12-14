(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Eutelsat
Communications
S.A. a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and
Eutelsat S.A. a senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
Eutelsat is a leading global satellite operator with a strong
position in the
video segment that underpins its cash-flow generation, credit
profile and
ratings. Pressure on EBITDA and an increase in capital leases
during the
financial year to June 2016 (FY16) has removed headroom within
the rating in the
short term. However, underlying cash-flow generation remains
robust, providing
scope to withstand pressure, and capacity and flexibility to
gradually improve
leverage. Maintaining this capacity and flexibility is core to
sustaining
Eutelsat's rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Video Segment Supports Profile
Eutelsat generates over 64% of its revenues (FY16) from the
video segment where
the company has a strong competitive position which is supported
by entry
barriers created from the ownership of regulated, orbital
positions and
frequencies. This enables the company to maintain high capacity
utilisation
rates which combined with typical four- to five-year customer
contracts drive
strong EBITDA margins (around 75% at group level) and provide
stability and
visibility to cash flows.
Fitch expects revenues in the segment will benefit from modest
growth. This
reflects sustained growth in emerging markets offset by stable
growth in Europe.
Emerging-market growth will be driven by increases in channel
numbers and HD
content, while growth in HD and UHD content in Europe is likely
to be offset by
improvements in compression technology.
Managing Data Overcapacity
The launch of high throughput satellites by major satellite
operators has led to
an oversupply of data capacity in certain regions that is
resulting in pricing
pressure. The segment as a result is likely to remain
structurally challenged in
the short to medium term. Eutelsat has a moderate exposure to
the segment, which
accounts for 16% of revenues. Fitch expects that this will
decline to around 11%
by 2020, with a potential negative impact on group EBITDA margin
of 1% to 2%.
This reflects further pricing pressure that is partially offset
by volume
improvements.
Focus on Preserving Cash Flows
Pricing pressure on data services and a gradual stabilisation of
declining
revenues in the government services sector (13% of FY16
revenues) are likely to
reduce EBITDA over the next two years. Fitch's rating-case
forecasts assume a
total EBITDA decline of around 6% by FY18. Eutelsat is likely to
offset the
decline at the free cash-flow (FCF) level as a result of a
combination of cost
control, reduced interest costs, lower cash taxes and reductions
in capital
expenditure.
Financial Flexibility and Leverage Policy
Eutelsat's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage is
likely to remain
marginally above its 4.0x threshold for a 'BBB' rating, at 4.1x
in FY17 as a
result of pressure on EBITDA and increases in capital lease
commitments. The
company's underling FCF generation remains robust, with
pre-dividend FCF margins
growing to around 25% in FY19 from around 19% in FY17. This
should enable the
company to reduce its leverage to below 4.0x within a 12 to 18
month period
while fulfilling commitments to a cash-based progressive
dividend policy.
Eutelsat has announced the exercise of the put option on its
33.7% stake in
Hispasat and discussions with Viasat about a JV to which
Eutelsat would
contribute some assets, and from which it would receive a
one-off cash sum of
EUR132.5m. These proceeds are not included in Fitch's base-case
forecasts for
the rating. Eutelsat has not given any indication on use of
proceeds from the
asset sales, however they can provide Eutelsat with additional
financial
flexibility if needed.
Revenue visibility, strong EBITDA margins, ability to reduce
capex and a
flexible financial policy have provided both capacity and
flexibility to manage
leverage. This aspect is core to Eutelsat's rating, enabling the
group to adjust
its financial profile to meet changes in the operating
environment such as
pressure in the data segment. It is also reflected in the
ratings ability to
sustain some leverage above the threshold of a 'BBB' level for
short duration.
Structural Subordination of Holding Company
At the end of June 2016, Eutelsat had Fitch defined total gross
debt of EUR
5,134m of which EUR600m was issued by parent Eutelsat
Communications with the
remainder by subsidiary, Eutelsat S.A. Given that there are no
guarantees
between the parent and subsidiary, the amount of debt issued by
Eutelsat S.A.,
which is greater than 2.5x EBITDA, leads to structural
subordination of the debt
issued by Eutelsat Communications. Under Fitch's methodology,
debt issued by
Eutelsat Communications would be rated lower than the debt
issued by Eutelsat
S.A.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Stable and visible cash-flow streams combined with strong cash
generation
underpin Eutelsat's credit profile. A strong competitive
position in the video
segment drives the bulk of group cash generation. Video segment
revenues are
typically based on medium- to long-term contracts with a
geographically
well-diversified customer base. These revenues are supported by
entry barriers
created from the ownership of regulated, orbital positions and
frequencies.
Sector risks relating to the threat of substitutes and
improvements in
compression technology can be managed through maintaining
financial flexibility.
These factors reduce operating risks and enable the group to
manage leverage up
to levels similar to those of the large diversified European
incumbent
operators.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Eutelsat
include:
- Revenue declines of around 4% in FY17 driven by declining data
and government
service revenues. Lower declines in FY18 followed by 0.5-1.5%
growth thereafter.
- EBITDA margins between 75 to 76%.
- Capex, including lease payments, of around EUR500m in FY17
declining to around
EUR425m per annum thereafter.
- Increased cash taxes as Satmex tax losses are fully utilised
by FY16.
- Reduction in cash interest as debt refinancing leads to lower
interest
payments..
- Dividend payout ratio of 75% - 90% of net income.
- No significant increases in capital lease commitments.
- No significant delays in current launch programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage falling sustainably below 3.5x
- Visibility that revenues and cash flow will not be adversely
impacted by
changes in sector trends and market structure
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage remaining sustainably above 4.0x
(corresponding to
net debt to EBITDA of approximately 3.3x)
- A reduction in the ability to delever at a time of sustained
negative sector
trends
- Significant pressure on FCF driven by EBITDA erosion as a
result of pricing
pressure, protracted contraction of segments, increasing
oversupply of global
capacity or new competitive entrants along with
higher-than-anticipated capital
intensity and shareholder remuneration.
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity: At 30 June 2016 the group had EUR1.2bn
of unrestricted
cash and cash equivalents and had access to EUR650m available
under various
active lines of undrawn revolving credit. We believe Eutelsat
has good access to
the capital markets to refinance upcoming maturities as
required.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
