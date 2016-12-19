(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'AAA' ratings on
the following Variable Rate Municipal Term Preferred Shares
(VMTP Shares) and
auction market preferred shares (AMPS):
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN)
--$35,525,000 of VMTP Shares, with a liquidation preference of
$25,000 per
share, due Dec. 19, 2019, at 'AAA';
--$18,150,000 of AMPS, Series A, with a liquidation preference
of $25,000 per
share, at 'AAA'.
Federated Premier Intermediate Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FPT)
--$46,175,000 of VMTP Shares, with a liquidation preference of
$25,000 per
share, due Dec. 19, 2019, at 'AAA';
--$14,900,000 of AMPS, Series A, with a liquidation preference
of $25,000 per
share, at 'AAA'.
The affirmations reflect executed amendments to the funds'
operating documents
extending the maturity on the VMTP Shares from June 2017 to
December 2019.
The term redemption date of the VMTP shares has been extended
from June 19, 2017
to Dec. 19, 2019 as part of amendments to the funds' operating
documents. No
other material terms of the VMTP Shares changed, including
outstanding issue
amount, total leverage or any structural covenants impacting
asset coverage or
key rating driver. As a result, Fitch expects that the maturity
extensions will
have no rating impact on the VMTPs or AMPS.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' long-term ratings primarily reflect:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the AMPS and VMTP shares
as calculated
per each fund's overcollateralization (OC) tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging
provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern each fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of Federated as investment advisor.
Fitch's ratings assigned to the ARPS speak only to timely
repayment of interest
and principal in accordance with the governing documents and not
to potential
liquidity in the secondary market.
FUND LEVERAGE
As of Nov. 30, 2016, FMN had about $54 million in leverage,
consisting of
approximately $35.5 million of Fitch-rated VMTP Shares and $18.2
Fitch-rated
AMPS. The total leverage ratio as of Nov. 30, 2016 was
approximately 37%.
As of Nov. 30, 2016, FPT had about $61 million in leverage,
consisting of
approximately $46.2 million of Fitch-rated VMTP Shares and
approximately $14.9
Fitch-rated AMPS. The total leverage ratio as of Nov. 30, 2016
was approximately
39%.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Nov. 30, 2016, each fund's asset coverage ratios for total
outstanding
preferred shares, as calculated in accordance with the
Investment Company Act of
1940, was in excess of the minimum asset coverage of 225%
required by each
fund's governing documents.
As of the same date, each fund's effective leverage ratio was
below the 45% (46%
if due solely to fluctuations in the market value of a fund's
portfolio
securities) maximum leverage ratio allowed by each fund's
governing documents
for the preferred shares.
In addition, asset coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance
with the Fitch
total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC Tests) per
the 'AAA' rating
guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria was in excess
of 100%. This
is the minimum asset coverage guideline required by the funds'
governing
documents.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Compliance with the Asset Coverage Test and Effective Leverage
Test thresholds
are tested periodically for each fund. A breach of either the
Asset Coverage or
Effective Leverage threshold requires the fund to redeem
sufficient Preferred
Shares to restore compliance.
For the Asset Coverage and Effective Leverage Ratio tests, the
total market
value exposure periods (i.e. the pre-specified time period
allotted for
valuation, cure and redemption in the event of a breach) are
within the 40 to 60
business day Fitch criteria guidelines.
THE FUNDS
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a diversified,
closed-end management
investment company that commenced investment operations in 2002.
The fund
invests primarily in investment-grade securities that pay
interest exempt from
federal income tax, including AMT. Substantially all of the
fund's assets (at
least 90%) are invested in tax-exempt securities.
Federated Premier Intermediate Municipal Income Fund is a
diversified,
closed-end management investment company that commenced
investment operations in
2002. The fund invests primarily in intermediate-term,
investment-grade
securities that pay interest exempt from federal income tax,
including AMT.
Substantially all of the fund's assets (at least 90%) are
invested in tax-exempt
securities.
From a credit quality perspective, the funds' investment
parameters mandate that
at the time of purchase, at least 80% of total assets will be
invested in
securities of investment-grade credit quality, no more than 20%
of total assets
will be invested in securities rated below investment-grade, and
no investments
will be made in securities rated below a 'B' rating, or deemed
as such by the
funds' internal credit ratings.
THE ADVISER
Federated Investment Management Company serves as the funds'
adviser, and is a
direct wholly owned subsidiary of Federated Investors, Inc. As
of Sept. 30,
2016, Federated Investors, Inc. and affiliates had approximately
$364.3 billion
in assets under management.
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests on the funds to assess the
strength of the
structural protections available to the rated preferred shares
compared to the
stresses outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria.
These tests
included determining various 'worst case' scenarios where each
fund's leverage
and portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of each
fund's operating
and investment guidelines.
Only under certain circumstances, such as increasing each fund's
issuer
concentration while simultaneously migrating the portfolios to a
mix of 80%
long-term 'BBB' bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset
coverage available
to the VMTP Shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold and instead
passed at an 'AA'
rating level.
Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and
the minimal rating
impact, Fitch views each fund's permitted investments, municipal
issuer
diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms
as consistent
with a 'AAA' rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings assigned to the preferred shares may be sensitive to
material
changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or
market risk of
each fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be
lowered by Fitch.
Each fund has the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative
transactions which may not be captured by the funds' Preferred
Shares Asset
Coverage test or Effective Leverage Ratio. The funds do not
currently engage in
derivative activities for speculative purposes and do not
envision engaging in
material amounts of such activity in the future. Material
derivative exposure in
the future could have potential negative rating implications if
it adversely
affects asset coverage available to rated preferred shares.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Greg Fayvilevich
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9151
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alexandra Kelly
Analyst
+1-646-582-4814
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0386
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Rating Closed-End Funds and Market Value Structures (pub. 09 Sep
2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016758
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001