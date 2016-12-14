(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AB
Volvo's (Volvo)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB' and
Volvo Treasury AB's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The
Outlook on the IDR is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Volvo Treasury AB's EUR900m 5.5
year non-call
and EUR600m 8.25 year non-call subordinated fixed to reset
capital securities at
'BB+' .The securities are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Volvo.
The affirmation reflects continued improvement in profitability
and leverage,
despite falling sales on the back of weak demand in most markets
in 2016.
Profitability has increased following the completion of the
2013-2015
restructuring programme. We expect the industrial operations
EBIT margin to
stabilise at around 5% in the medium term and funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage to decline and remain below 1.0x. However,
a longer track
record through the cycle at these levels would be necessary to
warrant a
positive rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Decreasing Revenues
Volvo's operating performance fell short of Fitch's expectations
in the first
nine months of 2016. Industrial revenues fell to SEK289.1bn
(3Q16 LTM) from SEK
301.8bn (3Q15 LTM), as truck and construction equipment sales
fell in most
regions outside of Europe. Based on current orders, Fitch
expects demand in
emerging markets and North America to remain stressed.
Therefore, we expect 2017
revenue to fall 0.9% against our previous forecast of a 2.4%
rise. We do not
expect growth to return until 2019, but then only at low levels.
Cost Cuts Support Profitability
Volvo largely completed its three-year restructuring programme
in 2015,
delivering results in line with expectations. This has supported
profitability
despite weak market conditions. Adjusted for one-off items,
Volvo trucks 3Q16
LTM EBIT was up 8.5% from 7.6% at end 2015, driven primarily by
cost-cutting
measures. Fitch forecasts industrial profitability margins to
normalise around
5% in the medium term, reflecting harder pricing conditions in
all geographies,
including mature markets.
Leverage Commensurate With Ratings
Fitch forecasts FFO-adjusted net leverage below 1.0x in the
medium term, with
additional room for improvement depending on Volvo's non-core
business disposal
strategy. Volvo's hybrid issue in 2014 improved the company's
maturity profile
and leverage metrics to a level that provides headroom for weak
market
conditions in emerging markets.
Disposals Offset Acquisitions
Volvo's M&A approach of funding acquisitions through disposal
proceeds is
credit-positive. The SEK8.9bn proceeds from the sale of Volvo
Rents and its
commercial real estate business offset a SEK6bn increase in net
debt from a 45%
stake purchase in DFCV and the SEK1bn Terex acquisition in
2014-2015. The
subsequent sale of Eicher, Volvo's basic segment brand in India,
for SEK4.5bn in
2015, the divestment of IT operations in 1Q16 and the sale of
properties in
Gothenburg in 4Q16, show that disposals continue to be a part of
Volvo's
strategy towards improving internal efficiency and profitability
margins.
Strong Liquidity
Liquidity at Volvo's industrial operations is sound, comprising
SEK16.2bn of
cash and SEK39.7bn of non-current undrawn committed credit
facilities at 3Q16.
This compares with SEK35.6bn of debt maturing in 2017. The
group's policy is to
maintain sufficient liquidity to cover 12-18 months in case
access to capital
markets is restricted.
'BBB' Business Profile
The ratings are supported by Volvo's geographic and business
diversification as
a full-line truck maker, its leading market positions in major
markets and
growing exposure to high-growth emerging markets. The group's
services business
(25% of sales at end 2015) provides stable income and mitigates
the inherent
volatility of its end-markets.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Notwithstanding the decline in its end-markets in 2016, the
company's
profitability and leverage have improved on the back of a leaner
cost base
achieved through its restructuring programme. We expect gross
and net leverage
to be in line with a strong 'BBB' rating. Furthermore, we expect
operating
margins, which have historically lagged behind competitors, to
improve to 5.0%
in the medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Continued growth in Europe in all business segments, although
at lower levels
and not enough to fully offset declines in other regions
- Decline in industrial operations revenues until end 2017, with
muted growth
only in 2019
- Falling truck sales until end 2017 driven primarily by
stressed demand in
North and South America
- Operating EBITDA margin for industrial operations of
approximately 9.5% in the
medium term
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Structural improvement and reduced cyclicality of group
operating margin
(FY15: 5.5%), particularly at its truck division.
- FFO margin (post-capitalised R&D) of more than 8% (FY15: 8.8%)
through the
cycle.
- FFO-adjusted net leverage of less than 1x (FY15: 0.7x) through
the cycle.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Negative EBIT margins for at least two years.
- FFO margin (post-capitalised R&D) of less than 4% through the
cycle
- Persistent negative FCF, actual or expected (FY15: SEK11.8bn)
through the
cycle
- FFO-adjusted net leverage of more than 2x through the cycle
- Significant weakening in liquidity.
The above credit metrics refer to industrial operations on a
sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity at Volvo's industrial operations is sound, with
liquidity sources at
3Q16 comprising SEK16.2bn of cash and SEK39.7bn of non-current
undrawn committed
credit facilities. This compares with SEK35.6bn of debt maturing
in 2017. The
group's policy is to maintain sufficient liquidity to cover
12-18 months in case
access to capital markets is restricted.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Cigdem Cerit
Associate Director
+34 93 467 88 40
Supervisory Analyst
Dr. Georgy Kharlamov
Director
+49 69 768 076 263
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Bram Cartmell
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1874
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 13 December 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Operating leases: operating lease expenses were capitalised
using a multiple of
8x times as the company is based in Sweden.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016468
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
