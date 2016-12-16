(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised French
pharmaceutical
company Sanofi SA's Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed
the group's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. Fitch has also
affirmed the
senior unsecured rating 'AA-' and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects Fitch's belief
that Sanofi's
financial leverage, cash generation and liquidity will be
affected by the
company's plan to increase shareholder returns and pursue M&A.
Meanwhile, sales
and margins are under pressure from generic competition and
increasing price
sensitivity across the industry.
The rating reflects Sanofi's solid market position as a leading,
diversified
player in the global pharmaceutical industry, which we believe
will continue to
benefit from economies of scale in the field of R&D, marketing
and distribution,
and with its dealings with regulators. The rating is also
underpinned by
significant financial flexibility and its available strategic
options such as
asset disposals to protect its balance sheet. The development of
the financial
risk profile will ultimately depend on the timing and structure
of any
anticipated corporate activity especially if larger in size than
expected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increase in Business Risks
The Negative Outlook assumes continued pressure on sales and
profitability on
Sanofi's core pharmaceutical business, particularly due to
increasing generic
competition across the diabetes franchise. Sanofi's
pharmaceutical division has
seen the US patent expiry of its key diabetes drug. However,
this has been
counterbalanced by new product launches in the field of
diabetes, rare diseases
and specialty pharma, as well as vaccines. We expect a faster
decline in
off-patent drugs and slower than anticipated product launches to
affect sales
and margins in 2016 and 2017.
Anticipated Corporate Activity
We expect the financial risk profile to gradually deteriorate
based on our
assumptions of structural pressures on productivity, high
shareholder returns,
and M&A. Therefore we anticipate that free cash-flow (FCF)
margin will breach
our negative sensitivity of below 5% and FFO adjusted net
leverage will rise
above our guidance of 2.0x compatible with the assigned 'AA-'
over the next two
years. This assumption is based on increasing shareholder
distributions and up
to EUR20bn spent on M&A over the rating horizon.
Sanofi's financial risk profile remains, however, underpinned by
significant
financial flexibility as evidenced by strong annual FFO
generation exceeding
EUR8bn over the four-year forecast period and the strategic
options available to
it.
Changing Product Mix Affecting Profitability
Fitch expects profitability and cash flows to be lower by 2017,
due to the
expected changes to the drug mix in its pharma division and
associated launch
costs for new treatments. In addition, the group is pursuing
growth outside
innovative pharma ie, generics and consumer health, which have
structurally
lower profitability. This leads to an EBITDAR margin falling
towards 30% by
2017, which is weaker than the average of 34% achieved between
2012 and 2015.
While the future development of revenue and profitability is a
key rating driver
for the group, we recognise that Sanofi's internal restructuring
programme is
aimed at reducing some of the pressure on profitability.
Innovation Drives Treatment Diversification
Fitch views Sanofi's pipeline as promising in the field of rare
diseases,
vaccines and oncology, where it announced a deepening R&D
cooperation with its
US partner Regeneron in the field of immuno-oncology and related
combination
therapies. Key recent R&D milestones for Sanofi were the EU
authorisation of
Cerdelga (Gaucher's disease) as well as Praluent (Cholesterol)
and of the first
Dengue Fever vaccine which received approval in Mexico, the
Philippines and
Brazil in December 2015.
Evolving Strategic Developments
Fitch expects the group's strategic development to continue
following the
announced asset swap transaction with German pharma company
Boehringer Ingelheim
(BI) and the failed bid for Medivation earlier in 2015. Sanofi
guides for
acquisition budget of up to EUR20bn, which we believe will be
used to either
increase scale in the consumer-facing business or invest in the
science base of
the company.
To mitigate the balance-sheet effect of such transactions in
times of high
shareholder returns, the generics division is earmarked to be
sold and could
form part of a potential asset swap transaction to accelerate
the strategic
repositioning of the group.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Sanofi's financial profile remains in line with the weak 'AA'
rating category
with debt protection ratios, profitability and cash generation
trailing Novartis
and Roche (both rated 'AA'/Stable). However, we do not expect
Roche and Novartis
to experience deteriorations in margin, FFO fixed charge cover
and FFO adjusted
net leverage like we forecast for Sanofi. Sanofi's business and
financial risk
profile is still considered better than AstraZeneca and
GlaxoSmithKline (both
rated 'A'/Stable), supporting the rating differential to its
British peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating-case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
-Near-term pressure on organic sales as the pharmaceutical
division remains
subject to generic competition and new drugs are introduced to
the market.
-EBITDAR-margins falling towards below 30% over the four-year
rating horizon as
a result of pressure and sales and structural growth of
lower-margin businesses
-R&D spending assumed at around 15% of sales
- Near-term pressure on working capital to support product
launches,
normalisation thereafter
-A degree of FX volatility, especially emerging-market and US
dollar exposure,
resulting in continued FX translation risks
-An annual acquisition budget of EUR4bn (leading towards the
total of up to
EUR20bn as guided by the company
-Annual EUR1.5bn of share buybacks plus additional programme of
EUR3.5bn over
2016-17 in addition to a progressive increase in dividends to
>EUR4.0bn over the
rating horizon
-Capex assumed at 5.0% of sales
-Asset swap with BI concluded in June 2016, with full effect
visible in FY17,
generating EUR4.7bn cash inflow in 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Major debt-financed acquisitions or share buybacks, which
result in FFO
adjusted net leverage greater than 2.0x on a continuing basis
- FFO net fixed charge cover below 9.0x on a continuing basis
- Top-line erosion due to slower than anticipated product
launches and/or
stronger decline of off-patent drugs
- Weaker profitability leading to FCF margin below 5% on a
sustained basis
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action (including a revision of the Outlook to Stable).
- A sustained industry-leading profitability and cash-flow
generation combined
with a commitment to financial ratios in line with a higher
rating (ie, FFO
adjusted net leverage about 1.2x and FFO net fixed charge cover
of about 16.0x
on a continuing basis)
- Return to a more mature top-line performance, characterised by
successful
introduction of drugs from Sanofi's late-stage pipeline,
counterbalancing the
current threat from generic competition.
-Successful execution of the strategic repositioning, balancing
shareholder
returns and investment in the business in a balance sheet
efficient way (ie, use
of asset swaps).
- Improvement in cash-flow generation leading to FCF margin
above 7%
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity
Fitch assesses Sanofi's liquidity as strong with readily
available cash at
EUR8.2bn as of end-2015 (as defined by Fitch) and undrawn
committed term bank
facilities totalling EUR8.0bn, which are not subject to
financial covenants,
covering near-term maturities of EUR3.3bn in FY17 and FY18
comfortably. Sanofi
continues to benefit from good access to the capital markets.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Fitch capitalises Sanofi's long-term lease obligations
(EUR204m in FY15) by
applying an 8x capitalisation multiple to arrive at a
lease-adjusted debt
equivalent figure of EUR1.6bn.
- We also estimate EUR1.0bn restricted cash is absorbed in
intra-year
working-capital swings, which is reflected in our readily
available cash figure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the
supervisory analyst named
above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the
principal analyst
is deemed to be the secondary.
