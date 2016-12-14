(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Agilent
Technologies, Inc. (Agilent) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The ratings apply to approximately $1.9 billion of debt at Oct.
31, 2016. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Agilent's financial policy reduces ratings headroom. The
company has committed
to a capital deployment policy that will see the company issue
incremental debt
of $250 million each year to help fund share repurchases. The
financial policy
leaves Agilent's ratings more vulnerable to event risk,
including debt-funded
acquisitions of significant size. Fitch nevertheless believes
that Agilent is
committed to maintaining strong investment-grade ratings and is
expected to
operate with a moderate leverage profile, with run-rate gross
debt-to-EBITDA
expected to range between 2.0x-2.3x.
--Agilent's business has a stable operating and cash flow
profile, owing to a
large proportion of recurring revenues (about 55%) and steady
end-market demand.
Fitch forecasts improving margins and normalized FCF (cash from
operations less
capital expenditures and dividends) of between $400 million-$500
million for the
next few years.
--Agilent remains well-diversified in terms of product
categories, end markets,
and geographies. Diversification supports stability, although
exposure to
academic and government research budgets (about 10% of revenues)
may lead to
dampened or negative sales growth in periods of macroeconomic
weakness.
--Agilent holds leading positions in its largest markets,
providing a
significant installed base with a significant amount of
recurring sales of
consumables, etc. Nevertheless, several of its primary
competitors have greater
overall scale and financial flexibility than Agilent. For
Agilent, becoming a
leader in diagnostics and genomics may require large-scale
aggregate M&A but
larger firms may have the ability to outbid Agilent and other
mid-sized
corporations as new technologies emerge and as consolidation
occurs over time.
As such, competition will remain heightened and consolidation is
likely to
remain a key theme. In the life sciences sector, sustained
commitment to R&D
investment for new product development is necessary to maintain
market
leadership.
--Fitch expects that Agilent will focus on smaller,
capabilities-based deals,
since few transformational targets remain. For Agilent, becoming
a leader in
diagnostics and genomics may require large-scale aggregate M&A.
But larger firms
may have the ability to outbid Agilent and other mid-sized
corporations as new
technologies emerge and as consolidation occurs over time. While
larger deals
are not out of the question, Fitch expects that any transactions
of meaningful
size will be executed in a manner consistent with Agilent's
history of and
commitment to conservative financial management.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Agilent
include:
--Revenues grow by around 4% annually through the forecast
period, reflecting
robust growth in emerging markets offset by softer demand in
more developed
markets.
--Fitch models EBITDA growth resulting from growing revenues and
incremental
margin expansion, benefitting from cost savings derived from
recent
restructuring activities and operating leverage.
--EBITDA growth backstops stronger cash flow generation. FCF
exceeds $400
million throughout the forecast period, benefitting from
manageable CAPEX
requirements, modest pension funding requirements, and
long-dated debt
maturities.
--Incremental annual debt increases of $250 million annually
from 2017-2019 to
help finance share repurchases, resulting in gross leverage
ranging between
2.0x-2.3x throughout the forecast period.
--Fitch expects acquisitions to be targeted in nature and
manageable in size.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of Agilent's 'BBB+' ratings will require gross
debt-to-EBITDA
generally maintained between 2.0x-2.5x. Temporary increases to
fund strategic
M&A accompanied by a credible de-leveraging plan could be
appropriate at the
current rating category. Fitch recognizes that a long-term
strategy in key areas
like diagnostics and genomics may require sizeable acquisitions
over the medium
term. Modest margin expansion, suggesting successful new product
introductions
and operational efficiencies, would be supportive of the 'BBB+'
ratings.
A downgrade could result from lower than expected cash flows,
leading Agilent to
issue more than the expected additional debt to fund dividends
or share
repurchases. A downgrade could also result from the consummation
of an
acquisition of a size such that cash flows would not be
sufficient to permit
adequate and timely de-leveraging. Margin deterioration due to
market
commoditization or the inability to flex costs in response to
weak demand (e.g.
from government and research budget cuts) could also precipitate
downward
ratings pressure.
An upgrade is not anticipated in the near to medium term.
Although not expected,
a public commitment to maintain gross debt leverage below 2.0x
could lead to a
ratings upgrade. Fitch's 'BBB+' ratings provide Agilent with
flexibility to take
part in the consolidation characterizing the life sciences and
diagnostics
sector in the near to medium term.
COMMITMENT TO SHAREHOLDER RETURNS LIMITS RATINGS HEADROOM
Agilent's commitment to return 85% of pre-dividend FCF to
shareholders through
dividends and share repurchases reduces flexibility at the
current rating level,
as the company plans to finance the share repurchases by issuing
$250 million of
annual incremental debt. If Agilent were to execute a
debt-funded transaction of
material size without altering its commitment to shareholder
returns, the
company could be challenged to de-lever within a reasonable time
frame. In the
absence of a credible deleveraging plan to reduce the company's
gross
debt-to-EBITDA to levels between 2.0x-2.5x within 12-18 months
following an
acquisition, Fitch would likely downgrade Agilent's ratings by
one notch.
However, Agilent's acquisition strategy remains focused on
smaller tuck-in
acquisitions similar in size and profile to Seahorse Bioscience,
a manufacturer
of instruments and assay kits for measuring cell metabolism and
bioenergetics
that Agilent acquired for $235 million in November 2015. In
general, Fitch
believes that Agilent will seek to continue to augment its
portfolio of
equipment and service offerings through the addition of fairly
small companies
that would benefit from inclusion in Agilent's greater scale and
expansive
global platform.
Absent material debt-funded M&A, Fitch views Agilent's current
financial policy
as in line with the current 'BBB+' ratings. Gross debt leverage
is likely to
remain between 2.0x-2.3x if EBITDA growth largely offsets
incremental debt
issued, as Fitch expects. Fitch views gross debt leverage in
this range as
supportive of Agilent's current rating level, given the
company's good earnings
visibility and a stable operating profile characterized by
steady demand, light
CAPEX requirements, and stable operating margins.
Fitch expects Agilent's publicly committed dividend and share
repurchase
commitment to total roughly $600 million in 2017 and grow to
approximately $660
million by 2019. Assuming $250 million of annual incremental
debt is issued,
Fitch estimates that Agilent will need to generate annual cash
from operations
of between $700 million to $800 million in order to generate
adequate cash in
the U.S. to fund the annual shareholder returns over this time
period. Based on
Fitch's current forecast, Agilent appears likely to generate
sufficient cash to
fund these commitments.
EMERGING MARKETS DRIVE FAVORABLE GROWTH OUTLOOK
Fitch expects Agilent to achieve low to mid-single digit organic
growth in each
of its key business areas, benefitting from positive secular and
demographic
trends that should increase end user demand, particularly in
emerging markets.
Fitch believes that substantial runway remains for particularly
robust growth in
Agilent's key emerging markets, particularly China and India.
This constructive
outlook is supported by global population growth and an
expanding middle class
in emerging markets that will continue to generate demand for
high quality
health care outside of the U.S. New products could further
benefit top line
gains although the pace of uptake is more difficult to predict.
These favorable market dynamics are offset by persistent
weakness in chemical
and energy end markets. At roughly 23% of revenues, this market
comprises the
second largest of Agilent's six serviced markets, behind only
pharmaceuticals
(29%), where demand has been consistently strong and is expected
to remain so
over the forecast period. If chemical and energy markets were to
strengthen, it
could provide upside to Fitch's top-line forecasts of around 4%
annually.
Agilent's earnings visibility benefits from high percentage of
revenues derived
from higher-margin recurring sales of reagents, consumables, and
services that
currently present around 55% of total revenues. However, even if
revenues are
flat, the company should be able to generate more modest margin
improvement over
the next few years due to cost savings related to ongoing
operational efficiency
initiatives.
The most significant risk to revenue and earnings forecasts
could be the
potential for slowing growth in emerging markets, particularly
China (16% of
fiscal 2015 revenues). Factors that could adversely impact
growth prospects in
emerging markets include deterioration of trade relations with
the U.S. or
material softening of demand due to a weaker global economic
environment,
possibly exacerbated by concerns over Britain's pending exit
from the E.U.
LIQUIDITY
Agilent maintains a solid liquidity profile, although U.S. cash
balances are
kept relatively low (approximately $114 million at Oct. 31,
2016). Fitch
estimates that roughly 25% of total operating cash flow is
generated in the
U.S., but between 40%-50% of Agilent's cash flows are regularly
available to
address funding requirements in the U.S. This is sufficient to
fund operational
needs, service the company's debt, and pay shareholder
dividends. The company's
share repurchase commitment will require incremental debt of
$250 million in
each of the next three years. Full availability under the firm's
$700 million
revolver due Sept. 15, 2019 should be adequate to fund smaller
U.S.-based
acquisition targets.
Only $100 million of 2018 debt matures over the next four fiscal
years,
mitigating the risk of lower U.S. cash balances. Agilent's next
debt maturity is
$500 million due in 2020, with the remaining $1.3 billion due
thereafter.
Long-dated debt maturities could provide flexibility for the use
of shorter-term
debt to fund acquisitions over the ratings horizon
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms Agilent's ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Fiscal 2016 EBITDA was adjusted to add back share based
compensation, excess
and obsolete inventory related charges, impairment of
investments and loans, and
other non-cash expenses.
