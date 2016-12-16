(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/BARCELONA, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Region of Calabria's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlooks are Stable. The affirmation reflects the region's weak operating performance and Fitch's expectations of low debt. The Stable Outlook reflects the evenly balanced risks of a weaker operating margin resulting from accelerated spending, including in the healthcare sector after years of spending rationalisation, and of a stronger operating margin following higher-than-expected budget allocations from the national government or a stronger economic recovery. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fiscal Performance (Weakness) Calabria's budgetary performance is likely to remain within our expectations with a 2% adjusted operating margin, or about EUR100m for 2015-2017. Stability of performance is contingent on spending restraint, including the rationalisation of the transport sector and health care expenditure -growing in line with 1%-2% state allocations. After years of public salary freeze, which represented a third of operating costs, Fitch believes operating spending may edge higher over the medium term from EUR3.4bn in 2011-2015. With national and EU subsidies largely funding the region's EUR7bn capex for transport, hospitals and economic development to narrow a sizable infrastructure gap with other more developed regions in Italy, Fitch expects Calabria's budget to be roughly balanced over 2016-2020. This is after adjusting for the use of earmarked reserves, which stood at EUR1.5bn at end-2015. Debt and Liquidity (Strength) Calabria's debt remains close to EUR1.5bn or one-third of current revenue, with a majority of it at fixed rates. Liquidity remains fairly strong, at nearly 5x-7x annual interest and principal repayments, although current cash reserves of about EUR1bn will decline as pre-2010 arrears (EUR0.4bn) of the healthcare sector are paid and the region increases capital spending. Management (Neutral) Fitch calculates Calabria's free reserves at nearly EUR200m or 3% of operating revenue, when the fund balance is netted of cash advances from the national government and investment commitments for so called "residui perenti". New accounting rules requiring regions to balance recurrent spending with recurrent revenues are helping to streamline budget planning. Calabria's administration is forecasting a 5% operating margin per year in 2016-2018, but this figure declines towards Fitch's 2%-3% projections when also adjusted for about EUR100m of uncollected tax for waste recycling - a responsibility the region took over from its cities for the 2015-2017 period. Inadequate administrative capacity in the region's certain healthcare units is causing delays to clearing commercial liabilities (EUR0.4bn) that have been outstanding for a number of years. This in turn contributes to low business confidence despite commercial bills in the healthcare sector in the current fiscal year being mostly paid within 60 days. Economy (Neutral) Fitch expects the Calabrian economy to extend into 2017 the mild recovery of 0.5%-1% started in 2016. This will be underpinned by growth in EU-subsidised agriculture and increasing tourist flows, which could add up to 3pp to Calabria's low 40% employment rate. The economy remains enfeebled by years of recession over 2008-2014, which caused a 10% fall in employment and stagnant consumption. Fitch expects the unemployment rate to remain above 20% over the medium term despite a resumption of public works, such as in the transport sector, lower corporate debt and rising profit margins as about one-third of local SMEs see turnover growth. The small scale of registered businesses allows fixed-cost flexibility especially during down-cycles, though at the cost of insufficient capital for investments pivotal to long-term growth. The expected economic recovery in the region will have a modest impact on healthcare revenue as resources for this sector, which account for nearly 80% of Calabria's budget, are largely funded by the national government. Institutional Framework (Neutral) Fitch assesses Italian inter-governmental relations as "Neutral" to the ratings. Sub-nationals with a weak economic base, such as Calabria, receive subsidies to raise service provisions to national standards. However, this predictability offered by revenue equalisation is offset by weak enforcement of prudential regulation to preserve fiscal balance, which at times leads to off-balance sheet liabilities. Amortising debt structures and repayment of financial debt in priority over commercial liabilities as required by national legislation underpin timely debt servicing even during liquidity stress. RATING SENSITIVITIES Relaxation of spending amid rigid revenues leading to debt servicing requirements not being covered could result in a downgrade. Stronger economic recovery leading to sustained recovery of the employment base underpinning tax-raising flexibility, coupled with an improvement in the region's operating margin towards 5% could benefit the region's intrinsic credit profile as the IDR may be constrained by the sovereign rating Contact: Primary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 879087 203 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Gian Luca Poggi Director +39 02 879087 289 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 