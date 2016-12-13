(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Goldman Sachs Group,
Inc.'s (Goldman) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at
'A/F1', and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
The rating affirmations have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's periodic
review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR, SENIOR DEBT, AND DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY
Fitch's affirmation of Goldman's ratings and the maintenance of
the Stable
Outlook reflect the company's strong franchise, differentiated
risk management
culture, strong capital ratios, and solid liquidity position.
Rating constraints
include Fitch's view of the cyclicality of the company's
business model and
higher reliance on wholesale funding than some peer
institutions.
In addition, Fitch has assigned Derivative Counterparty Ratings
(DCRs) to
Goldman Sachs Group and to Goldman Sachs & Co., and Goldman
Sachs International
as the entities have material derivatives activities as part of
its roll out of
DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in Western Europe
and the U.S.
DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks'
relative
vulnerability to default under derivative contracts with
third-party,
non-government counterparties. The DCR of each entity is
equalized with each
entity's Long-Term IDR.
Goldman's investment banking franchise continues to be very
strong and has
consistently ranked near the top of league tables. Fitch
believes that this
positioning garners the company small price premiums in what is
a very
competitive marketplace.
Goldman's ratings benefit from a strong market share in advisory
though results
may be slower than in prior years. Additionally, Fitch expects
underwriting net
revenue to remain good, particularly as Goldman continues to
focus on growing
its market share in debt underwriting.
While Goldman has a strong market position in many trading
businesses, it is
also noteworthy that results from trading are variable in
nature.
For example, over the last year Goldman's trading businesses
have exhibited
volatility driven largely by marketwide weakness in the Fixed
Income, Currency,
and Commodities (FICC) segment during the first two quarters
2016. However, in
the third quarter of 2016 (3Q16), Goldman and other peer banks
benefited from
higher volumes in many of their FICC businesses, which drove
improved results.
This volatility has been in part mitigated by cost reduction
measures over the
last year.
Goldman's annualized return on equity (ROE) in 3Q16 was 11.2%
due to the factors
noted above; pulling up the company's annualized ROE over the
first nine months
of the year to 8.7%, which is still below Goldman's long-term
averages.
Performance over the course of this past year highlights the
degree to which
Goldman's capital markets revenues are influenced by market
conditions and
client confidence to transact, implying a higher inherent
cyclicality to
Goldman's core activities relative to some other more broadly
diversified peer
institutions, which creates some limitation on Goldman's upward
rating
potential.
Goldman's capital ratios remain good, with the company's fully
phased-in Basel
III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 11.9% at 3Q16.
Goldman's Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio as of 3Q16 was 12.3%. Goldman's reported
CET1 is inline
with GTUB peer medians, which Fitch views as appropriate and
supportive to the
ratings.
Goldman's ratings also incorporate the company's more
significant reliance on
wholesale funding than most other GTUBs, whose funding profiles
are typically
core in nature and skewed to a larger proportion of low-cost and
sticky retail
deposit funding.
Fitch would note, however, that in April 2016 Goldman closed on
the purchase of
General Electric's online deposit platform, which added $16
billion of deposits
to the balance sheet and should provide an avenue for future
deposit growth.
That said, as of 3Q16, deposits constituted only 15.7% of total
liabilities,
below the proportion of many peer institutions.
Notably, Goldman is using some of its growing deposit funding
for its recently
launched consumer lending platform, "Marcus By Goldman." This
product is
Goldman's first foray into consumer lending, although Fitch
expects the level
and growth of these consumer loans to be very measured. Fitch
does not expect
this segment to be a meaningful rating driver for some time
given its small
size.
Fitch views Goldman's overall liquidity position as
conservative. Goldman's
Global Core Liquid Assets (GCLA) increased to a solid $214
billion, or 24.3% of
total assets at 3Q16 up from $199 billion or 23.1% of total
assets at year-end
(YE) 2015.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
Fitch has assigned a derivative counterparty rating (DCR) to
Goldman's parent
company, its main U.S. broker-dealer Goldman Sachs & Co. (GSCO)
and its main
international broker-dealer Goldman Sachs International (GSI).
The DCR for the parent, GSCO, and GSI is equalized with
Goldman's IDR for each
entity reflecting Fitch's view that derivative counterparties to
Goldman will
rank equally to other senior unsecured creditors.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Goldman are
all notched
down from the VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profile, which vary
considerably. Subordinated debt issued by the operating
companies is rated at
the same level as subordinated debt issued by Goldman,
reflecting the potential
for subordinated creditors in the operating companies to be
exposed to loss
ahead of senior creditors in Goldman.
Goldman's subordinated debt is rated one-notch below Goldman's
VR, its preferred
stock is rated five notches below the VR (which encompasses two
notches for
non-performance and three notches for loss severity), and its
trust preferred
stock is rated four notches below the VR (encompassing two
notches for
non-performance and two notches for loss severity).
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
U.S. deposit ratings of Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GSBUSA) are
one-notch higher
than senior debt ratings of GSBUSA reflecting the deposits'
superior recovery
prospects in case of default given depositor preference in the
U.S.
Goldman Sachs International Bank's (GSIB) deposit ratings are at
the same level
as their senior debt ratings because their preferential status
is less clear and
disclosure concerning dually payable deposits makes it difficult
to determine if
they are eligible for U.S. depositor preference.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long-Term IDR of GSBUSA benefits from an institutional
Support Rating of
'1', which indicates Fitch's view that the propensity of the
parent company to
provide capital support to the operating subsidiaries is
extremely high.
Additionally, the Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating
entities,
GSBUSA and the main broker dealer Goldman Sachs & Co. (GSCO) are
rated one-notch
above Goldman's Long-Term IDR to reflect Fitch's belief that the
U.S. single
point of entry (SPOE) resolution regime, the likely
implementation of total loss
absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements for U.S. global
systemically important
banks (G-SIBs), and the presence of substantial holding company
debt reduce the
default risk of these domestic operating subsidiaries' senior
liabilities
relative to holding company senior debt.
Additionally, the 'F1' Short-Term IDR of GSBUSA is at the lower
of the two
potential Short-Term IDRs which map to an 'A' Long-Term IDR on
Fitch's rating
scale, in order to reflect the company's greater reliance on
wholesale funding
than more retail-focused banks. Goldman's main broker-dealer,
GSCO's Short-Term
IDR of 'F1' reflects the view that there is less surplus
liquidity at this
entity, particularly given its greater reliance on the holding
company for
liquidity.
The senior secured debt ratings of GSCO are equalized with the
IDR of the entity
as Fitch does not have on-going visibility into the collateral
underlying the
notes.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
Goldman Sachs International (GSI) and GSIB are wholly owned
subsidiaries of
Goldman whose IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with the bank
holding company's
ratings because of their core strategic role in and integration
into Goldman.
Fitch revised the entities' Positive Outlooks to Stable since
further clarity on
host country internal TLAC proposals continues to be delayed. At
this time, it
remains unclear whether the IDRs will benefit from sufficient
junior debt
buffers at these entities.
The senior secured debt rating of GSI is equalized with the IDR
of the entity as
Fitch does not have on-going visibility into the collateral
underlying the
notes.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) for
Goldman reflect
Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that Goldman becomes
non-viable. In
Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority
legislation has now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for resolving
banks that is likely to require holding company senior creditors
to participate
in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of the company
receiving sovereign
support.
As previously noted, GSBUSA has a SR of '1', which reflects
Fitch's view of an
extremely high probability of institutional support for the
entity. GSBUSA does
not have a VR at this time, given Fitch's view of its more
limited role within
the group structure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, AND DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
In Fitch's view, Goldman's VR is solidly situated at its current
rating level.
However, to the extent that the company is able to further
improve both its
returns on equity and the stability of its earnings profile
while at the same
time further reducing its reliance on wholesale funding and
maintaining
above-peer-level capital ratios, there could be some longer-term
upside to the
company's ratings. That said, ratings are likely limited to the
'A' rating
category reflecting the cyclicality of many of Goldman's
business activities and
its primary reliance on wholesale, confidence-sensitive funding
sources.
Downward pressure on the VR could result from a material loss,
significant
increase in leverage, or deterioration in funding and liquidity
levels.
Similarly, any unforeseen outsized or unusual fines, settlements
or charges
levied could also have adverse rating implications, particularly
if permanent
franchise damage is incurred as a result. Additionally, any
sizable risk
management failure could result in negative pressure on
Goldman's ratings.
Additionally, and while not expected, to the extent that the
company's operating
performance, as measured by return on equity, is below peers or
the company's
historical averages for an extended period this could ultimately
lead to
negative ratings pressure over a longer-term time horizon.
Fitch notes that Goldman, GSCO, and GSI's long-term IDR, senior
debt and DCR are
equalized with the VR at the holding company. Thus Goldman's
IDR, senior debt
ratings and DCR would be sensitive to any changes in Goldman's
VR.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
DCRs are primarily sensitive to changes in the respective
issuers' Long-Term
IDRs. In addition, they could be upgraded to one notch above the
IDR if a change
in legislation (for example as recently proposed in the EU)
creates legal
preference for derivatives over certain other senior obligations
and, in Fitch's
view, the volume of all legally subordinated obligations
provides a substantial
enough buffer to protect derivative counterparties from default
in a resolution
scenario.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As noted, GSBUSA carries an institutional support rating of '1',
as Fitch
believes support from the parent would be extremely highly
likely.
Additionally, GSBUSA and GSCO's long-term IDRs are rated
one-notch higher than
the parent holding company's IDR because each subsidiary
benefits from the
structural subordination of holding company TLAC, which
effectively supports
senior operating liabilities of each subsidiary. Any change in
Fitch's view on
the structural subordination of TLAC with respect to GSBUSA and
GSCO could also
result in a change to each entity's Long-Term IDR.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
Following the Rating Outlook revision to Stable, GSI and GSIB's
ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
Goldman's VR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in Goldman's VR and secondarily to a change in Fitch's recovery
expectations for
such instruments.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
GSBUSA's deposit ratings are sensitive to any change in the
entity's Long-Term
IDR which is sensitive to any change in the VR of the parent
company given the
institutional support rating of '1'. Thus, deposit ratings are
ultimately
sensitive to any change in Goldman's VR or to any change in
Fitch's view of
institutional support for GSBUSA.
GSIB's deposit ratings are sensitive to any change in its
Long-Term IDR which is
sensitive to any change in the VR of the parent company given
that Fitch has
equalized the long-term IDR of GSIB with that of the parent
company given its
core nature in Goldman's operations.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SRs and SRFs would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of
support.
However, since these ratings were downgraded to '5' and 'No
Floor',
respectively, in May 2015, there is unlikely to be any change to
these ratings
in the foreseeable future.
GSBUSA's institutional support rating of '1' is sensitive to any
change in
Fitch's views of potential institutional support for this entity
from the parent
company.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Market linked securities at 'Aemr';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Preferred equity at 'BB+';
--GS Finance Corp senior unsecured medium-term note program,
series E at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs Bank, USA
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '1'.
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Senior secured long-term notes at 'A+'.
--Senior secured short-term notes at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs AG
--Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) plc
--Long-term senior secured guaranteed debt at 'A';
--Short-term senior secured guaranteed debt at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
Ultegra Finance Limited
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited
--Long-term senior unsecured at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs Capital I
--Trust preferred at 'BBB-'.
Goldman Sachs Capital II, III
--Preferred equity at 'BB+'.
Murray Street Investment Trust I
--Senior guaranteed trust securities at 'A'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Rating
Outlook to
Stable from Positive:
Goldman Sachs International
--Long-term IDR at 'A' Outlook revised to Stable from Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior secured long-term notes at 'A';
--Senior secured short-term notes at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Senior market linked notes at 'Aemr'.
Goldman Sachs International Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'A' Outlook revised to Stable from Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
Fitch assigns the following rating:
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs International
--Derivative Counterparty Rating 'A(dcr)'.
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
--Derivative Counterparty Rating 'A+(dcr)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
