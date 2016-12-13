(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s
(JPM) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Fitch has also affirmed JPM's viability rating (VR) at 'a+'. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. The rating affirmations have been taken in
conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks
(GTUBs).
In addition, Fitch has assigned Derivative Counterparty Ratings
(DCR) of
'A+(dcr)' to JPM and Bear Stearns Companies, LLC and a DCR of
'AA-(dcr)' to
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A as part of its roll-out of DCRs to
significant
derivative counterparties in Western Europe and the U.S. DCRs
are issuer ratings
and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to
default under
derivative contracts with third-party, non-government
counterparties.
A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, & DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY
RATING
JPM's ratings affirmation reflects the strong underlying
earnings capacity of
the bank, given its dominant domestic franchise and growing
international
franchise, strong funding flexibility, given its deposit raising
capabilities
and uninterrupted access to the global capital markets through a
variety of
economic cycles, strong liquidity profile, solid capital ratios,
and experienced
management team, which has deep bench strength.
JPM is on pace for another solid year of earnings performance on
a core basis in
2016. Fitch estimates that pretax earnings were up about 0.8%
year over year,
adjusting for legal expenses, DVA/FVA, and other non-recurring
items of note, as
growth in net-interest income and declines in non-interest
expenses more than
offset lower non-interest revenue. Adjusted expenses were
relatively flat
year-over-year and JPM is on pace to meet its annual target of
$56 billion or
less. Returns on tangible common equity were 13% through the
first nine months
of 2016, which compares favorably to the global peer group.
Exposure to the oil & gas and natural gas pipeline industries
was $43.7 billion
at 3Q16, which represented about 5.2% of the wholesale loan
portfolio. About
$21.1 billion of the exposure was investment grade, of which
$5.9 billion was
drawn, and $22.6 billion was non-investment grade, of which $9.8
billion was
drawn. About 23% of the total exposure was criticized. JPM added
meaningfully to
oil & gas reserves at the start of 2016, across the commercial
bank and
corporate and investment bank, but released $50 million of oil &
gas reserves in
3Q16 in the commercial bank given some stabilization in
commodity prices. Should
the current energy environment remain consistent, JPM does not
anticipate
further significant reserve builds in 4Q16.
Despite pressure on the energy portfolio, JPM's overall credit
quality remains
solid, with consumer and wholesale net charge-offs of 0.87% and
0.09% for the
first nine months of 2016, respectively, compared with 0.93% and
net recoveries
of 0.01% for the comparable period in 2015. Net charge-offs are
$3.4 billion
year-to-date, which is on-pace with management's full
year-target of $4.75
billion. Fitch believes JPM's credit quality compares favorably
to the peer
group.
JPM's Basel III tier 1 common equity (CET1) ratio reached 11.9%
at Sept. 30,
2016, which was above management's long-term minimum target of
11%. The ratio
has grown significantly in recent years, with an increase in
retained earnings
and the issuance of perpetual preferred securities, and the gap
with peers has
narrowed meaningfully. In 3Q16, the CET1 ratio under the
standardized approach
was 12.1%, and JPM expects the standardized approach to be its
binding
constraint over the near term and is capitalizing operating
segments
accordingly. Additionally, JPM's Fitch Core Capital ratio was
11.2% at Sept. 30,
2016, up from 10.9% at year-end 2015.
In 2015, JPM reduced its estimated G-SIB surcharge by 100 bps,
to 3.5%, given a
decline in non-operating deposits, a reduction in level 3
assets, and a decline
in notional derivative amounts. Fitch views this meaningful
reduction favorably,
as it puts the firm on more equal footing with the peer group.
According to
management, further reductions in the surcharge could have a
significant client
and franchise impact, thus, the trade-off with profitability
will be carefully
balanced over time. Fitch believes JPM is well positioned to
maintain compliance
with Basel III capital requirements, given the superior earnings
capacity of the
bank.
In June 2016, JPM was informed that the Federal Reserve Board
did not object to
its 2016-17 capital plan. Results from the 2016 Comprehensive
Capital Analysis
and Review (CCAR) showed a minimum CET1 ratio of 6.8% for the
firm under the
regulator's severely adverse scenario, which was above the 4.5%
minimum
requirement. Given CCAR results, JPM's board authorized a $10.6
billion common
equity repurchase program. The firm repurchased $2.3 billion of
stock in 3Q16,
yielding a total payout ratio (dividends plus share repurchases)
of about 65% in
the quarter. Fitch believes the firm's capital plans are
prudent.
JPM submitted its updated resolution plan in October 2016, which
included the
creation of an intermediate holding company (IHC), JPMorgan
Chase Holdings LLC
(IHC), meant to improve the resolvability of JPM. Under this
structure, JPM's
holding company has contributed substantial liquidity and
capital to IHC, which
it will then hold for the benefit of material entities. IHC is
not expected to
have third-party debt. It will, instead, channel capital and
liquidity among
material entities as and when required to supplement
pre-positioned resources at
these entities. This structure is designed to prevent capital
and liquidity
provided by IHC from becoming unduly trapped in any legal
entities, thus
improving the likelihood of an orderly resolution. A committed
credit facility
from IHC will be in place to supplement dividends from IHC and
JPMCB, allowing
liquidity to flow to the holding company under business as usual
(BAU) terms in
order to service holding company obligations.
Fitch believes the new structure will result in a meaningful
increase in double
leverage, above 120%, which is a sensitivity outlined in
criteria that would
typically result in additional notching between JPM and its
operating
subsidiaries. However, the agency believes specific protections
within the legal
structure make it appropriate to look through the IHC when
calculating double
leverage and will provide for uninterrupted liquidity
availability from the IHC
under BAU. Additionally, Fitch believes that core double
leverage, or double
leverage assuming the IHC did not exist, will remain below 120%.
The absence of
additional notching between JPM and its subsidiaries is a noted
variation from
criteria.
From a liquidity perspective, JPM's high-quality liquid assets
(HQLA) remained
strong, at $539 billion in the quarter, which was up $23 billion
from the prior
quarter. However, management indicated that liquid assets were
up significantly
more and that excess liquidity at the bank is not included in
HQLA.
Loans-to-deposits were 64.5% at quarter-end, which is up
modestly from a year
ago, but remains below the peer average.
DCRs have been assigned to the following companies because they
either have
significant derivatives activity or are counterparties to
Fitch-rated structured
finance transactions: JPM, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and Bear
Stearns Companies,
LLC. The DCRs are at the same level as the respective companies'
Long-Term IDRs
because they have no definitive preferential status over other
senior
obligations in a resolution scenario.
The Stable Outlook reflects expectations for continued operating
consistency,
superior funding flexibility, strong liquidity, and stability in
capital ratios.
JPM has been relatively successful adapting its business model
to the evolving
regulatory landscape and is expected to continue to make
adjustments in order to
optimize its capital structure.
The VRs remain equalized between JPM and its material operating
subsidiaries.
The common VR of JPM and its operating companies reflects the
correlated
performance, or failure rate between JPM and these subsidiaries.
Fitch takes a
group view on the credit profile from a failure perspective,
while the IDR
reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on senior
debt. Fitch
believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent,
while the default
risk at the operating company would be lower given TLAC. All
U.S. bank
subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S.
banks are
cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that JPM
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision of the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by JPM and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated debt issued by the operating companies is rated at
the same level
as subordinated debt issued by JPM reflecting the potential for
subordinated
creditors in the operating companies to be exposed to loss ahead
of senior
creditors in JPM. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one
notch below the VR
for loss severity, reflecting below average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four notches below
the VR, made up
of two notches for high loss severity relative to average
recoveries, and two
further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting the fact
that coupon
omission is not fully discretionary.
High and low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are
rated five
notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss
severity,
reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
also notched down
three times for very high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary
coupon omission.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.'s and
Chase Bank USA,
N.A.'s are rated one notch higher than the banks' IDRs and
senior unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
JPM's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of total loss
absorbing capital
(TLAC) requirements for U.S. G-SIBs, and the presence of
substantial holding
company debt reduces the default risk of domestic operating
subsidiaries' senior
liabilities relative to holding company senior debt. In our view
these buffers
would provide substantial protection to senior unsecured
obligations in the
domestic operating entities in the event of group resolution, as
they could be
used to absorb losses and recapitalize operating companies.
Therefore,
substantial holding company debt reduces the likelihood of
default on operating
company senior obligations.
The 'F1+' Short-Term IDRs of JPM's bank subsidiaries reflects
substantial
liquidity at the banks and typically higher core deposit
funding, liquidity
resources at JPM that could be extended to the bank, and access
to contingent
liquidity sources such as Federal Home Loan Bank advances. JPM's
and its
non-bank operating companies' Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' reflect
Fitch's view that
there is less surplus liquidity at these entities than at the
bank, particularly
given their greater reliance on the holding company for
liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Going forward, Fitch believes JPM is going to be challenged to
deliver
meaningful earnings growth, particularly in light of the current
regulatory
environment. Higher capital charges and what remains difficult
market conditions
present a challenge for all GTUBs, which may be encouraged to
seek more
aggressive ways to generate profits that take advantage of
regulatory changes.
However, Fitch expects that JPM's strong global franchise,
liquidity risk
management, and product diversity mitigate some of these
concerns.
Negative rating actions could result from reputational damage or
legal sanctions
that impact the firm's market position and/or material asset
quality weakening
which pressures JPM's earnings and its ability to build capital,
deterioration
in liquidity levels, material and unexpected litigation losses,
and/or failure
to address noted deficiencies in the firm's resolution plan
which results in
increased capital requirements and places the firm at a
competitive
disadvantage. Further, significant risk management or
operational failures that
result in material losses to the firm could also result in a
negative rating
action.
Upward rating momentum for JPM is believed to be limited over
the near-term
given that its current rating level is among the highest of its
peer group and
of the global bank universe. However, positive rating momentum
could develop
over-time should JPM continue to outperform the peer group from
an earnings and
asset quality perspective, retain its enhanced risk management
discipline, avoid
sizeable fines and penalties which could yield reputational
damage, and maintain
its leading position in the league tables, an appropriate
capital buffer to
regulatory capital minimums, and a superior funding and
liquidity profile.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
DCRs are primarily sensitive to changes in the respective
issuers' Long-term
IDRs. In addition, they could be upgraded to one notch above the
IDR if a change
in legislation (for example as recently proposed in the EU)
creates legal
preference for derivatives over certain other senior obligations
and, in Fitch's
view, the volume of all legally subordinated obligations
provides a substantial
enough buffer to protect derivative counterparties from default
in a resolution
scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since JPM's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the forseeable
future.
Any upward revision of the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for JPM and its subsidiaries' subordinated debt and
other hybrid
capital ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in JPM's
VRs. The
securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers'
VRs. This may
reflect a change in capital management in the group or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change in JPM's
long-and short-term IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Given that JPM's and the bank's VRs remain equalized, the bank's
ratings are
broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect
JPM's VR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked securities at 'A+(emr)';
--Support at '5'';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'AA-';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked notes at 'AA-(emr)';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Chase Bank USA, N.A.
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'AA-';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support at '5'';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
JPMorgan Bank & Trust Company, National Association
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Dearborn
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Bear Stearns Companies LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+'.
JPMorgan Clearing Corp (formerly Bear Stearns Securities Corp)
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'.
Bank One Capital Trust III
Chase Capital II
Chase Capital III
Chase Capital VI
First Chicago NBD Capital I
JPMorgan Chase Capital XIII, XXI, and XXIII
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Bank One Corp
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A'.
JP Morgan & Co., Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'A'.
Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. of New York
--Long-Term senior debt at 'AA-'.
NBD Bank, N.A. (MI)
--Long-Term subordinated at 'A'.
Washington Mutual Bank
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper Co., LLC
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co
--Derivative Counterparty Rating of 'A+(dcr)'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
--Derivative Counterparty Rating of 'AA-(dcr)'.
Bear Stearns Companies, LLC
--Derivative Counterparty Rating of 'A+(dcr)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+1 44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016424
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
