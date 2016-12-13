(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe
Generale's (SG)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at
'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The bank's debt ratings have also
been affirmed.
In addition, Fitch has assigned SG a Derivative Counterparty
Rating (DCR) of
'A(dcr)' as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant
derivative
counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer
ratings and express
Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under
derivative
contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties. A
full list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which
comprise 12 large and
globally active banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
SG's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's sound
company profile
underpinned by selected franchise strengths across a diverse
range of products
and geographies. These include a multi-channel presence in
domestic retail
operations, largely focusing on more affluent urban areas, as
well as
international retail banking and financial services to
corporates. SG's sound
corporate franchise in the eurozone also benefits its securities
business, where
the bank has leading positions in euro-denominated debt capital
markets and
equity derivatives.
The ratings also factor in the bank's asset quality, which
despite gradual
improvements remains weaker than French and GTUB peers'. At
end-2Q16, gross
impaired loans stood at 6% of gross loans. Despite adequate
coverage at 63%,
unreserved impaired loans stood at over 20% of Fitch Core
Capital, which exposes
the bank's capital to the realisation of collateral, often in
the form real
estate. SG's stock of impaired loans partly reflects slower
write-off practices
in France, as the bank typically aims to fully resolve problem
loans, of which
it has has a sound track record.
We expect the pressure on French retail's net interest margins
to continue,
given prolonged low interest rates and limited pricing
flexibility on the
liability side due to the regulated nature of many savings
schemes. At the same
time, investments in digitalisation and branch rationalisation,
which should
improve operating efficiency in the longer-term, will likely
limit cost
flexibility in the short-term. At end-9M16, the bank contained
operating expense
growth at below 1%. Cost management and developing fee income
will be key to
offsetting revenue pressure in France.
SG's diversified franchise, in our view, enables the bank to
generate resilient
and sustainable earnings, as demonstrated in 3Q16 when a sharp
pick-up in
profitability in Global Banking and Investor Solutions (GBIS),
and falling loan
impairment charges (LICs) in international retail helped to
sustain sound
performance amid domestic revenue pressure. However, our ratings
also take into
account earnings volatility introduced by the GBIS division,
which includes
sales, trading, prime and securities services, and accounted for
37% of SG's
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) at end-3Q16.
Improving credit conditions domestically and the bank's focus on
higher-quality
borrowers in higher-risk markets, including in Russia, should
help LICs remain
within the bank's updated guidance of below 50bp of gross loans
for 2016.
Continued risk reduction in international retail banking will be
important to
underpinning the group's profitability, which was demonstrated
in 9M16, when
operating income in International Retail Banking and Financial
Services (IRBFS)
rose 28% yoy to EUR1.8bn, largely reflecting materially lower
LICs. This also
underpins our view that SG's presence in higher-risk
jurisdictions is mitigated
by a generally cautious approach and a track record of limited
losses to date.
Capital and leverage ratios are at the lower end of GTUB peers',
but this is
more than offset by SG's strong internal capital generation
versus peers. The
bank's fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased 50bp to 11.4% in 9M16,
and its
fully-loaded Basel III leverage ratio stood at 4.1% at end-3Q16.
The ECB
notified the bank of its 2017 capital requirements pursuant to
the Supervisory
Review Evaluation Process (SREP), which will by 1 January 2019
stand at a 9.5%
CET1 ratio, including a 1.5% Pillar 2 requirement component, an
11% Tier 1
capital ratio and a 13% total capital ratio. SG's fully-loaded
total capital
ratio was at end-3Q16 just 40bp below the bank's 2017 target of
18%, and we
expect the bank to reach its targeted 2019 19.5% total
loss-absorbing capacity
(TLAC) requirements by issuing senior non-preferred debt, which
would in a
resolution be bailed in ahead of other senior creditors.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will
continue
generating sound profitability while progressing towards its
capital targets and
gradually improving its asset quality metrics.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
view that senior
creditors cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary support
from the French
sovereign in the event that the group becomes non-viable. In
Fitch's view, the
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to
require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary,
instead of or
ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
Fitch assigned a DCR to SG for its material derivatives
counterparty activity.
The DCR is at the same level as SG's Long-Term IDR because
derivative
counterparties in France have no definitive preferential status
over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SG are
all notched down
from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
comprising two
notches for higher-than-average loss severity, and two further
notches for
non-performance risk due to partly discretionary coupon
omission.
Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 instruments are rated five
notches below
the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries as the instruments can be written down well ahead of
resolution. In
addition, they are notched down three times for very high
non-performance risk
due to fully discretionary coupon omission.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating of SG's French
specialist car
financing subsidiary Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipement
are based on
institutional support from SG. The subsidiary is rated under
Fitch's Global
Non-Bank Financial Institutions Criteria. Compagnie Generale de
Location
d'Equipements' Long-and Short-Term IDRs are equalised with those
of SG and the
subsidiary's Outlooks are the same as the parent's. This is
because we view this
entity as a core subsidiary given its importance to and
integration with its
parent.
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG
Structured Products
Inc. are SG's wholly owned financing subsidiaries, whose debt
ratings are
aligned with those of SG based on Fitch's view of an extremely
high probability
of support, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
SG's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to
structural
deterioration in earnings that would jeopardise the bank's
currently strong
internal capital generation, or from failure to reduce the stock
of unreserved
impaired loans. Although currently not expected, outsized losses
resulting from
legal or misconduct cases that would materially dent capital
would also be
rating-negative.
Upside to the ratings is currently limited and would require a
material
improvement in asset quality while maintaining sustainable
earnings, sound
capitalisation and an unchanged risk appetite.
SG's senior debt that will become senior preferred, if
legislation passed in
France in November 2016 comes into force, could be upgraded to
one notch above
the bank's Long-Term IDR once the buffer of qualifying junior
debt and senior
non-preferred debt is together sufficient to protect senior
preferred creditors
from default in case of failure. SG's qualifying junior debt
buffer includes
additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments and stood at 7.1% of
RWAs at end-3Q16,
suggesting that upside for the bank's existing senior debt could
materialise in
2017 given current issuance plans. We would consider an upgrade
of the then
senior preferred debt when the buffer of qualifying junior debt
and senior
non-preferred debt exceeds 8%-9%, provided that this buffer is
sustainable.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of SG's Support Rating and upward revision to its
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING
SG's DCR is currently aligned with the bank's Long-Term IDR and
is therefore
primarily sensitive to changes to the Long-Term IDR. Under new
French
legislation, derivative counterparties will rank pari-passu with
senior
preferred creditors. This means that the DCR will likely be
upgraded if the
bank's senior preferred debt rating is upgraded.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in SG's VR. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to
a change in
their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the
respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital
management in the
group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements,
for example. The
ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in the
expected
treatment of liability classes during a resolution.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The ratings of Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements are
sensitive to
changes in SG's IDRs and could also be sensitive to changes in
the subsidiary's
strategic importance to the rest of the group.
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.'s, SG Option Europe's and SG
Structured
Products Inc.'s ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in SG's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A(dcr)'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional Tier 1 capital: affirmed at 'BB+'
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.
Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'F1'
SG Option Europe
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
SG Structured Products Inc.
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Certificate of deposit programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016431
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001