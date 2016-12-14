(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
PT Japfa
Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa) Outlook to Stable from Negative.
The agency has
affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BB-'. Fitch
Ratings Indonesia
has also upgraded Japfa's National Long-Term Rating to
'AA-(idn)' from
'A+(idn)'. A complete list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
The revision of Japfa's Outlook and upgrade of its National
Rating reflects
improved industry dynamics following intervention by the
Indonesian government
to address the demand-supply imbalance, lower leverage driven
mainly by higher
profitability and better liquidity. Apart from stronger cash
flows, Japfa's
liquidity has also been boosted by its bond issue in November
2016 and equity
issuance in August 2016. This has alleviated repayment risks
related to upcoming
bond maturities in 2017 and 2018.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Better Market Conditions: The Indonesian government has taken
steps to manage
poultry supply since 2H15, after oversupply weakened prices for
day-old chicks
(DOC) and live birds in 2H14 and 1H15, which resulted in losses
at producers,
including small-scale farmers. Domestic poultry producers culled
around 3
million birds (parent stock), following a government directive
in October 2015.
Fitch believes the industry is more sustainable now that the
Ministry of
Agriculture has been formally given the authority to manage the
domestic chicken
supply. Chicken demand in Indonesia has also risen healthily in
2015, and Fitch
sees robust growth prospects as per capita poultry consumption
is low and the
agency expects GDP growth to accelerate.
Higher Margins, Lower Leverage: Japfa's EBITDA margin widened to
14.5% in 9M16,
from 9.1% in 2015, driven by improved market conditions.
Profitability in the
animal-feed segment improved while sales of day-old chicks
returned to
significant profit in 9M16 after losses in 2014-2015. Japfa's
net debt-to-EBITDA
leverage dropped to 0.9x at end-September 2016, from 2.6x at
end-2015. We
estimate Japfa's leverage will remain at around 1.5x, assuming
EBITDA margin
narrows from 2017. We also expect Japfa to continue to generate
free cash flows
and have healthy fixed-charge coverage of over 4x.
Improved Liquidity: Japfa issued IDR1trn of bonds with tenors of
three and five
years in November 2016 under its IDR3trn bond programme. Global
investment firm
KKR took a 12% stake in Japfa in August 2016, which injected
IDR702bn of cash
into the company. These should allow Japfa to meet the
maturities of IDR1.5trn
of bonds in January and February 2017. The company is likely to
need further
refinancing to repay USD199m of bonds due in 2018. However, the
risk of Japfa
failing to secure refinancing is low because of its robust
credit metrics and
good access to diverse funding sources, in our view.
Cost Pass-Through Ability: Japfa is able to mitigate its
exposure to rising raw
material costs through a strong ability to pass through cost
increases to
customers in the animal-feed segment. This is due to the
company's high market
share and its ability to retain corn inventory and adjust
output. PT Charoen
Pokphand Indonesia Tbk (CPIN) and Japfa together control about
50% of
Indonesia's poultry feed market, and react similarly to
increases in raw
material costs by seeking to raise prices. Japfa's corn dryers
also allow it to
store dried corn for up to four months, providing some
flexibility in
production.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Animal-feed sales volume to rise by 3% annually from 2017
- Average annual sales volume growth of 3%-5% for DOC and live
poultry from 2017
- EBITDA margin narrows to around 9% from 2017
- Capex of around IDR700bn from 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Leverage (net debt/EBITDA) below 1.5x on a sustained basis
(2015: 2.6x)
- No material weakening of industry fundamentals and Japfa's
market position
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Significant reduction in size of the animal-feed segment,
which would be
demonstrated in its share of total revenue falling below 30%
(2015: 36%)
- Failure to adequately address maturity of its US dollar bonds
in 2018.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk
-- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-' and Outlook
revised to
Stable
-- National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA-(idn)' from
'A+(idn)' and Outlook
revised to Stable
-- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
-- US dollar notes issued by Comfeed Finance B.V. and due in
2018 affirmed at
'BB-'
-- IDR1.5trn bonds due in 2017 upgraded to 'AA-(idn)' from
'A+(idn)'
-- IDR3trn bond programme and IDR1trn of bonds issued under the
programme
upgraded to 'AA-(idn)' from 'A+(idn)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Akash Gupta (International Ratings)
Associate Director
+65 67967242
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Bernard Kie (National Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 29886815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie (International Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 29886815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016445
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001