(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Italian
Region of Calabria's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
The affirmation reflects the region's weak operating performance
and Fitch's
expectations of low debt. The Stable Outlook reflects the evenly
balanced risks
of a weaker operating margin resulting from accelerated
spending, including in
the healthcare sector after years of spending rationalisation,
and of a stronger
operating margin following higher-than-expected budget
allocations from the
national government or a stronger economic recovery.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance (Weakness)
Calabria's budgetary performance is likely to remain within our
expectations
with a 2% adjusted operating margin, or about EUR100m for
2015-2017. Stability
of performance is contingent on spending restraint, including
the
rationalisation of the transport sector and health care
expenditure -growing in
line with 1%-2% state allocations. After years of public salary
freeze, which
represented a third of operating costs, Fitch believes operating
spending may
edge higher over the medium term from EUR3.4bn in 2011-2015.
With national and EU subsidies largely funding the region's
EUR7bn capex for
transport, hospitals and economic development to narrow a
sizable infrastructure
gap with other more developed regions in Italy, Fitch expects
Calabria's budget
to be roughly balanced over 2016-2020. This is after adjusting
for the use of
earmarked reserves, which stood at EUR1.5bn at end-2015.
Debt and Liquidity (Strength)
Calabria's debt remains close to EUR1.5bn or one-third of
current revenue, with
a majority of it at fixed rates. Liquidity remains fairly
strong, at nearly
5x-7x annual interest and principal repayments, although current
cash reserves
of about EUR1bn will decline as pre-2010 arrears (EUR0.4bn) of
the healthcare
sector are paid and the region increases capital spending.
Management (Neutral)
Fitch calculates Calabria's free reserves at nearly EUR200m or
3% of operating
revenue, when the fund balance is netted of cash advances from
the national
government and investment commitments for so called "residui
perenti". New
accounting rules requiring regions to balance recurrent spending
with recurrent
revenues are helping to streamline budget planning.
Calabria's administration is forecasting a 5% operating margin
per year in
2016-2018, but this figure declines towards Fitch's 2%-3%
projections when also
adjusted for about EUR100m of uncollected tax for waste
recycling - a
responsibility the region took over from its cities for the
2015-2017 period.
Inadequate administrative capacity in the region's certain
healthcare units is
causing delays to clearing commercial liabilities (EUR0.4bn)
that have been
outstanding for a number of years. This in turn contributes to
low business
confidence despite commercial bills in the healthcare sector in
the current
fiscal year being mostly paid within 60 days.
Economy (Neutral)
Fitch expects the Calabrian economy to extend into 2017 the mild
recovery of
0.5%-1% started in 2016. This will be underpinned by growth in
EU-subsidised
agriculture and increasing tourist flows, which could add up to
3pp to
Calabria's low 40% employment rate. The economy remains
enfeebled by years of
recession over 2008-2014, which caused a 10% fall in employment
and stagnant
consumption.
Fitch expects the unemployment rate to remain above 20% over the
medium term
despite a resumption of public works, such as in the transport
sector, lower
corporate debt and rising profit margins as about one-third of
local SMEs see
turnover growth. The small scale of registered businesses allows
fixed-cost
flexibility especially during down-cycles, though at the cost of
insufficient
capital for investments pivotal to long-term growth.
The expected economic recovery in the region will have a modest
impact on
healthcare revenue as resources for this sector, which account
for nearly 80% of
Calabria's budget, are largely funded by the national
government.
Institutional Framework (Neutral)
Fitch assesses Italian inter-governmental relations as "Neutral"
to the ratings.
Sub-nationals with a weak economic base, such as Calabria,
receive subsidies to
raise service provisions to national standards. However, this
predictability
offered by revenue equalisation is offset by weak enforcement of
prudential
regulation to preserve fiscal balance, which at times leads to
off-balance sheet
liabilities. Amortising debt structures and repayment of
financial debt in
priority over commercial liabilities as required by national
legislation
underpin timely debt servicing even during liquidity stress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Relaxation of spending amid rigid revenues leading to debt
servicing
requirements not being covered could result in a downgrade.
Stronger economic recovery leading to sustained recovery of the
employment base
underpinning tax-raising flexibility, coupled with an
improvement in the
region's operating margin towards 5% could benefit the region's
intrinsic credit
profile as the IDR may be constrained by the sovereign rating
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 203
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 879087 289
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
