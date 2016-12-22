(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
ratings to Grupo
Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico)
including its
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+', Long-term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+', and Short-term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Rating at
'F2'. Fitch has also assigned a Support Rating of '2' and
National Long- and
Short-term ratings of 'AAA(mex)/F1+(mex). The Rating Outlook for
the long term
ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this press
release.
At the same time Fitch assigned GF SAN Mexico's upcoming issue
up to USD500
million perpetual subordinated non-preferred contingent
convertible capital
notes an expected long-term rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The final
rating is contingent
upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received.
GF SAN Mexico will use the proceeds of the offering to acquire
from Banco
Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo
Financiero
Santander Mexico (SAN Mexico) a perpetual subordinated
non-preferred contingent
capital note in the same principal amount and with substantially
the same terms
and conditions.
The notes are perpetual, but can be redeemed at the option of
the issuer on the
fifth anniversary of the issue date and every interest payment
date thereafter,
if it maintains its capital ratios in accordance with regulatory
requirements
and after receiving regulatory approval. SAN Mexico's ultimate
parent, Spain's
Banco Santander, S.A.'s (SAN; 'A-'/Stable Outlook) intends to
buy at least 75%
of the issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR
GF SAN Mexico's VR reflects the financial performance of its
main operating
subsidiary, SAN Mexico ('BBB+'/Stable Outlook), in which it
holds a 99.9% equity
stake. SAN Mexico's assets represented 99.96% of the group's
consolidated assets
at the end of September, 2016.
IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
GF SAN Mexico's 'BBB+' IDRs and 'AAA(mex)/F1+(mex)' National
Scale ratings are
driven by its standalone profile as reflected in its VR.
Nevertheless, the
group's IDRs are currently at the same level as would be derived
from the
institutional support approach, given that GF SAN Mexico is
viewed as a
strategically important entity for SAN.
SUPPORT RATING
GF SAN Mexico's Support Rating of '2' reflects the view that
there is high
probability of support to GF SAN Mexico from Spain's SAN, if
needed given the
strategic role of the Mexican subsidiary for its parent.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The planned notes qualify as additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities
for regulatory
capital purposes. Coupon payments may be omitted at any time at
the issuer's
full discretion; additionally, interest due on the notes will be
automatically
cancelled if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1), Tier 1 and
Total Regulatory
Capital Ratios fall below 7%, 8.5% and 10.5%, respectively, plus
additional
capital requirements for domestic systemically important banks
(D-SIBs) and
countercyclical buffers. The notes have additional loss
absorption features in
the form of a conversion to common equity trigger; partial or
full conversion
would occur if, among others, GF SAN Mexico's Common Equity Tier
1 Regulatory
Capital Ratio falls to or below, 5.125%.
According to Fitch's criteria, these instruments are typically
rated five
notches below the anchor rating, GF SAN Mexico's VR of 'bbb+'.
The securities
are notched twice for loss severity to reflect the notes' deep
subordination -
only ordinary equity ranks below the notes. The three notches
for incremental
non-performance risk reflect the notes' non-cumulative
cancellable coupons,
which Fitch views as the most easily activated form of loss
absorption. However,
Fitch considers that parental support partially mitigates
non-performance risk
and hence the GF SAN Mexico's AT1 securities are rated at the
level that would
be assigned to equivalent securities issued by its parent. Fitch
believes that
the proposed changes in the bank's capital structure further
enhance the
mitigation effect of Spain's SAN's support toward these
securities.
In May 2016, the local regulator announced SAN Mexico was
required to constitute
an additional capital supplement of 1.2% for being a D-SIB; it
also imposed a
countercyclical capital supplement that has not been defined
yet. The D-SIB
capital supplement will be required within a four-year period
starting Dec. 31,
2016. Regulatory capital requirements in 2019 are expected to be
8.2%, 9.7% and
11.7% for its CET1, Tier 1 and total regulatory capital ratios,
respectively. At
Sept. 30, 2016, these ratios stood at 12.4%, 12.4% and 16%,
respectively. Fitch
estimates that on a pro forma basis as of September 2016, its
CET1 regulatory
capital ratio after the payment of the dividend would stand at
levels that are
consistent with its current rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
GF SAN Mexico
VR
GF SAN Mexico's VR could be affected by a potential change in
the ratings of its
main subsidiary or if the group's intrinsic performance
importantly deviates
from the one of the bank, a scenario which is not likely at
present.
IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
GF SAN Mexico's IDRs could mirror a potential upgrade of its VR
over the medium
term. Alternatively, GF SAN Mexico's IDRs could benefit from an
upgrade of its
parent company's ratings, given that the entity is considered
strategically
important for SAN; Fitch believes GF SAN Mexico's IDRs would
maintain one-notch
relativity to its parents'.
SUPPORT RATING
The group's Support Rating could be affected if Fitch changes
its view of
Spain's SAN's ability or willingness to support its Mexican
subsidiary.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
GF SAN Mexico's AT1 notes rating is sensitive to movements in
the group's VR,
together with an assessment of the implications of its
relativity to its
parent's VR. This rating could be downgraded as a result of
changes in Fitch's
assessment of the notes' non-performance risk, such as changes
in the bank's
capital management that would reduce its flexibility to service
the securities
or under unexpected additional regulatory buffer requirements.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
-- Long-Term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
-- Viability rating at 'bbb+';
-- Short-Term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
-- Support Rating at '2';
-- National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
-- National-scale short-term rating at 'F1(mex)';
-- Perpetual subordinated non-preferred contingent convertible
capital notes
expected long-term rating at 'BB(EXP)'.
Fitch has published the following rating:
-- Long Term local currency IDR at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook for the Long Term Ratings is Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alba Maria Zavala, CFA
Associate Director
+52 818 399 9137
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 6, 2016
