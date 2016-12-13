(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of XLIT Ltd.
(XL, a Cayman Islands subsidiary of XL Group Ltd) and its
property/casualty
(re)insurance subsidiaries. The affirmations include XL's Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of
its core
operating companies at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end of
this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of XL's ratings reflects the company's very
strong business
profile as a large, diversified global insurance and reinsurance
company,
'Strong' capitalization, favorable underwriting results and
reasonable financial
leverage. Partially offsetting these positives are overall
earnings volatility,
weak fixed charge coverage and Fitch's negative sector outlooks
on global
reinsurance and U.S. property/casualty insurance.
XL posted net income of $431 million (excluding $294 million
loss on the runoff
life retrocession investment portfolio) through the first nine
months of 2016,
resulting in a net return on average common equity (ROAE) of
4.9%. Underwriting
profits were partially offset by foreign exchange losses and
integration/operational costs related to Catlin Group Limited
(Catlin). This was
reduced from $809 million (excluding $170 million gain on life
retrocession
investments) through the first nine months of 2015, with a 9.8%
ROAE, which
included a $340 million gain on the sale of its investment in
ARX Holding Corp.
XL's property/casualty operations posted a nine-month 2016 GAAP
combined ratio
of 93.9%. This included 5.4 points of natural catastrophe
losses, largely from
wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada and earthquakes in
Japan and
Ecuador, and 2.7 points of favorable prior-year reserve
development. This
underwriting performance compares with 92% for full-year 2015,
which included
2.7 points for catastrophes, 1.2 points of large losses related
to the Tianjin
explosion and 3.8 points of favorable prior-year reserve
development. The
company's preliminary loss estimate for Hurricane Matthew in
fourth quarter 2016
is a range of $100 million to $200 million, which Fitch views as
manageable.
Fitch views XL as having thus far reasonably managed the
integration of Catlin
since the acquisition closed in May 2015. However, significant
risks remain as
the operations and risk management practices of the companies
continue to be
combined. Successful integration of Catlin could provide
longer-term positive
credit benefits relating to further diversification of earnings
and business
profile, leveraging the benefits of a larger organization. In
addition, the
company is on target to achieve $300 million of operating
run-rate expense
synergies by the end of 2017. To the extent that these savings
are achieved, the
overall profitability profile of XL Catlin would benefit.
Fixed charge coverage has been weak overall, averaging a low
4.5x from 2011 to
2015, with 3.7x in 2015 and 3.3x in the first nine months of
2016. Fixed-charge
coverage is anticipated to be 3.0x-5.0x in the near term due to
increased fixed
charges from the partial debt financing of the Catlin
acquisition and assumption
of Catlin's perpetual preference shares.
XL continues to maintain a reasonable financial leverage ratio
of 17.4% at Sept.
30, 2016, with debt plus preferred equity to total capital of
28%. Annualized
net premiums written to shareholders' equity increased to 0.8x
for nine months
2016 due to increased premiums from Catlin and flat shareholders
equity growth,
but remains within rating expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
sustained
favorable earnings with low volatility, including an ROAE of 10%
or better;
capitalization at 'Very Strong' ('AA' IFS category sector credit
factors) or
higher levels; financial leverage ratio maintained at or below
20%; and
fixed-charge coverage of at least 7.0x-8.0x.
The key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
failure to
effectively integrate Catlin as evidenced by underwriting losses
or sizable
goodwill impairments; significant charges for reserves that
affect equity and
the capitalization of the insurance subsidiaries; financial
leverage ratio
maintained above 25% or debt plus preferred equity to total
capital above 30%;
fixed-charge coverage below 4.0x-5.0x; failure to maintain at
least 'Strong'
('A' IFS category sector credit factors) capitalization levels.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
XLIT Ltd.
--IDR at 'A-';
--$300 million 2.30% senior notes due 2018 at 'BBB+';
--$400 million 5.75% senior notes due 2021 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 6.375% senior notes due 2024 at 'BBB+';
--$325 million 6.25% senior notes due 2027 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.25% senior notes due 2043 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million subordinated notes due 2025 at 'BBB-';
--$500 million subordinated notes due 2045 at 'BBB-';
--$345 million series D preference ordinary shares at 'BBB-';
--$999.5 million series E preference ordinary shares at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the IFS ratings of the following XL
(re)insurance
subsidiaries at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook:
--XL Bermuda Ltd;
--XL Insurance Switzerland Ltd;
--XL Re Latin America Ltd;
--XL Insurance Company SE;
--XL Insurance America, Inc.;
--XL Reinsurance America Inc.;
--XL Re Europe SE;
--XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc.;
--XL Specialty Insurance Company;
--Indian Harbor Insurance Company;
--Greenwich Insurance Company;
--XL Select Insurance Company.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
Fitch has adjusted XL's net income and ROAE to remove the net
income
contribution from the GreyCastle life retrocession investment
results which are
reversed in comprehensive income. The investment results for the
life
reinsurance assets are passed directly to the reinsurer
(GreyCastle) pursuant to
a contractual arrangement that is accounted for as a derivative.
The noted
adjustment did not result in a different rating than had the
adjustment not been
made, but it is material in how Fitch views net income and ROAE.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016425
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
