(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of
Australia-based integrated
resort operator Crown Resorts Limited (Crown) at 'BBB'. The
Outlook on the IDR
is Stable.
This follows the company's announcements on 15 and 16 December
2016 that it has
agreed to sell a further stake in Melco Crown Entertainment
Limited (MCE) and
decided not to proceed with the Alon project in Las Vegas or the
demerger of its
international assets, which it announced in June 2016.
Crown said it has agreed to sell 198 million of its MCE shares
to Melco
International Development Limited (Melco), and has also entered
into an
underwriting agreement for the sale of 40.9 million shares to
the public. Crown
expects to receive proceeds of around AUD1.9bn, of which around
AUD800m will be
used to reduce net debt, around AUD600m will be paid as a
special distribution
to shareholders and around AUD500m will be used to fund a share
buyback. The
sale is subject to Melco's receipt of regulatory approval and
finance.
Crown also said it will not proceed with the demerger of its
international
assets as previously announced after it decided not to proceed
with the Alon
project and the reduction of its stake in MCE.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Business Profile Intact: The affirmation of the rating reflects
Fitch's view
that these actions will not significantly impact Crown's
business profile. The
decision not to proceed with Alon and the sale of the 16.2%
stake in MCE reduces
Crown's international exposure to a level similar to that under
the demerger
plan, which was captured in Fitch's affirmation of Crown's
ratings in October
2016 (see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1013116
">Fitch Affirms
Crown at 'BBB'; off Rating Watch; Outlook Stable published
on 14 October
2016).
Fitch expects Crown's credit metrics to remain in line with its
rating despite
the expected increase in its funding requirements over the next
few years. Fitch
now expects Crown's net leverage, as measured by adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR, to
peak 2.1x at the end of the financial year to 30 June 2020
(FY20) from 1.3x at
FYE16 in the lead up to the completion of Crown Sydney and
Queensbridge Tower.
Strong Australian Assets: Crown's Melbourne and Perth-based
properties
contributed nearly 90% of its revenue for FY16. Both properties
have a long
history of stable cash generation, recording positive EBITDA
growth in each of
the previous 10 years. This reflects the significant
contribution from stable
and predictable local markets and Crown's position as the sole
licensed casino
operator in each region. We believe these properties will
remain resilient to
changes in domestic and global macroeconomic environments,
supporting the Stable
Outlook.
Development Pipeline Manageable: Crown's development pipeline,
following the
announcement that it will not proceed with the Alon project in
Las Vegas,
includes two projects due for completion within the next six
years: Crown Sydney
and Queensbridge Tower. Shelving the Alon project has the same
effect on
Crown's exposure to associated funding requirements as the
proposed demerger of
its international assets, which would have included the Alon
project.
Crown's plans to reduce net debt by around AUD800m using
proceeds from the MCE
stake sale provide Crown with additional funding flexibility as
it completes its
two major projects. While we believed that the funding was
manageable for
Crown, we now expect its net leverage to peak at around 2.1x in
FY20, compared
with around 2.9x prior to the sale of the MCE stake.
REIT IPO and Minorities: Crown is considering an initial public
offering of some
of its Australian hotels in a Crown-controlled real estate
investment trust.
The creation of the trust would lead to a permanent cash leakage
to minority
interests; however, Fitch believes this can be accommodated
within its current
net leverage thresholds. Crown's ability to manage its capital
structure to
sustain leverage below 2.5x, above which Fitch would consider
negative rating
action, will depend on how proceeds from the sale to the REIT
are applied to
debt reduction and other capital management initiatives Crown
may undertake to
ensure it adheres to its prudent capital management approach.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Crown
include:
- consolidated revenue growth in the single digits
- an estimated Australian property normalised EBITDA margin,
adjusted to exclude
the effect of any variance from the theoretical win-rate, of
28%-29% through
2017-2020
- 100% dividend payout ratio
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: No positive rating action is anticipated over the next
two years as
the company completes its major projects. However, developments
that may,
individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action
include:
- free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capex and
dividends) to move
towards a positive position
- net-adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to EBITDAR
falling below
1.75x
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- net-adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to EBITDAR
increasing to
above 2.5x on a sustained basis
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
Leverage: Fitch excludes cash on the company's premises and
cash held in bank
accounts needed to run the business's day-to-day operations from
cash to
calculate net leverage.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia
Secondary Analyst
Kelly Amato, CFA
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016624
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001