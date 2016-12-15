(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Amundi's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook. At the same
time, Fitch has
affirmed Amundi's Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating at
'1'.
These rating actions follow Amundi's announcement on 12 December
2016 that it
has signed a binding agreement with UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit,
BBB+/Negative)
to acquire Pioneer Investments (Pioneer), UniCredit's investment
management
subsidiary, for a cash consideration of EUR3,545m and to enter a
10-year
distribution agreement with UniCredit.
Amundi intends to finance the transaction by using around
EUR1.5bn of excess
cash, by launching a capital increase of around EUR1.4bn in 1H17
and issuing
around EUR600m in senior and subordinated debt, also in 1H17.
Amundi's parent,
Credit Agricole (CA, A/Positive), has committed to fully
underwriting the
planned capital increase and to maintain a minimum stake in
Amundi of at least
66.7% (currently around 75%). Amundi expects the transaction,
which still
requires regulatory and anti-trust approvals, to close by
end-1H17 with
operational integration completed by end-2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS
The affirmation reflects our view that the announced transaction
is on balance
credit-neutral to the company. Positively, the acquisition would
materially
strengthen and broaden Amundi's franchise, notably in
multi-asset products
outside France. It should also in the medium term support the
earnings capacity
of Amundi by adding Pioneer's higher-margin assets under
management (AuM) to the
former's historically lower-margin AuM base. The transaction
would increase
Amundi's AuM by around EUR222bn to around EUR1.3trn and would
considerably
strengthen its franchise and distribution capabilities in Italy
and, to a lesser
extent, Austria, Germany and the US. These benefits are balanced
by a moderate
increase in leverage (defined as gross debt/EBITDA) and
heightened execution and
integration risks in the short- to medium-term.
Amundi's IDRs reflect the institution's leading domestic and
growing
international franchise, which is supported by continued access
to strong
distribution networks, and adequate net asset flows supporting
average AuM. The
ratings also reflect Amundi's strong revenue generation, sound
risk management,
adequate asset performance and low adjusted balance sheet
leverage.
The ratings also take into account the sensitivity of Amundi's
earnings and AuM
base to market volatility, reliance on the distribution networks
of CA and
previous minority shareholder Societe Generale (SocGen,
A/Stable/a) and
above-average reliance on fixed income products.
The Pioneer acquisition would broaden Amundi's franchise, among
other things, by
increasing the share of multi-asset AuM to around 18% (from 12%
at end-3Q16) and
by improving its distribution capabilities outside France. It
would also reduce
Amundi's reliance on France (French AuM excluding insurance AuM
will fall to 42%
from 56%) and increase its exposure to higher-margin retail AuM
(to 35% from
27%; including insurance AuM).
Operationally, the acquisition would lead to heightened
integration and
execution risks, which are however largely mitigated by Amundi's
sound track
record in amalgamating businesses (starting with the merger
between CA's and
SocGen's asset management businesses in 2010). Incremental
credit and market
risk from acquiring Pioneer are, in Fitch's view, moderate.
Amundi's profitability would in the short-term be negatively
affected by
significant integration costs (around EUR190m to be booked in
2017 and 2018
according to management) but should recover once estimated cost
and revenue
synergies, deemed as realistic by Fitch, start to feed through.
As the bulk of the transaction is expected to be financed by
utilising excess
cash and through a capital increase, the impact on Amundi's
leverage is expected
to be contained. Based on Fitch's estimates, Amundi's gross
debt/EBITDA ratio
should peak at less than 0.7x in 2017, comfortably within
Fitch's leverage
benchmark of 0.25x to 1.5x for traditional investment managers
in the 'A' rating
category. Amundi's regulatory CET1 ratio would fall (to above
10% from around
36% at end-2015) but would remain well above regulatory
requirements.
SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of Amundi's Support Rating at '1' reflects
Fitch's view that
support from CA for Amundi will remain extremely likely
following the closing of
the transaction since CA has committed to maintaining a stake of
at least 66.7%
in Amundi.
As the manager of CA's insurance assets as well as an important
provider of
investment management products for CA's retail networks, Amundi
is viewed by
Fitch as a core subsidiary of CA, which fits well into CA's
asset-gathering
strategy. In addition, compared with the more balance
sheet-heavy banking
activities that CA pursues, Amundi's business model only
requires limited
amounts of regulatory capital and liquidity, resulting in
superior risk-adjusted
returns. This also means that potential support for Amundi, if
ever needed,
would require limited resources relative to CA's overall size.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS
In the short-term, material integration risks relating to the
Pioneer
acquisition and Amundi's reduced regulatory CET1 ratio limit
upside for Amundi's
ratings. In the medium- to longer-term, a successful integration
of Pioneer in
conjunction with further franchise improvements outside Amundi's
already
dominant European fixed income franchise and material
improvements in its
regulatory capitalisation, while maintaining or improving
leverage could be
credit-positive.
A material postponement in integrating Pioneer leading to a
delay in realising
estimated synergies, integration costs significantly exceeding
current estimates
or higher-than-expected revenue or key staff attrition relating
to the Pioneer
acquisition could put pressure on Amundi's ratings.
Since Amundi's IDRs are based on Fitch's stand-alone assessment
of the company,
an upgrade of CA would not lead to an upgrade of Amundi's
Long-Term IDR.
Similarly, a downgrade of CA's ratings would not automatically
trigger a
downgrade of Amundi's ratings but would nonetheless put pressure
on Amundi's
Long-Term IDR given the close integration between the two
entities in terms of
risk and liquidity management as well as Amundi's reliance on
CA's distribution
network.
SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating is sensitive to a change in the assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of CA to provide timely support for
Amundi. This may
arise, for instance, if the importance of savings products in
CA's overall
strategy diminishes, if CA reduces its stake in Amundi
materially below its
stated minimum stake of 66.7% or if CA's Long-Term IDR is
downgraded by two or
more notches, which is considered unlikely by Fitch.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0827
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
When calculating gross leverage, Fitch excludes balance-sheet
liabilities
relating to Amundi's EMTN programme as the proceeds of these
EMTN issuances are
on-lent with matching terms to its parent bank.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016527
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
