(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 16 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve's final rule
on total
loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) for systemically important banks
will serve to
strengthen large US bank operating companies and is generally in
line with the
initial proposal made last year, says Fitch Ratings. The TLAC
requirement at the
bank holding company (BHC) level will enhance the solvency of
global
systemically important bank (G-SIB) operating subsidiaries
during periods of
stress. The final rule is largely consistent with Fitch's
expectations and,
therefore, ratings for US GSIBs are unaffected. Fitch had
previously upgraded
the eight US G-SIBs' domestic subsidiaries in 2015 with the
expectation of the
implementation of the TLAC requirement.
According to the Fed, four of the eight US G-SIBs already meet
the TLAC
requirements, but around $70 billion in new capital will be
required for the
remaining four G-SIBs. Fitch expects that institutions will
raise the required
additional capital through TLAC-qualifying instruments by the
stipulated
deadline.
The final rule, released yesterday, requires that banks maintain
a minimum TLAC
that is either the greater of 18% of a BHC's total risk-weighted
assets or 7.5%
of its total leverage exposure. The final rule also stipulates
an external
long-term debt (LTD) requirement as part of TLAC, which must be
the greater of
6% plus a G-SIB surcharge of total risk-weighted assets or 4.5%
of total
leverage. The requirements come into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, a
year earlier than
initially proposed, and failure to adhere would result in
restrictions on
capital distributions and discretionary bonus payments to
employees.
TLAC is part of a global effort to strengthen G-SIBS' regulatory
capital and to
ensure orderly resolution, especially during periods of
financial market stress.
To that end, the requirement to maintain a minimum TLAC at BHCs
is positive for
the credit of US G-SIB operating companies/domestic
subsidiaries. Internal TLAC
was not proposed for domestic subsidiaries. These include Bank
of America, the
Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
Chase, Morgan
Stanley, State Street and Wells Fargo.
There are some changes from the initial proposal with the Fed
relaxing some of
the terms with the final rule. Notably, some existing debt that
does not satisfy
certain requirements for external LTD will be allowed initially
as part of a
grandfathering process. In addition, the minimum TLAC relative
to total leverage
exposure was dropped to 7.5% from an initially proposed 9.5%.
Subsidiary debt
will not count as TLAC and certain Tier-2 debt will also not be
allowed.
A part of the initial proposal that would have required a G-SIB
to deduct its
investments in another bank's unsecured debt from regulatory
capital has not
been included in the final rules. According to the Fed, a
decision on this has
been deferred to coordinate with other federal regulators.
Some of the initially proposed terms were also relaxed for the
requirement to
issue internal TLAC and LTD for intermediate holding companies
(IHCs) of G-SIB
foreign banking organizations. The Fed altered the proposal for
IHCs to have an
option to issue externally to third parties or to a wholly owned
foreign
affiliate as opposed to issuing only to its foreign parent.
Other key terms of the final rule such as "clean holding
company" limitations
for BHCs and focusing on single point of entry resolution
strategies remain as
per the initial proposal. The clean holding company requirement
will restrict a
BHC from liabilities that could affect an orderly resolution. A
multiple point
of entry resolution is allowed under the final rule.
Contact:
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+1 212 908 0771
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0560
Justin Patrie
Fitch Wire
+1 646 582-4964
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001