(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Sky plc's
(Sky) Long-Term
Issuer Default (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings of 'BBB-' on
Rating Watch
Positive (RWP), following this week's announcement by 21st
Century Fox, Inc.
(FOX; BBB+/Stable) that it intends to acquire the roughly 61%
interest in the
pan-European pay-TV operator that it does not currently own.
Assuming the transaction goes ahead, we expect strong strategic
and operational
links with Sky's higher-rated parent as per Fitch
parent-subsidiary (PSL)
methodology. However, legal ties in terms of direct support for
subsidiary debt
are less certain as it is not yet clear how FOX intends to fund
its subsidiary
over the medium term. We do not assume a parent guarantee or
cross default into
FOX's debt. We therefore do not expect rating support from FOX
to be strong
enough to equalise the ratings. This means the upgrade, upon a
successful
transaction, may be limited to only one notch.
The RWP will be resolved when the outcome of the transaction is
finalised.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Potential Ownership by Stronger Parent
FOX has made a 100% cash offer of GBP10.75 a share for Sky's
outstanding
publicly held equity, representing a total cash offer of
GBP11.7bn and a 36%
premium to the share price on 8 December 2016. Fitch makes no
assumption over
the likelihood of the offer being successful, but notes the
offer has the
unanimous support of Sky's Independent board committee. The
offer remains
subject to Sky shareholder vote and regulatory approvals.
Assuming the transaction goes ahead, Fitch will view Sky's
ratings in the
context of its ownership by a stronger parent and as part of an
enlarged, more
diversified FOX group.
Following the announcement of the transaction, Fitch has
affirmed FOX's IDR at
'BBB+/Stable' (for more details refer to Fitch's rating action
commentary 'Fitch
Affirms FOX's 'BBB+' IDR Following Sky Acquisition Announcement;
Outlook Stable'
dated 16 December 2016 on www.fitchratings.com)
Fitch to Apply PSL
If the transaction goes ahead, Fitch will rate Sky using its PSL
methodology.
With FOX the stronger-rated entity the criteria allow rating
uplift closer to
the parent based on legal, strategic and operational ties. Fitch
believes
strategic links will be strong given the importance placed by
FOX on owning the
pan-European pay-TV operator and the perceived benefits in scale
and
diversification in content ownership, business platform and
geography.
Operationally Fitch would expect Sky to continue to be managed
largely
independently and to remain focused on its existing strategy.
The potential for
direct operational or cost synergies is somewhat limited.
Legal ties in terms of direct support for subsidiary debt are
uncertain as it is
not yet clear how FOX intends to fund Sky over the medium term.
We do not assume
a parent guarantee or cross default into the parent debt. On
this basis, we
could rate Sky one notch lower than FOX once this transaction is
complete. Given
FOX's current rating of 'BBB+', this would lead to an upgrade of
Sky's rating to
'BBB'.
Sky's Standalone Fundamentals
Sky's standalone ratings take into account the TV operator's
leading market
position and consistent delivery of strong operating results in
the company's
core operations. In a competitive UK telecommunications market,
the company has
established a strong brand, market-leading content and service
quality and a
competitive triple-play offer; and is soon to launch a mobile
offer. Its German
and Italian businesses offer diversification and solid growth
potential,
although Fitch expects operating cash flows to remain
concentrated around its
core UK and Ireland business in the medium term.
Against these strengths Sky's leverage remains high at a
forecast 3.3x for the
financial year ending June 2017 in our rating case, leaving no
headroom against
a downgrade threshold of 3.2x. Leverage pressures are expected
to remain, given
a sizeable increase in English Premier League costs from FY17
and the new
Bundesliga contract effective from FY18, along with a
significant FX-related
increase in debt due to sterling weakness and 74% of its debt
being denominated
in euros at FYE16 (after the effects of derivative hedging).
Non- cash impact
of FX movements on debt in FY16 was GBP918m.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Sky's broader peer group includes telcos such as BT Group
(BBB+/Stable), KPN
(BBB/Stable) and TDC (BBB-/Stable); sub-investment grade cable
operators such as
Virgin Media and Telenet; both 'BB-'/Stable and media
conglomerate, Vivendi
(BBB/Stable). Sky's business model is nonetheless quite
idiosyncratic given the
company's position as the leading pay-TV provider in the UK; a
premium
content-led business model and attendant exposure to content
rights inflation.
We regard Sky as very well-positioned in the UK pay-TV market,
and that
management understand well the need to provide a complete
communications
offering in this market given its expansion into telecoms
services. Its revenue
growth remains stronger than most of the telcos but margins face
ongoing
pressure from rights inflation and its business model and cash
flow is
potentially more challenged than the telcos and cable operators.
This results in
a standalone rating at the lower end of the investment grade
range.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Sky on a
standalone basis
include:-
- Low to mid -single digit revenue growth approaching 5% in
2017, before falling
to around 4% through 2019
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16-17% in FY17 due to increased
English Premier
League costs.
- Margins of 17%-17.5% in 2018 and 2019 given cost savings and
scale economies
in Germany and Italy.
- Group capex to remain at around 7% of sales.
- Single- digit dividend growth through FY18.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action on Sky's standalone rating include:
-Funds from operations (FFO) net leverage that is expected to
remain
consistently above 3.2x (including transponder costs).
- Expectations that free cash flow margin will be consistently
below 4%.
- Material deterioration in Sky's operating environment and key
performance
indicators; including the impact of content rights inflation,
material weakening
in reported churn, average revenue per user or evidence that
over-the-top video
services is becoming a more significant threat to its
traditional pay-TV
business.
Near-term variables including the outcome of the UK's EU
referendum, given the
likely impact on FX-related debt, as well as the upcoming
Bundesliga auction
will be monitored closely.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
standalone rating action include:
-FFO net leverage that is expected to remain consistently below
2.7x (including
transponder costs).
- Free cash flow margin consistently in high single digits.
- Evidence of the ongoing resilience of the company's operating
environment and
core pay-TV business.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity
At end-June 2016 Sky reported balance sheet cash of GBP2.1bn and
had an undrawn
GBP1bn revolving credit facility due 2021.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Joe Howes
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1382
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments for the period ended
June 2016:-
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted debt by adding 8x yearly operating
lease expense
related to long term assets; 5x estimated transponder lease
expenses: in
aggregate approximately GBP1.8bn of lease adjusted debt was
added to FY16
reported debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001