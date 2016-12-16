(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Fujian
Zhanglong Group
Co., Ltd.'s (Zhanglong, BB+/Stable) USD150m 4.50% senior
unsecured notes due
2019 a final rating of 'BB+'.
The bond is issued directly by Zhanglong and is rated at the
same level as the
Issuer Default Rating on the company. The bond will constitute a
direct,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligation of
Zhanglong and rank at
least pari passu with all of the company's other present and
future unsecured
obligations.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 5 December 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Zhangzhou Municipality: The ratings of Zhanglong are
credit-linked to,
but not equalised with, Fitch's internal assessment of the
creditworthiness of
Zhangzhou Municipality. The link reflects strong government
control and
oversight of the entity, mid-range assessment of the entity's
strategic
importance to the municipality, integration with the government
budget and legal
status. These factors result in a high likelihood of
extraordinary support, if
needed, from the municipality. Therefore, Zhanglong is
classified as a
credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
Zhangzhou's Creditworthiness: Zhangzhou is the fastest-growing
economy in
China's southern Fujian Province. Its gross regional product
(GRP) has been
expanding at about 11% a year for the past three years. GRP per
capita for 2015
was CNY55,569, higher than the national average of CNY49,351.
Its operating
revenue has been growing steadily with satisfactory operating
margin. Fiscal
strength was partly offset by a high debt burden relative to its
fiscal
performance.
Legal Status Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: Zhanglong is
registered as a
state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law.
It is wholly
owned by Zhangzhou State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission
and supervised by the Zhangzhou government.
Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: Zhanglong
is one of the
largest investment and financing vehicles owned by the Zhangzhou
Municipality,
and it plays an important role in the city's daily operations
and development.
It is the city's sewage treatment service provider and the major
water supplier
to urban areas in the city. It also engages in infrastructure
construction and
has participated in bridge and expressway projects linking
Zhangzhou
Municipality to other cities. In addition, Zhanglong is a
designated agency for
sourcing building materials for certain local-government-owned
housing and
infrastructure projects.
Integration Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: Zhanglong has been
receiving
subsidies from the Zhangzhou municipal government. It received
CNY912m in 2013,
CNY728m in 2014, CNY562m in 2015 and CNY461m in the first half
of 2016.
Furthermore, Zhanglong had other receivables of more than
CNY800m due from
government entities at end-2015.
Control and Supervision Attribute Assessed at Stronger:
Zhanglong's board of
directors is appointed by the government. Major projects and
investments require
the government's approval. Zhanglong's financing plan and debt
levels are
monitored by the government, and the company is required to
report its
operational and financial results to the government on a regular
basis.
'B' Category Standalone Profile: Zhanglong has a weak credit
profile, with
increasing debt and weakening profitability. Its
debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ranged
from 7x to more than15x in the past three years. Fitch believes
this trend will
continue in the medium term, driven by ongoing infrastructure
investments in
Zhangzhou City, and the thin profitability of its trading
business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Link with Municipality: A stronger or more explicit support
commitment from
Zhangzhou Municipality, or an increased focus on public-service
provision and
infrastructure construction may trigger a positive action on
Zhanglong's
ratings. Significant weakening of Zhanglong's strategic
importance to the
municipality, dilution of the government's shareholding, and/or
reduced
government support could result in a downgrade.
Creditworthiness of Municipality: An upgrade of Fitch's internal
credit view on
Zhangzhou Municipality may trigger a positive rating action.
Negative rating
action could derive from deterioration in Zhangzhou
Municipality's credit
profile.
A rating action on Zhanglong would also lead to a similar action
on the US
dollar notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jean Luo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9952
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2405
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: 29 November 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
