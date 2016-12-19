(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia telah
mengafirmasi
peringkat Nasional Jangka Panjang PT. Sinar Mas Multifinance di
'A-(idn),
peringkat Nasional Jangka Pendek di 'F2(idn)', dan peringkat
hutang senior di
'A-'. Outlook stabil.
Peringkat nasional di kategori 'A' menunjukkan ekspektasi akan
resiko gagal
bayar yang rendah relatif terhadap emiten atau surat utang
lainnya di Indonesia.
Namun adanya perubahan pada keadaan atau kondisi ekonomi bisa
saja mempengaruhi
kapasitas untuk membayar secara tepat waktu dibandingkan
komitmen keuangan yang
ditunjukkan oleh kategori peringkat yang lebih tinggi.
Peringkat Nasional 'F2' mengindikasikan kapasitas membayar
komitmen keuangan
secara tepat waktu yang baik relatif terhadap emiten atau surat
utang lainnya di
Indonesia. Namun, margin keamanan tidak sebesar yang ada pada
peringkat yang
lebih tinggi.
FAKTOR-FAKTOR PENGGERAK PERINGKAT
PERINGKAT NASIONAL
Peringkat Nasional didorong oleh ekspektasi Fitch dari
kemungkinan moderat untuk
dukungan extraordinary yang berasal dari pemilik saham 99.99%,
PT Sinar Mas
Multiartha Tbk (SMMA), pada saat yang dibutuhkan. SMMA adalah
perusahaan di Grup
Sinar Mas yang fokus kepada sektor jasa keuangan yang
terintegrasi mencakup
bank, asuransi, dan perusahaan pembiayaan. Namun, dukungan ini
terbatas, karena
Fitch memandang bahwa SMMF adalah anak perusahaan yang memiliki
kepentingan
terbatas berdasarkan kontribusinya yang kecil terhadap waralaba
keseluruhan dari
SMMA dibandingkan dengan anak perusahaan SMMA yang bergerak di
bidang asuransi
dan bank. SMMF menyediakan jasa pembiayaan konsumen, anjak
piutang, dan sewa
guna usaha, tetapi total aset dan modal dari SMMF hanya mewakili
sekitar 6% dari
keuangan konsolidasi SMMA di akhir September 2016.
Profil kredit mandiri SMMF mencerminkan waralaba yang kecil,
appetite
pertumbuhan pembiayaan yang tinggi, dan kualitas aset yang
lemah, yang
diseimbangkan dengan permodalan yang memuaskan.
SMMF adalah perusahaan pembiayaan yang kecil, yang memiliki
kurang dari 1% dari
total piutang bersih industri pembiayaan di Indonesia di akhir
September 2016.
Portofolio piutang pembiayaan tumbuh 21% hingga September 2016,
jauh diatas
rata-rata pertumbuhan industri di sekitar 2%. Fitch memandang
bahwa pertumbuhan
cepat dari buku pembiayaan SMMF akan meningkatkan resiko dari
deteriorasi
kualitas aset di waktu mendatang. Rasio NPL dari SMMF (jatuh
tempo lebih dari 90
hari) berada di 2.5% di akhir September 2016, lebih tinggi dari
rata-rata
industri di 2.2%, dan Fitch memandang bahwa kualitas aset akan
tetap berada
dalam tekanan di 2017 karena kondisi ekonomi yang terus
menantang.
Profitabilitas SMMF meningkat di September 2016, yang tercermin
dari ROA yang
lebih tinggi di 2.3% (akhir-2015: 1.6%), walau masih berada di
bawah rata-rata
industri di 3.7%. Fitch mengekspektasikan peningkatan yang lebih
jauh dari
performa pendapatan perusahaan akan terpengaruh oleh potensi
peningkatan dari
credit costs yang lebih tinggi yang diakibatkan pertumbuhan yang
tinggi. Karena
pertumbuhan yang tinggi, SMMF telah menjaga posisi leverage yang
rendah
dibandingkan dengan appetite resiko yang tinggi; rasio
debt-to-equity di 1.9x
tercatat lebih rendah dari rata-rata industri yang berada di
3.0x.
PERINGKAT SURAT HUTANG
Obligasi senior SMMF diperingkat pada tingkat yang sama dengan
Peringkat
Nasional Jangka Panjang, sesuai dengan kriteria Fitch.
SENSITIVITAS PERINGKAT
PERINGKAT NASIONAL
Pelemahan dalam keterkaitan antara SMMF dan SMMA, seperti
penurunan yang
signifikan dari kepemilikan SMMA atau referensi bisnis antar
grup, atau
melemahnya kecenderungan dukungan finansial dari SMMA, dapat
memberikan dampak
negatif terhadap peringkat SMMF, meskipun Fitch menganggap hal
ini kecil
kemungkinannya di masa mendatang.
Peningkatan peranan yang signifikan dari SMMF untuk mendukung
perusahaan
afiliasi yang bergerak di bidang perbankan untuk menyediakan
produk perbankan
ritel yang dapat memperkuat waralaba SMMA, atau perubahan
signifikan dari
kontribusi SMMF's terhadap profil kredit SMMA, dapat memberikan
dampak positif
terhadap peringkat SMMF.
PERINGKAT SURAT HUTANG
Perubahan peringkat Nasional SMMF dapat memperngaruhi peringkat
surat hutangnya.
Kontak:
Analis Utama
Tomi Rustamiaji
Analis
+6221 29886810
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower Level 24
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Ketua Komite
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Catatan: Peringkat Nasional Fitch menggambarkan ukuran relatif
atas kredibilitas
entitas yang diperingkat di negara-negara yang memiliki
peringkat sovereign
relatif rendah dan ada kebutuhan untuk dilakukan pemeringkatan
dimaksud.
Peringkat terbaik di suatu negara adalah 'AAA' dan peringkat
lainnya
menggambarkan tingkat risiko relatif terhadap peringkat 'AAA'.
Peringkat
nasional dirancang untuk digunakan oleh sebagian besar investor
lokal di pasar
lokal dan diidentifikasi dengan menggunakan tambahan tanda
sesuai dengan negara
masing-masing. Sebagai contoh 'AAA(idn)' untuk Peringkat
Nasional di Indonesia.
Karenanya, peringkat ini tidak dapat dibandingkan secara
internasional.
Informasi tambahan tersedia di www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001