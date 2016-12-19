(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' ratings on the following Variable Rate Municipal Term Preferred Shares (VMTP Shares) and auction market preferred shares (AMPS): Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) --$35,525,000 of VMTP Shares, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, due Dec. 19, 2019, at 'AAA'; --$18,150,000 of AMPS, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, at 'AAA'. Federated Premier Intermediate Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FPT) --$46,175,000 of VMTP Shares, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, due Dec. 19, 2019, at 'AAA'; --$14,900,000 of AMPS, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, at 'AAA'. The affirmations reflect executed amendments to the funds' operating documents extending the maturity on the VMTP Shares from June 2017 to December 2019. The term redemption date of the VMTP shares has been extended from June 19, 2017 to Dec. 19, 2019 as part of amendments to the funds' operating documents. No other material terms of the VMTP Shares changed, including outstanding issue amount, total leverage or any structural covenants impacting asset coverage or key rating driver. As a result, Fitch expects that the maturity extensions will have no rating impact on the VMTPs or AMPS. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' long-term ratings primarily reflect: --Sufficient asset coverage provided to the AMPS and VMTP shares as calculated per each fund's overcollateralization (OC) tests; --The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines; --The legal and regulatory parameters that govern each fund's operations; --The capabilities of Federated as investment advisor. Fitch's ratings assigned to the ARPS speak only to timely repayment of interest and principal in accordance with the governing documents and not to potential liquidity in the secondary market. FUND LEVERAGE As of Nov. 30, 2016, FMN had about $54 million in leverage, consisting of approximately $35.5 million of Fitch-rated VMTP Shares and $18.2 Fitch-rated AMPS. The total leverage ratio as of Nov. 30, 2016 was approximately 37%. As of Nov. 30, 2016, FPT had about $61 million in leverage, consisting of approximately $46.2 million of Fitch-rated VMTP Shares and approximately $14.9 Fitch-rated AMPS. The total leverage ratio as of Nov. 30, 2016 was approximately 39%. ASSET COVERAGE As of Nov. 30, 2016, each fund's asset coverage ratios for total outstanding preferred shares, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, was in excess of the minimum asset coverage of 225% required by each fund's governing documents. As of the same date, each fund's effective leverage ratio was below the 45% (46% if due solely to fluctuations in the market value of a fund's portfolio securities) maximum leverage ratio allowed by each fund's governing documents for the preferred shares. In addition, asset coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC Tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria was in excess of 100%. This is the minimum asset coverage guideline required by the funds' governing documents. STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS Compliance with the Asset Coverage Test and Effective Leverage Test thresholds are tested periodically for each fund. A breach of either the Asset Coverage or Effective Leverage threshold requires the fund to redeem sufficient Preferred Shares to restore compliance. For the Asset Coverage and Effective Leverage Ratio tests, the total market value exposure periods (i.e. the pre-specified time period allotted for valuation, cure and redemption in the event of a breach) are within the 40 to 60 business day Fitch criteria guidelines. THE FUNDS Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that commenced investment operations in 2002. The fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities that pay interest exempt from federal income tax, including AMT. Substantially all of the fund's assets (at least 90%) are invested in tax-exempt securities. Federated Premier Intermediate Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that commenced investment operations in 2002. The fund invests primarily in intermediate-term, investment-grade securities that pay interest exempt from federal income tax, including AMT. Substantially all of the fund's assets (at least 90%) are invested in tax-exempt securities. From a credit quality perspective, the funds' investment parameters mandate that at the time of purchase, at least 80% of total assets will be invested in securities of investment-grade credit quality, no more than 20% of total assets will be invested in securities rated below investment-grade, and no investments will be made in securities rated below a 'B' rating, or deemed as such by the funds' internal credit ratings. THE ADVISER Federated Investment Management Company serves as the funds' adviser, and is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Federated Investors, Inc. As of Sept. 30, 2016, Federated Investors, Inc. and affiliates had approximately $364.3 billion in assets under management. STRESS TESTS Fitch performed various stress tests on the funds to assess the strength of the structural protections available to the rated preferred shares compared to the stresses outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria. These tests included determining various 'worst case' scenarios where each fund's leverage and portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of each fund's operating and investment guidelines. Only under certain circumstances, such as increasing each fund's issuer concentration while simultaneously migrating the portfolios to a mix of 80% long-term 'BBB' bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset coverage available to the VMTP Shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold and instead passed at an 'AA' rating level. Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and the minimal rating impact, Fitch views each fund's permitted investments, municipal issuer diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms as consistent with a 'AAA' rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings assigned to the preferred shares may be sensitive to material changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or market risk of each fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by Fitch. Each fund has the ability to assume economic leverage through derivative transactions which may not be captured by the funds' Preferred Shares Asset Coverage test or Effective Leverage Ratio. The funds do not currently engage in derivative activities for speculative purposes and do not envision engaging in material amounts of such activity in the future. Material derivative exposure in the future could have potential negative rating implications if it adversely affects asset coverage available to rated preferred shares. Contact: Primary Analyst Greg Fayvilevich Senior Director +1-212-908-9151 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Alexandra Kelly Analyst +1-646-582-4814 Committee Chairperson Davie Rodriguez, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0386 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Rating Closed-End Funds and Market Value Structures (pub. 09 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1016758 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001