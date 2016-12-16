(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC), including the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable
from Negative.
A full list of rating actions, which apply to approximately $4.2
billion of debt
outstanding at Sept. 30, 2016, follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Operations, Low Margins
The credit profiles of ABC and its peers benefit from stable
operating profiles
and consistent cash generation. Steady pharmaceutical demand, an
oligopolistic
drug distribution industry in the U.S. and relative insulation
from most drug
pricing and regulatory pressures, support strong ratings despite
very low
margins. ABC's long-term relationship with Walgreens provides an
added element
of meaningful stability and growth.
De-Leveraging Expected in 2017
Fitch expects debt repayment in 2017 will reduce gross
debt/EBITDA to 1.4x. This
de-leveraging follows a lengthened period of heightened leverage
subsequent to
$2.65 billion of debt issued during fiscal 2014-2015 for ABC's
special share
repurchase program and the acquisitions of MWI and PharMEDium.
Gross debt/EBITDA
was 1.8x at Sept. 30, 2016.
Solid Liquidity, Cash Generation
ABC maintains a solid liquidity position, supported by strong
cash flows and
strong access to capital markets. Fitch expects annual funds
from operations
(FFO) and free cash flow (FCF) to exceed $2 billion and $1
billion,
respectively, but notes that FCF can be affected by large
working capital swings
inherent to large healthcare distributors.
Narrow Focus, Business Concentration
ABC's business is narrowly focused on the distribution of
pharmaceutical
products and related services. Furthermore, nearly half of sales
are to the
firm's two largest customers: Walgreens Alliance Boots Corp.
(Walgreens;
'BBB'/Outlook Stable) and Express Scripts Holding Corp. (Express
Scripts;
'BBB'/Outlook Stable).
Close Alignment with Walgreens
Fitch views Walgreens as a strong long-term partner for ABC,
particularly as the
firm is expected to drive industry-leading organic growth and
bring additional
distribution volumes to ABC through its announced transactions
with Rite Aid
Corp. (Rite Aid; 'B'/Watch Positive) and Prime Therapeutics.
Fitch expects the
proportion of revenues ABC sources from Walgreens will trend
toward the mid- to
high-30% range by 2018-2019 from nearly 30% in fiscal 2016.
Limited U.S. Growth, Event Risk
Fitch believes there are limited growth opportunities in the
traditional U.S.
drug distribution space. Growth opportunities are more robust
for the MWI and
PharMEDium platforms, but represent a relatively small portion
of ABC as a
whole. As a result, and now more so considering ABC's alignment
with Walgreens,
Fitch expects ABC to pursue both organic and inorganic growth in
service-related
and non-U.S. markets over the intermediate-to-longer term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ABC currently has limited flexibility at its current ratings.
Maintenance of the
'A-' long-term ratings consider gross debt/EBITDA of 1.4x or
below following
debt reduction in fiscal year-end 2017, accompanied by steady
FFO in excess of
$1 billion annually and stable or improving margins.
Fitch notes the period of heightened leverage expected to
resolve in 2017, which
has been longer than usual, may run into fiscal 2018. However,
ABC's historical
commitment to operating with low debt leverage and responsible
allocation of
capital, with strong cash generation and a growing long-term
partner in
Walgreens, support the current 'A-' ratings.
An upgrade to 'A' is not expected over the ratings horizon.
Because of the
business's very low margins, Fitch believes ABC's management
would need to
commit to operating with gross debt leverage below 0.8x,
accompanied by
increased profit margins likely the result of diversifying away
from its largest
and lowest-margin customers. Fitch does not expect ABC to commit
to operating
with such low leverage or to enhance profit margins in the
near-to-intermediate
term.
A downgrade to 'BBB+' would likely be the result of a change in
the firm's
current capital deployment strategy, resulting in gross
debt/EBITDA sustainably
above 1.4x, or one veers from ABC's traditional commitment to
its core drug
distribution business. Negative rating actions are not expected
to explicitly
result from recent shifts in the industry's competitive and
pricing dynamics -
namely lower branded inflation and key contract renewals.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's Ratings Case forecast incorporates the following
assumptions:
Top Line Growth of 7% in 2017 and 12% in 2018:
2017 benefits from market-leading growth at Walgreens and the
addition of new
volumes in connection with the JV between Walgreens and Prime
Therapeutics.
Fitch assumes the addition of new business from legacy Rite Aid
stores beginning
in fiscal 2018, less the impact of store divestitures (assume
approximately
1,000 stores). Fiscal 2018 also assumes renewal of Express
Scripts contract with
no material change in terms. Some growth could shift to 2017
from 2018 depending
on the timing and pacing of ABC's providing service to legacy
Rite Aid stores.
EBITDA Margin Flat to Down Modestly in 2017 and 2018:
Margins are pressured in 2017-2018 from repricing associated
with renewed
contracts with Kaiser Permanente and Compliant Pharmacy Alliance
Cooperative
(CPA), from lower branded price inflation expectations, from
fewer generic
conversion opportunities, and from a growing proportion of sales
to Walgreens.
Growth at MWI, PharMEDium, and in specialty, as well as
improving generic
purchasing scale through the addition of Rite Aid and Prime
Therapeutics
volumes, should help to offset these pressures somewhat.
FCF of Approximately $1 billion in Both 2017 and 2018:
Margin pressures contribute to FFO that grows more slowly than
the top line.
Elevated capex in 2017 (approximately $500 million) offsets
remaining tax
benefits associated with deductible warrant expense, and the
impact of certain
working capital concessions under ABC's extended contract with
Walgreens tamps
down FCF somewhat.
Gross debt/EBITDA lingering at 1.4x at fiscal year-end (FYE)
2017, stepping down
to 1.1x at FYE 2018.
Discretionary FCF is more than sufficient to repay the $600
million notes due
2017 and remaining term loans ($700 million) with cash over
2017-2018. Fitch
assumes ABC will refinance debt maturities thereafter. Remaining
capital is
expected to be used for bolt-on M&A and share repurchase
activity.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE
Higher Current Debt Balances for Special Share Repo, M&A
Total debt of $4.2 billion at year-end 2016 is temporarily
elevated due to
debt-funding of a special dilution-offsetting share repurchase
program and M&A
worth more than $5 billion in 2015-2016. Fitch granted ratings
flexibility to
ABC for the $600 million of three-year notes due 2017 due to
their specified and
temporary use for offsetting dilution associated with the
expected exercise of
warrants by Walgreens in 2016 and 2017.
Debt Repayment Required for De-Leveraging
In order to achieve the target of 1.4x gross debt/EBITDA by FYE
2017, Fitch
estimates that ABC will need to reduce its debt balances by
approximately $800
million in 2017. This assumption is based on an expectation for
EBITDA margin
pressure yielding EBITDA of around $2.36 billion.
Maturities Manageable, Well-Laddered
Contractual debt maturities are manageable and well-laddered.
Fitch expects ABC
to prepay its term loans in order to even better disperse debt
repayment. Fitch
forecasts debt repayment of $800 million in 2017 and $500
million in 2018. Debt
maturities thereafter are expected to be refinanced.
Cash Flows Weakened by Working Capital Concessions, CapEx
FCF is expected to be depressed in fiscal 2017 and 2018 compared
to 2015 and
2016 due to i) longer payment terms under an extended contract
with Walgreens,
ii) Fitch's expectations for higher inventory balances during
the onboarding of
Rite Aid and Prime Therapeutics, iii) elevated capex (around
$500 million) in
2017 as ABC complete work on new distribution centers and IT
upgrades, and iv)
less benefit from additional volumes of generic pharmaceuticals,
mostly to
Walgreens, experienced in 2015-2016. (Generic drugs usually
carry more favorable
working capital terms than branded drugs.)
Strong Internal Liquidity
Internal liquidity at Sept. 30, 2016 comprised $2.7 billion of
cash ($583
million held outside the U.S.), an undrawn $1.4 billion
unsecured revolver due
Nov. 2020, and a $1.45 billion accounts receivable facility due
November 2018.
Fitch considers all of ABC's U.S. cash as readily available.
Although subject to
large working capital-related swings, the firm has access to a
large amount of
internal liquidity, in additional to good capital markets
access. Management has
shared that it likes to keep roughly $1 billion to $1.2 billion
of cash on the
balance sheet for flexibility.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 15, 2016
Aside from financial adjustments customary to U.S. Corporates
(removal of
non-cash expenses, such as stock-based compensation expenses,
from EBITDA
calculation), Fitch notes that EBITDA has been adjusted to add
back reported
LIFO expense figures.
