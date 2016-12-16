(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of Australia-based integrated resort operator Crown Resorts Limited (Crown) at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. This follows the company's announcements on 15 and 16 December 2016 that it has agreed to sell a further stake in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (MCE) and decided not to proceed with the Alon project in Las Vegas or the demerger of its international assets, which it announced in June 2016. Crown said it has agreed to sell 198 million of its MCE shares to Melco International Development Limited (Melco), and has also entered into an underwriting agreement for the sale of 40.9 million shares to the public. Crown expects to receive proceeds of around AUD1.9bn, of which around AUD800m will be used to reduce net debt, around AUD600m will be paid as a special distribution to shareholders and around AUD500m will be used to fund a share buyback. The sale is subject to Melco's receipt of regulatory approval and finance. Crown also said it will not proceed with the demerger of its international assets as previously announced after it decided not to proceed with the Alon project and the reduction of its stake in MCE. KEY RATING DRIVERS Business Profile Intact: The affirmation of the rating reflects Fitch's view that these actions will not significantly impact Crown's business profile. The decision not to proceed with Alon and the sale of the 16.2% stake in MCE reduces Crown's international exposure to a level similar to that under the demerger plan, which was captured in Fitch's affirmation of Crown's ratings in October 2016 (see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1013116 ">Fitch Affirms Crown at 'BBB'; off Rating Watch; Outlook Stable published on 14 October 2016). Fitch expects Crown's credit metrics to remain in line with its rating despite the expected increase in its funding requirements over the next few years. Fitch now expects Crown's net leverage, as measured by adjusted net debt/EBITDAR, to peak 2.1x at the end of the financial year to 30 June 2020 (FY20) from 1.3x at FYE16 in the lead up to the completion of Crown Sydney and Queensbridge Tower. Strong Australian Assets: Crown's Melbourne and Perth-based properties contributed nearly 90% of its revenue for FY16. Both properties have a long history of stable cash generation, recording positive EBITDA growth in each of the previous 10 years. This reflects the significant contribution from stable and predictable local markets and Crown's position as the sole licensed casino operator in each region. We believe these properties will remain resilient to changes in domestic and global macroeconomic environments, supporting the Stable Outlook. Development Pipeline Manageable: Crown's development pipeline, following the announcement that it will not proceed with the Alon project in Las Vegas, includes two projects due for completion within the next six years: Crown Sydney and Queensbridge Tower. Shelving the Alon project has the same effect on Crown's exposure to associated funding requirements as the proposed demerger of its international assets, which would have included the Alon project. Crown's plans to reduce net debt by around AUD800m using proceeds from the MCE stake sale provide Crown with additional funding flexibility as it completes its two major projects. While we believed that the funding was manageable for Crown, we now expect its net leverage to peak at around 2.1x in FY20, compared with around 2.9x prior to the sale of the MCE stake. REIT IPO and Minorities: Crown is considering an initial public offering of some of its Australian hotels in a Crown-controlled real estate investment trust. The creation of the trust would lead to a permanent cash leakage to minority interests; however, Fitch believes this can be accommodated within its current net leverage thresholds. Crown's ability to manage its capital structure to sustain leverage below 2.5x, above which Fitch would consider negative rating action, will depend on how proceeds from the sale to the REIT are applied to debt reduction and other capital management initiatives Crown may undertake to ensure it adheres to its prudent capital management approach. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Crown include: - consolidated revenue growth in the single digits - an estimated Australian property normalised EBITDA margin, adjusted to exclude the effect of any variance from the theoretical win-rate, of 28%-29% through 2017-2020 - 100% dividend payout ratio RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: No positive rating action is anticipated over the next two years as the company completes its major projects. However, developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capex and dividends) to move towards a positive position - net-adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to EBITDAR falling below 1.75x Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - net-adjusted debt (excluding working capital cash) to EBITDAR increasing to above 2.5x on a sustained basis SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS Leverage: Fitch excludes cash on the company's premises and cash held in bank accounts needed to run the business's day-to-day operations from cash to calculate net leverage. Contact: Primary Analyst Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia Secondary Analyst Kelly Amato, CFA Associate Director +61 2 8256 0348 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1016624 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001