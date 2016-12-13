(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Citigroup Inc.'s (Citi)
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A'.
Fitch has also affirmed Citibank, N.A.'s VR at 'a' and IDR at
'A+'. The Rating
Outlooks for the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
Citi's Long-Term IDR is driven by its VR, which Fitch has
affirmed at 'a'.
Fitch's affirmation of Citi's domestic operating subsidiaries'
IDRs at one notch
above their VRs reflects the expected implementation of total
loss absorbing
capacity (TLAC) requirements for U.S. Global Systemically
Important Banks
(G-SIBs) and the presence of a substantial debt buffer in the
holding company.
In addition Fitch has assigned Derivative Counterparty Ratings
(DCRs) to
Citigroup and to Citibank, N.A., Citigroup Global Markets
Limited, and Citigroup
Global Markets, Inc. as part of its roll out of DCRs to
significant derivative
counterparties in Western Europe and the U.S. DCRs are issuer
ratings and
express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default
under
derivative contracts with third-party, non-government
counterparties.
Fitch affirmed Citi's ratings in conjunction with its periodic
review of the
Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Citigroup's VR reflects Citi's solid capital
and liquidity
levels. Fitch views favorably Citi's successful execution of its
strategy to
become a smaller, simpler and safer bank. Citi's earnings
reflect an overall
improving trend over the past few years, though is still
pressured by various
headwinds including a low interest rate environment and
relatively lackluster
economic growth. Citi's complexity of operations, exposure to
more volatile
capital markets revenues, and weaker relative asset quality and
earnings offset
these ratings strengths.
Citi's capital ratios continue to remain very good. The
company's Common Equity
Tier 1 under Basel III on a fully phased-in basis increased
again to 12.6% at
Sept. 30, 2016. The 96 bps improvement from a year ago was due
primarily to net
income, a smaller balance sheet, and utilization of the DTA,
partially offset by
share buybacks and dividends. A large portion of Citi's sizeable
DTA is excluded
from regulatory capital.
Fitch expects Citi will likely maintain a buffer of between
50bps and 100bps
above the fully phased-in CET1 requirement of 10%, which is
inclusive of its
G-SIB surcharge of 3%. Fitch views this buffer as appropriate,
particularly in
light of potential impacts to unrealized gains under a rising
rate environment.
Citi has continued to build capital over the past several years
but will likely
decrease over the intermediate to long term.
Citi's liquidity profile is a secondary key rating driver,
underpinning its VR.
Citi has considerably bolstered its amount of liquid assets and
reduced its
reliance on short-term borrowings over the last several years.
The company's
liquidity profile remains strong, providing support to Citi's
ratings. Citi
reported $404 billion in average cash and unencumbered liquid
securities at
Sept. 30, 2016, or 22% of total assets.
Fitch also views Citi's successful execution of its strategic
plans favorably.
The company continues to make progress on the strategy that was
originally laid
out in 2013 as the company focuses on being a smaller, simpler,
and safer bank.
In particular, the bank recently announced the sales of it
consumer businesses
in Argentina and Brazil.
In early October, Citi also renewed its commitment to Mexico by
pledging $1
billion in additional investments over the next four years, and
rebranding the
bank Citibanamex. Despite the unexpected outcome of the
presidential election,
Citi recently reaffirmed its views regarding the favorable
long-term prospects
for its operations in Mexico.
Citi has successfully navigated various currency fluctuations
throughout the
year, including modest impacts to the P&L, and Fitch expects
financial results
will not be materially impacted by the dramatic declines of the
peso following
the outcome of the election given Citi's competency in hedging
CET1 from
currency risk.
Offsetting the strong capital and liquidity profiles,
consolidated credit risk
ratios for Citi remain higher than some peers despite an
improving overall trend
over the past several years. Fitch attributes some of Citi's
weaker relative
asset quality profile to its high balance of troubled debt
restructurings
(TDRs), as well as its exposure to higher loss content credit
card loans and
emerging markets.
Given Citi's higher loss content credit card book and emerging
markets exposure,
loan losses tend to be higher than peer averages. Fitch expects
loan losses may
increase for the industry given the very benign credit
environment and
unsustainably low levels of credit losses.
The complexity of global operations and a reliance on more
volatile capital
markets revenues, which on average account for around 25%
revenues, serve as
constraints to upwards movement in ratings. Citi has physical
operations in 97
countries and jurisdictions, and serves clients in more than 160
clients. While
Citi's global franchise (particularly its Treasury & Trade
Solutions and fixed
income businesses) are strong, Fitch views Citi's expansive and
complex
operations as presenting elevated operational risk.
Citi's earnings profile and ROE in particular, continues to lag
large bank
averages. For the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2016, Citi
reported a ROE of
7.1%, as compared to an average of greater than 9% for U.S.
banks with greater
than $250bn in assets. Fitch expects that Citi's earnings will
continue to
remain pressured given various global headwinds, including low
interest rates,
modest economic growth, and political uncertainties.
The VRs remain equalized between Citi and its material operating
subsidiaries,
including Citibank, N.A. The common VR of Citi and its operating
companies
reflects the correlated performance, or failure rate between the
Citi and these
subsidiaries. Fitch takes a group view on the credit profile
from a failure
perspective, while the IDR reflects each entity's
non-performance (default) risk
on senior debt. Fitch believes that the likelihood of failure is
roughly
equivalent, while the default risk at the operating company
would be lower given
the resolution regime and total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC).
All U.S. bank
subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S.
banks are
cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
Citi's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of TLAC
requirements for U.S.
G-SIBs, and the presence of substantial holding company debt
reduces the default
risk of domestic operating subsidiaries' senior liabilities
relative to holding
company senior debt. In Fitch's view these buffers would provide
substantial
protection to senior unsecured obligations in the domestic
operating entities in
the event of group resolution, as they could be used to absorb
losses and
recapitalize operating companies. Therefore, substantial holding
company debt
reduces the likelihood of default on operating company senior
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The support rating (SR) and support rating floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's view that
senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary support from
the sovereign in the event that Citi becomes non-viable. Fitch
believes
implementation of the Dodd Frank Orderly Liquidation Authority
legislation is
now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require holding company senior creditors participating
in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of the company receiving
sovereign support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Citi and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated debt issued by the operating companies is rated at
the same level
as subordinated debt issued by Citi reflecting the potential for
subordinated
creditors in the operating companies to be exposed to loss ahead
of senior
creditors in Citi. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one
notch below the
VR for loss severity, reflecting below average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four notches below
the VR, made up
of two notches for high loss severity relative to average
recoveries, and two
further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting the fact
that coupon
omission is not fully discretionary.
High and low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are
rated five
notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss
severity,
reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
also notched down
three times for very high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary
coupon omission.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEPOSIT RATINGS
Deposit are rated one notch higher than senior debt reflecting
the deposits'
superior recovery prospects in case of default given depositor
preference in the
U.S.
Citi's international subsidiary, Citibank Canada's deposit
ratings are at the
same level as senior debt ratings because their preferential
status is less
clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits makes it
difficult to
determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor preference.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARIES
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup Global Markets
Limited,
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Citigroup Derivatives Services
LCC, Citibank
Canada, Citibank Japan Ltd, CitiFinancial Europe plc, Citigroup
Global Markets
Funding Luxembourg, and Citibank Europe plc are wholly owned
subsidiaries of
Citi or Citibank, N.A.
These subsidiaries' IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with Citi
or Citibank,
N.A., reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are integral
to Citi's
business strategy and operations. Their ratings would be
sensitive to the same
factors that might drive a change in Citi's IDR.
The Rating Outlook for Citi's material international operating
companies' IDRs
has been revised to Stable from Positive since further clarify
on host country
internal TLAC proposals has continued to be delayed.
This includes Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Citibank Canada,
Citibank Japan
Ltd, Citibank Europe plc, and Citigroup Global Markets Funding
Luxembourg.
Domestic subsidiaries and international subsidiaries that have
not been upgraded
are, in Fitch's opinion, not sufficiently material to benefit
from domestic
support from Citi or are international subsidiaries that would
not benefit from
internal TLAC. This includes Citigroup Global Markets Holdings
Inc., Citigroup
Derivatives Securities LLC, and CitiFinancial Europe PLC.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of Citigroup
Derivatives Securities
LCC and CitiFinancial Europe PLC as these entities no longer
exist.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
Fitch has assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) of
'A+(dcr)' to
Citibank, N.A and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and 'A (dcr)' to
Citigroup, Inc.
and Citigroup Global Markets Limited. A DCR expresses Fitch's
view of a bank's
relative vulnerability to default under derivative contracts
with third-party,
non-government counterparties.
DCRs have been assigned to these companies because they have
significant
derivatives activity. The DCRs are at the same level as the
respective
companies' Long-Term IDRs because they have no definitive
preferential status
over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch sees limited near-term upward VR momentum given a
relatively high and
absolute rating. The company's complex organizational structure
and reliance on
more volatile capital markets revenues act as key constraints to
further upward
movement of the ratings. Citigroup's IDRs and senior debt are
sensitive to any
changes in the VR, while Citibank's IDR and senior debt are
sensitive to changes
in our view of the buffer created by the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the implementation of TLAC requirements for
U.S. G-SIBs, and the presence of substantial holding company
debt, which serve
to reduce the default risk of domestic operating subsidiaries'
senior
liabilities relative to holding company senior debt.
Downward pressure on the VR could result from a material
deterioration in
capital or liquidity levels. The strength of the liquidity and
capital profiles
underpins Citi's ratings. Today's affirmations incorporate
Fitch's expectation
that Citi will manage its capital and liquidity profiles
relatively
conservatively, and although capital distributions will likely
increase over
time, they will still be governed by regulatory stress testing
and as such,
remain reasonable.
While there is no outsized reliance on a single market outside
of the U.S., if
there are issues related to economic slowdowns or political
unrest in a
particular emerging market, it is possible there may be effects
for Citi. The
secondary effects of a slowdown in a particular country, and
those cascading
impacts on the global economy are much harder to quantify and
assess for any
implications to Citi or its peers.
Any unforeseen outsized fines, settlements or other
legal-related charges could
have adverse rating implications for Citi. There is very little
visibility into
ultimate legal-related risk for Citi or the industry, though
Fitch expects
litigation costs will remain manageable relative to capital for
Citi. A fine
that was to deplete capital in a material way could lead to a
negative rating
action.
Citi's ratings could be vulnerable to a large operational loss
or if an
operational event calls into question Fitch's assessment of
Citi's risk
management function and its ability to accurately identify,
monitor, and
mitigate risks throughout the organization.
SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that Citi
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
These ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VR.
The securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This may
reflect a change in
capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS
Deposit ratings are sensitive to changes in senior debt ratings.
SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES
The IDRs of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup
Global Markets
Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Citibank Canada,
Citibank Japan Ltd,
Citibank Europe plc, Citigroup Global Markets Funding
Luxembourg, and Citigroup
Global Markets Holding Inc. are sensitive to a change in Citi's
VR. Their IDRs
are also sensitive to changes in our view of the Citi's ability
or propensity to
provide support to these entities.
SENSITIVITIES - DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
DCRs are primarily sensitive to changes in the respective
issuers' long-term
IDRs. In addition, they could be upgraded to one notch above the
IDR if a change
in legislation (for example as recently proposed in the EU)
creates legal
preference for derivatives over certain other senior obligations
and, in Fitch's
view, the volume of all legally subordinated obligations
provides a substantial
enough buffer to protect derivative counterparties from default
in a resolution
scenario.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Citigroup Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Subordinated at 'A-';
--Preferred at 'BB+';
--Market-linked notes at 'A(emr)';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Citibank, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability rating at 'a';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banamex USA
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Citigroup Funding Inc.
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior Secured at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
--Long-Term IDR 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive;
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured long-term notes 'A';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citibank Canada
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive;
--Long-Term deposits at 'A'.
Citibank Japan Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR (foreign currency) at 'A'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Positive;
--Short-Term IDR (foreign currency) at 'F1';
--Long-Term IDR (local currency) at 'A'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Positive;
--Short-Term IDR (local currency) at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Canada Square Operations Limited (formerly Egg Banking plc)
--Subordinated at 'A-'.
Citibank Europe plc
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Commercial Credit Company
Associates Corporation of North America
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Market-linked senior notes at 'A(emr)'.
Citigroup Capital III, XIII, XVIII
--Trust preferred at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Citigroup, Inc.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
--Derivative Counterparty Rating 'A(dcr)'.
Citibank, N.A.
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
--Derivative Counterparty Rating of 'A+(dcr)'.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Citigroup Derivatives Services LLC.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
CitiFinancial Europe plc
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Senior shelf at 'A';
--Subordinated at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0121
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com.'
