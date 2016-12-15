(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
home improvement
retailer Kingfisher Plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB' with
Stable Outlook. The Short-Term IDR and the senior unsecured
ratings are also
affirmed at 'F2' and 'BBB', respectively.
The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect Kingfisher's leading
market shares,
established brands and geographic diversification. The One
Kingfisher plan to
increase profit by GBP500m a year carries moderate execution
risk in our view
and mildly increases net leverage, but management has the
ability, based on its
track record, to deliver the planned improvements provided
trading conditions
remain supportive, leading to limited margin sacrifices over the
rating horizon.
Rating constraints include the macro environment in the UK and
France,
increasing competitive pressures, exposure to the housing market
and changing
consumer spending.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Steady Operating Performance to Continue
Fitch expects Kingfisher to have steady operating performance by
financial year
ending January 2019 (FY19). In our rating case we expect revenue
to grow 1%-2% a
year, driven by steady performance in the UK, partially offset
by a challenging
French market and increasing competition.
We view execution risk as moderate due to the company's size and
complexity;
however, management has the skills to implement most of the cost
savings related
to procurement benefits and enhanced IT infrastructure. In our
rating case we
include 70% of management's stated uplift of GBP500m, which is
weighted more
towards the latter years. We expect EBITDA margins will be weak
for the rating
(at 8.2%) in FY17. However, cost savings should allow the group
EBITDA margin to
trend towards 9% in FY19, as the One Kingfisher plan begins to
bear fruit. We
expect free cash flow (FCF) to be broadly neutral by FY19,
dragged down by
capex, which we expect will peak at close to 5% of sales in
FY18, and the
savings plan implementation costs.
Screwfix Drives UK Retail Growth
We view the Screwfix business model as best in class, which has
helped the group
through the economic downturn. Consumer spending habits have
moved away from "do
it yourself" to "do it for me", particularly among millennials
in the UK,
driving growth at Screwfix. We expect this trend to continue
over our rating
horizon, although its rate may decline in 2017 and 2018 compared
to previous
years due to Brexit, which is likely to slow consumer spending
as inflation
reduces disposable income.
Competition for B&Q, particularly from Bunnings and online
disruptors, will
remain intense. Therefore we estimate that management may need
to reinvest part
of the margin uplift from its cost savings plan in its pricing
or product
proposition to remain competitive.
France Still Subdued
We expect conditions to remain challenging over the rating
horizon and for the
French division to only return to growth in FY19, although the
overall margin
should improve due to cost savings at the group level. Poor
weather, heavy
competition, the uncertain political environment and terrorist
attacks have all
contributed to the weaker performance in France. However,
housing sales reached
their highest in the second quarter of 2016 although this may
not be sustainable
in the medium term. We expect margins to improve due to the One
Kingfisher plan
as the group benefits from procurement savings and operational
efficiencies.
International Reinvesting in Expansion
We expect profits to be flat to FY19 due to continued momentum
in Poland, Russia
and Spain being offset by new start-ups. The International
division contributed
15% of Kingfisher Retail profit at FYE16, although with mixed
results, with the
main profit generator Poland. We expect this trend to continue
over our rating
horizon as the contribution from new country start-ups mitigates
any slowdown
from more established markets outside France and the UK, holding
back growth in
the contribution from its International division to group
profits.
Correlation to Consumer Spending Constraints Rating
Kingfisher's business profile remains strongly correlated to
underlying consumer
spending and linked to activities in the housing and
construction markets. In
the UK, Fitch expects consumer spending to decline from 2.8% in
2016 to 1.3% in
2017, as the currency depreciation and higher inflation squeeze
household real
income growth. In France, we expect a decline from 1.4% in 2016
to 0.8% in 2017
as the boost to real disposable income from low energy prices
will gradually
diminish.
Comfortable Leverage
We expect Kingfisher to increase its total debt by around
GBP350m over the
coming years, as most of the EBIT uplift is weighted towards the
end of the
five-year plan. In addition, Kingfisher has announced it plans
to return GBP600m
of cash to shareholders over the next three years. Consequently,
we expect funds
from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to be around 2.9x in
FY19 (up from
2.6x in FY16), comfortably within our guidance for the 'BBB'
rating. Management
has reaffirmed its intention to continue to operate within its
stated target of
2.5x net lease-adjusted debt to EBITDAR, which we believe is
achievable within
our rating case.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Kingfisher is the second largest home improvement retailer in
Europe and the
fourth largest in the world, behind Home Depot (US; A/Stable),
Lowes (US) and
Adeo (France). It has over 1,100 stores, operating primarily in
the UK and
France and to a lesser extent internationally. Kingfisher's
EBITDAR margin has
lagged behind most of its peers', particularly Home Depot, which
has been
increasing profit margins since 2010, and has the highest margin
among publicly
rated peers. Kingfisher's prudent financial policy means its
leverage is in line
with, or lower than, its peers; however we expect leverage to
increase mildly
temporarily as the group implements its transformation plan.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Group revenue growth of 1%-2% from FY17 to FY19, steady growth
in the UK,
partially offset by a challenging French market and
ever-increasing competition
(FY16: -4.8%)
- Group EBIT margin to recover to around 6.4% by FY19 from 6%
expected in in
FY17 (FY16: 6.6%), supported by cumulative EBIT uplift of around
70% of planned
GBP500m over five years
- GBP220m profit and loss transformation costs and GBP270m of
cash
transformation costs, in line with management guidance.
- GBP310m transformational capex costs over three years
- Dividend payout of around 50% of net income
- Share buyback of GBP200m a year between FY17 and FY19
- Debt drawn down of GBP100m a year in FY18 and FY19 and GBP150m
in FY20
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Structural improvement in profitability, with EBIT margin
remaining sustainably
above 9% (FY16: 6.6%) and underpinned by strong market share and
geographical
diversification.
-Positive free cash flow (FCF) generation.
-Continued conservative financial policy leading to FFO-adjusted
net leverage
sustainably below 2x (FY16: 2.6x) and FFO fixed charge coverage
above 4.0x
(FY16: 2.8x).
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Structural deterioration in profitability leading to EBIT
margin below 6.5% and
a decline in market share in core markets.
-Negative FCF generation and a more aggressive financial policy
leading to
FFO-adjusted net leverage sustainably above 3.5x and FFO fixed
charge coverage
below 2.7x.
LIQUIDITY
Satisfactory Liquidity
At 1H17 Kingfisher had a GBP225m undrawn committee facility
expiring in 2021,
supported by readily available cash of GBP884m (as defined by
Fitch and assuming
GBP250m of not readily available cash absorbed by working
capital swings within
the year). This was more than sufficient to cover maturing debt
of GBP138m at
FY17, with the next major maturity the USD179m private placement
due May 2018.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
Leases - Fitch has adjusted debt by adding 8x of annual
operating lease expense
related to long-term assets of GBP411m at FY16.
Cash - Fitch treats GBP250m of cash as restricted for intra-year
working-capital
seasonality purposes.
