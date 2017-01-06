(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/HONG KONG, January 06 (Fitch) Pressure on the Central
African Economic
and Monetary Community (CEMAC) zone's exchange rate peg is
rising and
devaluation can no longer be ruled out without a more effective
policy response
from members to low oil prices, although it would only be
considered as a last
resort, Fitch Ratings says. Our base-case expectation is that
the zone's
monetary agreement with France, recovering oil prices, potential
IMF support,
and the commitment of CEMAC members to avoiding devaluation -
restated at an
emergency meeting in December - will support the peg.
The six-country CEMAC zone includes three Fitch-rated
sovereigns: Cameroon
(B/Stable), Gabon (B+/Negative) and the Republic of Congo (CCC).
The French
treasury guarantees the convertibility of the bloc's common
currency (the CFA
franc) into euros. The exchange rate is fixed. The agreement
provides for member
countries to receive unlimited (although temporary)
foreign-currency credit if
foreign exchange reserves run short.
CEMAC members' international reserves, which are pooled at the
regional central
bank (Banque des Etats de l'Afrique Centrale, or BEAC), fell to
EUR5.3bn at
end-3Q16, from EUR9.5bn at end-2015. At an estimated 65% of
short-term
liabilities at end-3Q16, they are still well above the threshold
of 20%, below
which corrective measures would be required under CEMAC zone
rules to reduce
liquidity in the region and increase BEAC's FX holdings. The
decline in reserves
is the result of large twin deficits that emerged following the
fall in oil
prices and a rise in security spending. Rising financing needs
have been met by
deposit drawdowns, higher borrowing, and increased government
arrears to the
private sector.
Liquidity constraints and falling fiscal and external buffers in
the face of the
oil shock reflect a weak starting point and/or the lack of a
strong policy
response from the Fitch-rated CEMAC members. Failure to address
twin deficits
could lead to further falls in reserves and increase pressure on
the peg.
Devaluation is not our base case, although it is permissible
under the CEMAC
zone rules, and has happened before (in 1994, following a
prolonged period of
commodity price weakness). But we think France would provide
support to the
bloc, and CEMAC member countries' leaders rejected devaluation
when they met in
Cameroon in December. The meeting may also signal a more robust
policy response
in 2017, with attendees making commitments to deficit reduction
and structural
economic reforms, but it remains to be seen and how effective
these will be.
Whether reserves pressures trigger devaluation will ultimately
depend on the
outlook for commodity prices and the ability of members to
address fiscal and
external imbalances. Political obstacles to economic adjustment
are high, but
support from the IMF is possible and a gradual recovery in oil
prices would
ensure a moderate improvement in credit metrics. In our view,
the presence of
the French Finance Minister, Michel Sapin, and the head of the
IMF, Christine
Lagarde, at the December meeting also shows support for the
current monetary
agreement.
Fitch's sovereign ratings in the CEMAC zone reflect the sharp
deterioration in
fiscal and external positions and liquidity during 2016.
Devaluation would have
a significant negative impact on members' debt ratios as most of
their public
debt (77% in Cameroon, 83% in Congo, and almost 90% in Gabon) is
foreign-currency denominated.
Fitch published a Special Report 'Pressures Building in Central
African Economic
and Monetary Community (CEMAC)' today. It is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking the link.
