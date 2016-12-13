(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chile's
Long-term
Foreign- and Local-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A+' and 'AA-',
respectively, and has revised the Outlook to Negative. The issue
ratings on
Chile's senior unsecured Foreign- Currency bonds are also
affirmed at 'A+'. The
Short-term Foreign- and Local-currency IDRs have been affirmed
at 'F1+' and the
Country Ceiling at 'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of Chile's Outlook to Negative reflects prolonged
economic
weakness, which is contributing to a relatively rapid
deterioration in the
sovereign balance sheet. In Fitch's view, the policy response
has helped buffer
the economy and preserve credibility, but it has not prevented a
substantial
rise in the public debt burden from the low levels that
underpinned the upgrade
to 'A+' in 2011.
Fitch projects growth will decelerate to 1.6% in 2016, from 2.3%
in 2015. Mining
output has fallen on declining ore grades, strikes, and lower
prices. Non-mining
activities have also slowed, reflecting low confidence
restraining investment
appetite and weakness in regional trading partners. Fitch
projects further
modest growth of 1.9% in 2017, balancing some improvement in
external conditions
and confidence with a subdued investment pipeline.
As Chile's slowdown has appeared increasingly to be structural
in nature,
potential growth estimates have been cut (e.g. to 3% in 2016
from 4.8% in 2013
by the independent budget committee) and prospects for
per-capita income
convergence with the 'A' median have dimmed. The reform agenda
aims to address
bottlenecks in human capital and social equity, but businesses
have reacted
negatively as the near-term implications for profitability (due
to higher taxes
and new labor laws) have overshadowed the potential long-term
benefits. Progress
on the energy agenda and micro-reforms could help, but their
impact remains
uncertain.
The fiscal position has deteriorated gradually against this weak
economic
backdrop. Copper royalties and taxes are officially projected to
fall close to
zero in 2016, from 2% of GDP in 2011, and could even be negative
from private
miners due to loss carry-back provisions in the tax code. The
revenue boost from
the 2014 tax reform is mostly offsetting this impact but is
being used as
intended primarily to fund higher health and education outlays.
Fitch projects
the central government deficit will widen to 3% of GDP in 2016
and 3.3% in 2017,
from 2.2% in 2015.
Sluggish growth is presenting difficult fiscal trade-offs. Last
year, the
government watered down its goals for free higher education and
consolidation.
Its new approach to the fiscal rule targets a trajectory for
structural deficits
(a reduction of 0.25 percentage points of GDP per year) instead
of levels,
avoiding the need for further consolidation efforts as cuts to
the parameters
(potential growth and long-term copper prices) have lifted
structural deficit
estimates. The 2017 budget achieves structural deficit reduction
and social
spending goals by cutting investment. In 2018, the boost from
the tax reform
will offer room for some progress on both goals. Consolidation
looks tougher
after 2018, given the tax reform will be fully phased in, social
pressures could
remain high, and appetite for new tax measures or investment
cuts could be
limited.
Chile's sovereign balance sheet remains its key strength
relative to peers, but
it is experiencing the most rapid erosion of any sovereign in
the 'A' category.
Rising debt levels reflect fiscal deficits and additional
financing needs
including recapitalization of public companies and legacy public
pension
obligations. The financial strain at Codelco could add to
sovereign borrowing
needs should it require capitalization beyond the USD4 billion
already
authorized, or lead to legal changes that reduce its mandated
fiscal
contributions.
Fitch projects general government debt will reach 21.4% of GDP
at end-2016,
double the level in 2011 when Chile was upgraded to 'A+'. Debt
could surpass 30%
by 2019, still well below the 'A' median of around 50%, but
converging with the
'A' median as a share of revenues given a narrower revenue base.
Chile's local
market is well positioned to support higher sovereign borrowing
needs.
Stabilization funds worth 6% of GDP represent an additional
financing buffer in
the face of uncertainties in global borrowing conditions.
The IDRs also reflect the following key rating factors:
Chile's ratings are supported by a credible macro policy
framework centered on
an inflation-targeting regime, flexible exchange rate, and
sovereign balance
sheet that remains relatively strong despite the on-going
deterioration.
Favorable governance standards support the stability of the
policy framework.
These strengths counterbalance Chile's low per-capita GDP and
high commodity
dependence relative to peers.
A robust and flexible policy framework has helped avoid
macroeconomic imbalances
amid the economic slowdown. Inflation fell back into the target
range (3%+/-1pp)
in August after several years above-target, and inflation
expectations remained
well anchored over this period. Banks have maintained solid
asset quality and
capitalization against the weak economic backdrop. Chile's
external position
adjusted early to the terms-of-trade shock, and the current
account deficit has
been stable at moderate levels and fully financed by foreign
direct investment.
Fitch expects broad macro policy continuity into the next
administration
following general elections in late 2017, although the focus of
the social
agenda and the consolidation strategy could vary depending upon
who is elected.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Chile a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A' on
the Long-term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee
adjusted the
output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying
its QO,
relative to rated peers, as follows:
Macro: +1 notch, to reflect Chile's strong macro policy
framework centered on
rules-based fiscal policy, credible inflation-targeting regime
and a flexible
exchange rate. While this has preserved macro and external
stability, it has not
prevented a sustained weakening in economic performance;
consequently, Fitch
views Chile's relative strength for Macro to be on a declining
path.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employees 18 variables based on three year centered averages,
including one year
of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR.
Fitch's QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a downgrade
are:
--Sustained deterioration in public debt metrics and/or fiscal
policy
credibility;
--Failure of growth and investment to recover materially.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a high likelihood of leading to a positive
change in the
rating. Developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in a
stabilization of the Outlook include:
--Fiscal consolidation that improves the outlook for
stabilization of debt
metrics;
--A material improvement in growth prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch's base case assumes that China's economy slows in a
sustainable and
orderly manner and that copper prices will not deviate
substantially from recent
levels despite recent volatility.
--The investment plans of Codelco and other private sector
companies are
sufficient to maintain broadly steady copper production.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0897
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1623
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016392
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001