(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining
Deutsche Bank AG's
ratings, including the 'A-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), 'F1' Short
Term IDR and 'a-' Viability Rating (VR), on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). Fitch
expects to resolve the RWN at the latest after the bank's 1Q17
earnings are
published.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB), which comprises
12 large and
globally active banking groups.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, DCR, DEPOSIT AND SENIOR DEBT
RATINGS
The RWN reflects our view that the challenges posed by a
sluggish business
environment, particularly in Europe but also in Asia Pacific,
will make it
harder for Deutsche Bank to build revenue and, therefore,
capital during 2017 in
line with its 2020 strategy.
At the same time, vulnerable customer sentiment and staff morale
during the
restructuring phase, and prolonged negative publicity around the
bank's
litigation risk, are making it more difficult for Deutsche Bank
to compete
effectively against peers, which have less restructuring to do
to adapt business
models and improve efficiency, or have made more progress in
resolving legacy
litigation. Deutsche Bank's business model is more focused on
capital markets
businesses than those of the other Europe-based GTUBs, which
makes the bank more
sensitive to the business environment.
Deutsche Bank has made good progress at implementing an
ambitious, intensive
restructuring programme. This is demonstrated by agreed or
completed business
disposals, progress in running down the Non-Core Operating Unit
(NCOU) to
EUR18bn risk-weighted assets (RWAs) at end-9M16, and further to
below EUR10bn by
year-end, and agreements with the works council over reducing
staff in Germany.
Deleveraging has allowed the bank to maintain acceptable
leverage and CET1
ratios (end-September 2016: 3.5% and 11.1% respectively, both on
a fully loaded
basis), although the stock of CET1 capital has declined.
Completion of the sale
of Hua Xia Bank, which was approved by the Chinese regulators,
should add around
10 and 50 basis points to the leverage and CET1 ratios,
respectively, according
to the bank's pro-forma calculations.
As the bulk of restructuring expenses is front-loaded, earnings
are likely to
remain weaker than peers' for 2016 as a whole. Improvements
should be visible
from 1Q17, as the benefits of cost-cutting efforts feed through
and earnings are
less distorted by losses related to deleveraging. Management
indicated that net
income for 2016 could be negative, depending on the timing and
amount of
litigation and misconduct charges.
Maintaining the corporate and capital markets franchises is
paramount for
Deutsche Bank's ratings. Performance in 9M16 has been weaker
than in the past
and market shares in some capital markets businesses have
declined. This decline
partly relates to the strength and improvement of US fixed
income versus
sluggishness in Europe. It also reflects Deutsche Bank's
decision to exit some
markets, such as US securitisation trading, which performed well
in 3Q16.
However, we expect some franchise erosion this year from the
bank's focus on
restructuring, coupled with headline "noise" around the DoJ
settlement. We
expect European capital markets to remain challenging well into
2017, which will
make it even more important for Deutsche Bank to demonstrate its
franchise
strength.
The private banking, wealth and asset management businesses are
smaller
contributors to earnings. Deutsche Bank plans to spin off its
domestic retail
banking subsidiary, Deutsche Postbank (BBB+/Stable), which will
boost its CET1
and especially its leverage targets. However, although the bank
has been
separated from the rest of the business operationally, the sale
may be delayed
because of unfavourable market pricing.
Deutsche Bank's Short-Term IDR and short-term debt rating of
'F1', the higher of
the two Short-Term IDRs that map to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on our
rating scale,
reflect our view of a solid liquidity profile, ample liquidity
reserves and a
funding profile that is well-diversified by geography, product
and customer
base. However, the cost of wholesale funding has increased in
2016 and the bank
has experienced some, but not substantial, deposit outflows
related to the
negative publicity around its DoJ settlement. The short-term
ratings are on RWN
because a downgrade of the Long-Term IDR to 'BBB+' would map to
a Short-Term IDR
of 'F2'.
Deutsche Bank AG's DCR, deposit rating and senior market-linked
notes are rated
one notch above the IDR because derivatives and deposits will
have preferential
status over the bank's large buffer of qualifying junior debt
and statutorily
subordinated senior debt from 1 January 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARIES' IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and debt ratings of Deutsche Bank's rated subsidiaries
in the US and
Australia are equalised with Deutsche Bank's to reflect their
core roles within
the group, especially Deutsche Bank's capital markets
activities, and their high
integration with the parent bank or their role as issuing
vehicles.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Deutsche Bank's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect our view that senior creditors cannot rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that it
becomes
non-viable.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital instruments issued by
Deutsche Bank
and its subsidiaries are all notched down from Deutsche Bank's
VR in accordance
with our assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative
loss severity risk profiles.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
reflecting
higher-than-average loss severity (two notches), as well as high
risk of
non-performance (an additional two notches) given partial
discretionary coupon
omission.
High and low trigger contingent additional capital Tier 1 (AT1)
instruments are
rated five notches below the VR. The issues are notched down
twice for loss
severity, reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be
converted to
equity or written down well ahead of resolution. In addition,
they are notched
down three times for high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary
coupon omission.
Available Distributable Items (ADIs) referenced for these
securities are
calculated annually under German GAAP for the parent bank. ADIs
at end-2015 were
EUR1.09bn and Deutsche Bank paid an AT1 coupon in April 2016. We
understand from
the bank that its coupon distribution capacity for 2017 can
benefit from
EUR1.9bn remaining German GAAP reserves and a EUR1.6bn pro-forma
positive effect
from the Hua Xia Bank sale. Conversely, a settlement on
outstanding litigation
could trigger impairment of goodwill at the parent bank, which
would negatively
impact ADIs. However, we believe that management has sufficient
flexibility to
ensure that AT1 coupons will remain current for the foreseeable
future.
Non-payment of Deutsche Bank's AT1 coupon would also be
triggered if the bank
breaches its Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) requirement,
which in 2016
refers to the 10.76% combined CET1 and buffers requirement,
including the Pillar
2 add-on resulting from the ECB's Supervisory Review and
Evaluation Process
(SREP). Deutsche Bank had a 184bp CET1 ratio buffer over this
threshold at
end-9M16.
We expect the MDA threshold to fall in 2017, so the buffer of
capital held above
this will increase. The increased buffer will result from a
recent change to how
SREP is set for EU banks, which splits the Pillar 2 amount
between a binding
requirement and non-binding guidance, and the guidance part is
excluded from the
MDA. This benefit will to some extent be counterbalanced by a
decreasing buffer
resulting from the bank's declining transitional CET1 ratio as
it moves through
the transitional phases until 2019 and from the increasing
required GSIB add-on.
The net effect of these moving parts will depend on the new
Pillar 2 requirement
for the bank set by the ECB, which we expect Deutsche Bank to
disclose at the
latest with its end-2016 results. We expect the bank to maintain
a comfortable
buffer above the ECB's MDA threshold.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR, DCR, DEPOSIT AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The RWN signals our view that Deutsche Bank's IDRs, VR and
senior debt ratings
will be downgraded if one of the following occurs: significant
revenue reduction
in 4Q16; failure to achieve sufficient improvement in underlying
earnings in
1Q17 to demonstrate a competitive position and ability to build
capital to
required levels; incremental litigation and misconduct
settlement charges that
cannot be easily absorbed by underlying earnings.
The IDRs would most likely be downgraded by one notch to
'BBB+'/'F2' and VR to
'bbb+', the DCR to 'A-(dcr)', deposit ratings to 'A-'/'F2' and
senior
market-linked securities to 'A-'. However, more severe
downgrades could occur if
the bank's performance worsens materially beyond expectations or
litigation and
regulatory charges are substantially more than provision levels
and earnings
capacity.
Deutsche Bank's DCRs, deposit and debt ratings are primarily
sensitive to
changes in the Long-Term IDR. In addition, Deutsche Bank's
DCRs, deposit rating
and ratings of the senior structured notes with embedded market
risk are also
sensitive to the amount of subordinated and senior vanilla debt
buffers relative
to the recapitalisation amount likely to be needed to restore
viability and
prevent default on more senior derivative obligations, deposits
and structured
notes with embedded market risk.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The RWN on Deutsche Bank subsidiaries' ratings reflect the RWN
on the parent
bank's ratings and the ratings would move in line with Deutsche
Bank's. The SRs
would be downgraded to '2' from '1' if the parent's ratings are
downgraded,
reflecting a weakened ability to support. They are further
sensitive to changes
in our assumptions around the propensity of Deutsche Bank to
provide timely
support.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of Deutsche Bank's SR and upward revision of the SRF
would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support its
banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in our
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities are primarily
sensitive to a
change in Deutsche Bank's VR. The securities' ratings are also
sensitive to a
change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of
the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the
respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital
management in the
group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements,
for example.
For AT1 instruments, non-performance risk could increase and the
instruments
notched further from the VR if the MDA buffer tightens
considerably as a result
of a heightened Pillar 2 binding requirement or CET1 erosion
from losses. The
latter would also likely reduce ADI.
The rating actions are as follows:
Deutsche Bank AG
Long-Term IDR of 'A-' maintained on RWN
Short-Term IDR of 'F1' maintained on RWN
Viability Rating of 'a-' maintained on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: 'A(dcr)' maintained on RWN
Deposit ratings: 'A'/'F1' maintained on RWN
Senior debt, including programme, ratings: 'A-'/'F1' maintained
on RWN
Senior market-linked securities: 'A-(emr)'/'F1(emr)' maintained
on RWN
Subordinated market-linked securities: 'BBB+(emr)' maintained on
RWN
Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: 'BBB+' maintained on RWN
Additional Tier 1 notes: 'BB' maintained on RWN
Deutsche Bank Securities
Long-Term IDR of 'A-' maintained on RWN
Short-Term IDR of 'F1' maintained on RWN
Support Rating of '1' maintained on RWN
Derivative Counterparty Rating of 'A-(dcr)' maintained on RWN
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas
Long-Term IDR of 'A-' maintained on RWN
Short-Term IDR of 'F1' maintained on RWN
Support Rating of '1' maintained on RWN
Senior debt, including programme, ratings of 'F1' maintained on
RWN
Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation
Long-Term IDR of 'A-' maintained on RWN
Short-Term IDR of 'F1' maintained on RWN
Support Rating of '1' maintained on RWN
Senior debt, including programme, ratings of 'A-'/'F1'
maintained on RWN
Deutsche Bank Australia Ltd.
Commercial paper short-term rating of 'F1' maintained on RWN
Deutsche Bank Financial LLC
Short-Term IDR of 'F1' maintained on RWN
Commercial paper short-term rating of 'F1' maintained on RWN
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust II preferred securities
rating of 'BB+'
maintained on RWN
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust III preferred securities
rating of 'BB+'
maintained on RWN
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV preferred securities
rating of 'BB+'
maintained on RWN
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V preferred securities
rating of 'BB+'
maintained on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ioana Sima
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1736
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016426
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
