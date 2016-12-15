(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch has affirmed
Germany-based consumer
goods and industrial adhesives company Henkel AG & Co. KGaA's
(Henkel) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its Short-Term IDR at
'F1'. Fitch has
also assigned a senior unsecured rating of 'A' to the company's
EUR2bn bonds
issued in September 2016. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is
Stable.
The affirmation reflects Henkel's consistently low leverage, a
diversified
business portfolio, its robust profitability and strong
cash-flow generation.
These traits protect its credit profile from a potential
increase in raw
material prices in 2017 as commodity prices rebound from low
levels. The ratings
also factor in the increase in leverage following acquisition
activity conducted
in 2016 and allows for some headroom for additional possible
bolt-on acquisition
spending over 2017-2020, in particular reflecting Henkel's newly
announced
corporate strategy - Henkel 2020+.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Headroom, M&A
Fitch Ratings expects the large acquisition headroom that thanks
to funds from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage well below 1.0x, Henkel
AG & Co. KGaA has
had for its 'A' rating level since 2014, to diminish by end-2016
and not to
materially recover over 2017-2020. This follows acquisition
spending of
approximately EUR3.7bn in 2016 on laundry and home-care company
Sun Products and
some haircare brands from Procter & Gamble and possible further
bolt-on M&A.
However, we estimate that net leverage will still be no higher
than 1.2x-1.3x
(2015: 0.1x) for 2016 and should, over 2017-2020 remain well
below the 2.0x
maximum threshold for the current rating.
Steady Revenue Performance
The ratings reflect Henkel's steady sales growth and profit
performance over the
years and we expect this to continue over the rating horizon.
Henkel achieved
average organic sales growth of 3% in 2015 (partly thanks to a
strong
contribution from organic sales growth in emerging markets of
5.9%), almost
equally fuelled by volume (1.3%) and price increases (1.7%) amid
increasingly
competitive markets. The company maintained this momentum in
9M16, primarily
through increases in volumes, despite promotional pressure.
Organic sales growth
was 3.0%.
Profit Margin Uplift
Henkel has also maintained robust profit margin performance in
all its divisions
through cost-saving measures, efficiency gains and portfolio
optimisation.
Adjusted EBIT margin has improved by 590bp since the 2008,
reaching 16.2% in
2015 and we expect it to increase by at least 100bp in 2016.
Such a profit
profile is adequate for the 'A' rating relative to major
industry peers.
However, the increase in oil prices since Q416 could start
affecting Henkel's
cost structure from the second half of 2017 and erode the
benefits of further
production efficiency and pricing power translating into
weakening profit margin
momentum.
Henkel's New Strategy
We believe that the company's new strategy for 2017 to 2020
(Henkel 2020+)
announced in November 2016 will support Henkel's ability to
generate organic
sales growth and should enable it to maintain credit metrics
commensurate with
its 'A' rating. The strategy includes a goal of 2%-4% organic
sales growth over
the period 2017-2020, continued improvements in profit margins
and expanded free
cash-flow generation despite a step-up in capex. A continuation
of bolt-on M&A
spending is also integral to the strategy and could push
leverage higher.
Management has reiterated its goal of defending Henkel's 'A'
rating, but we have
assumed M&A spending of EUR2bn pa in our rating-case
projections.
Strong Adhesives Business
Henkel generated 50% of profits through its global
business-to-business and
consumer adhesives operations, which have a well-diversified
customer base by
industry and in which Henkel is a global leader. These
operations are exposed to
the cyclicality of global industrial manufacturing and
construction, but Henkel
increased profitability over 2012-2016, .confirming the
soundness of its
strategy in terms of products, geographies and customer
relations supplementing
its strong product diversification as an anchor to the current
rating.
Emerging-Market Balance
The rating reflects the solid geographic diversification with a
good balance
between developed and emerging markets. In 2015 sales in
emerging markets
accounted for 43% of total group sales. Management has not
achieved so far its
target of reaching a 50% level of sales from emerging markets
and we estimate
these should account for 40% of sales once Henkel fully
integrates US-based Sun
Products, mostly as a result of currency headwinds over
2014-2016 but also due
to the fact that 2016's M&A activity focused on the US. However,
we still
believe that emerging markets will remain a driver of growth for
the company
over the rating horizon.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Henkel is well positioned in the 'A' category with its strong
business profile,
low financial leverage and good cash-flow generation relative to
its major peers
within the consumer and personal care segment such as Unilever
(A+) as well as
relative to other leading global FMCG companies such as Nestle
SA ('AA'),
PepsiCo ('A'), Philip Morris International Inc. ('A'). This is
however balanced
by the potential volatility from its adhesive technologies
business, its
acquisitive growth ambitions and the larger size of 'A' category
fast-moving
consumer goods (FMCG) peers. Finally, the rating reflects
stronger credit
metrics than specialty chemicals companies Royal DSM and Akzo
Nobel rated 'A-'
and 'BBB+' respectively.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low single-digit organic growth and stable to improving EBITDA
margin
- Around 4% negative impact from foreign-currency movements in
2016
- Over EUR1bn free cash flow (FCF) generation driven by strong
operating profit,
EUR600m of capex in 2016 followed by EUR800m of capex for
2017-2019
- 25% - 30% dividend payout ratio
- EUR3.7bn of acquisition spending in 2016, and EUR2bn annually
thereafter
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Expanded scale and in different product areas while
maintaining innovation
capability and profitability in line with major industry peers.
- Solid FCF generation and a conservative financial policy
leading to FFO
adjusted net leverage below 1.0x on a sustained basis
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Significant deterioration in profitability and cash-flow
generation due to
adverse operating performance or a more aggressive financial
policy leading to
FFO fixed charge cover below 6.5x (2015: 7.9x) and FFO adjusted
net leverage
above 2.0x, all on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity
As of end-December 2015, Henkel had EUR2.3bn of directly
available liquidity,
consisting of EUR0.8bn unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on
balance sheet
(based on Fitch's definition), EUR1.5bn committed syndicated
credit facilities
serving as back-up for its commercial paper programmes, and some
committed
bilateral line with a revolving term of up to one year in other
subsidiaries.
Together with our expectation of positive FCF in FY16
(EUR1.2bn), liquidity is
adequate relative to limited debt maturities in 2017 and 2018.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6, 20123 Milano
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Fitch deducted EUR294m from 2015 readily available cash for debt
service, as an
estimate of the portion of cash held outside Europe for the
purposes of
reinvestment overseas.
-Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual
operating lease
expense related to long-term assets of EUR16.5m in 2015.
