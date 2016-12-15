(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Egypt's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B' with
a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Egypt's senior unsecured
foreign- and
local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'B'. The Country
Ceiling and the
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are all affirmed at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Egypt's ratings balance a large fiscal deficit, a high general
government
debt/GDP ratio, strains on the balance of payments and recent
volatile political
history, with low albeit rising external debt and renewed
progress in
implementing an economic and fiscal reform programme.
The government's programme of economic and fiscal reform has
regained momentum,
after stalling in the fiscal year to June 2016 when the budget
deficit widened
to a preliminary 12.2% of GDP. In July the government
implemented a second round
of electricity subsidy reform by raising prices 35%-40%. VAT
came into effect in
September, after parliament approved an amended law, which put
the rate at 13%
initially and 14% at the start of FY17.
The central bank floated the EGP on 3 November, leading to a
sharp depreciation
of the currency, which has since averaged EGP17.1 against the
USD (up to 12
December), compared with a prior auction rate of EGP8.8. This
followed an
extended period of pressure on the currency amid depressed
levels of foreign
exchange, which was severely limiting economic activity. The
government also
enacted a second round of fuel subsidy reform (the first round
was in mid-2014),
raising fuel prices by 30.5%-46.8%. This step was part of the
government's
programme following the EGP flotation to control the fiscal cost
of imported
fuel.
IMF board approval for the three-year USD12bn extended fund
facility followed
these reforms, on 11 November with a first tranche of USD2.7bn
disbursed
immediately. Details of the IMF agreement have yet to be
released beyond the
following general aims: reducing government debt/GDP by almost
10 percentage
points by the end of the programme, implementing structural
reforms and
entrenching the newly liberalised exchange rate regime.
Egypt has also been raising external financing from a number of
other sources,
including the GCC, the World Bank, a currency swap with China
worth around
USD2.6bn, and USD2bn from a consortium of international banks.
The
liberalisation of the EGP has attracted renewed portfolio
inflows. Egypt's stock
of international reserves climbed to USD23.1bn at end-November,
from USD19.1bn
in October and a low of USD15.6bn in July. We estimate that
current reserve
levels are just above four months of current external payments
(CXP), a ratio
that had been less than three in 2012-15.
Net external debt/GDP (11.7%) and net sovereign external
debt/GDP (8.1%) are
lower than the 'B' peer medians in 2016, but are rising on the
back of greater
recourse to foreign financing. Nevertheless, the bulk of
sovereign external debt
is concessional and the ratings are supported by the absence of
a recent history
of debt restructuring.
The public finances will remain a key weakness of Egypt's credit
profile.
Despite VAT and subsidy reforms, we expect only modest narrowing
in the budget
deficit in FY17, to 11.6% of GDP. Tax revenue growth will be
strong and the
civil service law (approved by parliament in October) will
continue to restrain
public-sector wage growth. However, the subsidy bill will
increase because the
impact of the weaker EGP on import costs of fuel, for example,
outweighs the
subsidy price reform. Also, the higher interest rates that
accompanied the EGP
flotation imply a substantial increase in interest payments. We
expect greater
fiscal consolidation in FY18, with the budget deficit narrowing
to 9% of GDP and
the primary deficit to 0.3% of GDP.
Government debt/GDP is likely to peak in FY17, at around 99%,
pushed higher by
the combined effect of large additions to external debt and a
sharply weaker EGP
(assuming an end-June exchange rate of EGP16 to the USD). We
forecast government
debt/GDP to fall to 93% in FY18, on a smaller budget deficit and
currency
appreciation to EGP14.5. The level of guaranteed debt and
contingent liabilities
is currently unclear. The Public Finance Management unit,
recently established
within the MoF, expects to release data on this in early 2017.
We expect that GDP growth will be weaker in FY17, at 3.3%, given
the challenges
the economy was facing before the EGP flotation, especially in
manufacturing and
tourism, and because the fiscal and monetary reforms will
initially be a drag on
private consumption. Despite fiscal consolidation, we forecast
stronger GDP
growth in FY18, at 4.5%, as the exchange rate adjustment beds
in, as gas
production starts at the giant Zohr field, and with stronger
investment.
With inflation set to rise above 20% in the first half of 2017,
fiscal and
monetary reforms present some risk of social backlash,
especially given ongoing
structural problems including high youth unemployment,
deficiencies in
governance and the business environment, as well as intermittent
security
issues. The government is seeking to mitigate these risks by
emphasising that it
is bolstering social safety nets (including cash transfer
schemes) and that the
reforms will deliver better economic performance and employment.
Furthermore,
food subsidy allocations have increased and electricity
provision has improved
markedly.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Egypt a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B' on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to a positive
action are:
- A track record of progress on fiscal consolidation leading to
declining
government debt/GDP.
- Sustained stronger economic growth supported by reforms to the
business
environment leading to increased investment and employment.
- Significant accumulation of international reserves following a
sustained
narrowing of the current account deficit and higher net foreign
direct
investments.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- Failure to narrow the fiscal deficit and put government
debt/GDP on a downward
trend.
- Reversal of fiscal and/or monetary reforms, for example in the
face of social
unrest.
- Renewed downward pressure on international reserves due to
further strains on
the balance of payments, including weaker access to foreign
financing.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes local banks remain willing and able to finance the
fiscal deficit.
The political environment is assumed to be more stable than in
2011-2013,
although sporadic, and at times serious, attacks on security
forces are assumed
to continue and underlying political tensions will remain.
