(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed FSUE Post
of Russia's
(PR) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at
'BBB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and National
Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed PR's senior unsecured debt ratings at
'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects PR's unchanged strategic importance to
and close ties
with ultimate sovereign sponsor, the Russian Federation
(BBB-/Stable/F3).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PR's ratings are equalised with the sovereign, reflecting the
state's 100%
ownership and tight control and PR's special legal status. The
ratings also
factor in PR's unique role as an extension of the government in
providing
strategically important universal postal services. The
equalisation further
takes into account the company's operational and financial
integration with the
sovereign. Fitch views PR as a sovereign credit-linked entity
under its "Rating
of Public-Sector Entities Criteria" and applies a top-down
rating approach from
that of the sovereign.
Legal Status assessed as Stronger
Close ties with the state are a key rating factor, which in
Fitch's view imply a
high likelihood of support, if needed. PR is a national postal
operator of
regulated and non-regulated services. It has a legal status of
federal state
unitary enterprise (FSUE), which implies strong legal links with
the Russian
Federation. Its activity is regulated by the federal law on
State and Municipal
Unitary Enterprises and law on Post Services. It also has the
status of a
natural monopoly, ie it is subject to state regulation and
monitoring.
Fitch expects PR to be converted from FSUE to public company
with 100% state
ownership in 2017-2019. The agency views this change as a
necessary step in
attaining greater operational efficiency without affecting its
strong ties with
the state, as we do not foresee a decrease of state ownership in
the medium
term. A decrease of the government's stake in PR below control
could be
considered rating-negative, implying reduced importance to and,
therefore,
weaker links with the state.
Strategic Importance assessed as Stronger
PR provides key public services such as universal postal
services and money
transfer through its extensive post office network. With its
approximately
42,000 post offices across the country, PR is often the only
state-related
entity permanently present in the remote areas of Russia. It
performs the highly
important function of connectivity for Russia's vast territories
by providing
access to mail, printed media and delivering social benefits to
the elderly
(mainly state pensions). It is also a large employer with more
than 300,000
employees and legally defined as Russia's postal operator as
defined by the
Universal Postal Union.
Control assessed as Stronger
The state exercises complete control over PR's activities,
including approval of
the entity's strategy, appointment of the CEO and state audit of
the operations.
The company's budget, borrowings and material transactions all
have to be
authorised by the Ministry of Communications of Russia. Apart
from being listed
as a natural monopoly, PR has the status of a strategically
important entity;
therefore its operations and M&A activity are subject to strict
government
control. We do not envisage any material weakening of this
control over the
medium term.
Integration assessed as Midrange
PR is distinct from the state in its budget and finances. Its
debt is not
consolidated in Russia's general government debt. In recent
years recurring
compensation to PR from the state for its public service mission
has decreased
significantly (to RUB0.3bn in 2015 from RUB5.5bn in 2014). Fitch
expects
compensation for subsidised activities to remain negligible in
the future. These
activities will be cross-subsidised by profitable segments of
PR's business.
PR's integration with the state is enabled through strong
financial flows
between them, and roughly 30% of PR's revenue comes from the
public sector. PR
acts as a pensions and social benefits payment operator, ie
around 40% of all
pensions to 15.6 million people are delivered via PR's network.
Accordingly PR
regularly receives transfers from Pension Fund of Russia and
compensation for
the service, which constitutes 20% of its revenue. PR also
provides services to
governmental bodies (9% of PR's revenue), e.g. Federal Tax
Service, Ministry of
Defence, state centres of traffic management, etc.
The Russian state supports PR's long-term development and
modernisation. In 2015
PR received RUB1bn of earmarked subsidies for the purchase of
postal train cars
directly from the state. PR also receives support from
quasi-state development
bodies; for example, VEB (state development bank) periodically
buys out PR's
long-term infrastructure bonds (RUB3bn in December 2015), and in
June 2016 Far
East Development Fund was mandated by the government to provide
RUB1.8bn for
PR's logistics centre construction. State-owned Svyaz bank
provided 17% of PR's
funding as of 30 September 2016.
Performance Improved
PR's total revenue grew 6.1% in 2015, following a 5.5% increase
in 2014. This
was led by parcel delivery as earlier infrastructure investments
and new
delivery services drove PR's expanding market share. Other
positive contributors
to revenue growth were retail trade (6.7% yoy) and subscription
service (13.6%
yoy), while revenue from written correspondence continued its
decline (1.9%
yoy).
PR's total expenses grew at a slower pace (1.7% yoy) than
revenue in 2015,
despite a sizable increase in personnel costs, which represent
60% of total
costs. This resulted in a 27.8% increase in PR's operating
profit in 2015 to
RUB1.6bn.
PR's net debt significantly declined to RUB4.2bn at end-2015
from RUB17bn at
end-2014, following a two-fold increase in cash. We see this
decline as
temporary due to "technical" cash hoarding at end-2015 and
expect net debt to
return to previous levels of RUB17bn-RUB20bn.
Mild Debt Growth
Fitch expects an increase in PR's debt to RUB33.1bn by end-2016
(2015:
RUB31.1bn). Debt structure is sound, dominated by long-term
domestic bonds at
67% of total debt stock as of 30 September 2016. The company has
FX exposure as
EUR-denominated loans accounted for 8% of outstanding debt.
Those loans are
guaranteed by international export credit agencies and are used
for the purchase
of special postal and sorting equipment. PR has sufficient FX
revenue and
accumulated cash holdings to more than cover FX-denominated debt
servicing.
PR has a sound liquidity buffer. As of 30 September 2016, the
company's cash and
deposits totalled RUB16.1bn, which fully covers debt due in
2017-2019. Funding
is comfortable, underpinned by the company's available committed
credit lines of
up to RUB10bn and an undrawn bond issuance programme of RUB55bn.
This fully
offsets immediate and medium- term refinancing risk. Cash
holdings are mostly
deposited in state-owned banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
PR's ratings and Outlook are equalised with those of Russia and
are likely to
mirror them in the medium term.
Weaker links with the state, as reflected in a potential change
of legal status
leading to material reduction of the state's participation in
the company or a
lack of financial support in case of a significant deterioration
in PR's
financial sustainability would be negative for the ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016656
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001