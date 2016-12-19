(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia telah
mengafirmasi
Peringkat National Jangka Panjang 'A(idn)' dan Peringkat
Nasional Jangka Pendek
'F1(idn)' dari PT Bank Sinarmas Tbk (Bank Sinarmas). Outlook
adalah Stabil.
Peringkat nasional di kategori 'A' menunjukkan ekspektasi akan
resiko gagal
bayar yang rendah relatif terhadap emiten atau surat utang
lainnya di Indonesia.
Namun adanya perubahan pada keadaan atau kondisi ekonomi bisa
saja mempengaruhi
kapasitas untuk membayar secara tepat waktu dibandingkan
komitmen keuangan yang
ditunjukkan oleh kategori peringkat yang lebih tinggi.
Peringkat Nasional 'F1' mengindikasikan kapasitas membayar
komitmen keuangan
secara tepat waktu paling kuat relatif terhadap emiten atau
surat utang lainnya
di Indonesia. Dalam skala peringkat nasional Fitch, peringkat
ini diberikan
kepada risiko gagal bayar terendah relatif terhadap yang lain di
Indonesia.
Apabila profil likuiditas secara spesifik kuat, tanda "+"
ditambahkan kepada
peringkat yang diberikan.
FAKTOR-FAKTOR PENGGERAK PERINGKAT
Peringkat-peringkat Bank Sinarmas didasarkan pada profil
finansial secara
standalone dan mencerminkan waralabanya yang kecil, appetite
untuk pertumbuhan
kredit dan risiko yang terkait dengan kualitas aset, serta
kapitalisasi yang
memadai dan profil pendanaan dan likuiditas yang memuaskan.
Bank Sinarmas memiliki pangsa pasar 0,4% terhadap industri
perbankan Indonesia
berdasarkan total aset pada akhir September 2016. Bank Sinarmas
merupakan bagian
dari PT Sinarmas Multiartha Tbk (SMMA), yang merupakan
perusahaan holding di
bawah grup jasa keuangan Sinarmas, di mana SMMA memiliki 56,07%
saham Bank
Sinarmas. SMMA adalah perusahaan holding non- operasional yang
fokus kepada
sektor jasa keuangan, termasuk perbankan, pembiayaan, asuransi
dan sekuritas.
Peringkat-peringkat Bank Sinarmas mencerminkan tingginya
pertumbuhan kredit yang
secara historis di atas rata-rata industri. Mayoritas
portofolionya adalah
kredit korporasi (60,2% dari portofolio pada akhir-September
2016. Namun,
manajemen memproyeksikan pertumbuhan lebih tinggi dari kredit
komersial,
terutama untuk pengusaha dan pedagang mikro, kecil dan menengah
(UMKM). Fitch
memandang pertumbuhan yang cepat dari pinjaman UMKM dapat
meningkatkan risiko
pada kualitas aset di masa depan.
Bank Sinarmas memiliki profil kualitas aset yang lemah. Rasio
pinjaman
bermasalah (NPL) 3,4% pada akhir Sep 2016 (2015:3,7%) tetap di
atas rata-rata
industri sebesar 3,1%. Rasio pinjaman dalam perhatian khusus di
11,6%. (2015:
14,2%) jauh lebih tinggi dari rata-rata industri sebesar 5,4%
dan berpotensi
menyebabkan peningkatan NPL di masa depan apabila kondisi
ekonomi memburuk lebih
lanjut. Cadangan NPL di 39,6% di bawah rata-rata industri
sebesar 106,5%.
Profitabilitas bank menunjukkan perbaikan sampai akhir-September
2016, terutama
disebabkan oleh kenaikan lending yield dari proporsi pinjaman
UMKM yang lebih
besar dan efisiensi biaya yang lebih baik. Sebagai hasilnya,
return on asset
(ROA) naik menjadi 1,5% pada akhir Sep 2016 (2015: 0,8%).
Meskipun demikian,
Fitch memandang bahwa tantangan profitabilitas bank akan terus
menghadang pada
tahun 2017, dari persaingan ketat dalam pendanaan deposito dan
potensi kenaikan
biaya kredit.
Posisi permodalan Bank Sinarmas memadai sebagaimana tercermin
dalam rasio Fitch
Core Capital di 18,4% pada akhir-September 2016, dibantu oleh
rights issue di
Mei 2016 yang menyuntikan modal tambahan sebesar IDR436milyar.
Namun, Fitch
memperkirakan posisi modal bank bisa cepat tergerus oleh
pertumbuhan yang tinggi
karena kemampuan meningkatkan permodalan secara internal yang
lemah dan potensi
kenaikan biaya kredit akibat pertumbuhan kredit yang cepat dalam
beberapa tahun
belakangan ini.
Fitch melihat bahwa Bank Sinarmas memiliki profil pendanaan dan
likuiditas yang
memuaskan. Simpanan nasabah berkontribusi 93,7% dari total
pendanaan. Rasio
deposito berbunga rendah (CASA) adalah 54,3% pada akhir-Sep
2016, sekitar
rata-rata industri 54,1%. Rasio loan-to-deposit (LDR) mencapai
85,0%, lebih
rendah dari rata-rata industri 91,5%.
Fitch meyakini Bank Sinarmas memiliki kepentingan yang terbatas
untuk perusahaan
holding -nya SMMA, yang berkecimpung di berbagai sektor jasa
keuangan. Bank
Sinarmas juga memiliki ukuran yang relatif besar terhadap SMMA
dari segi total
aset, yang dapat mengurangi kemampuan SMMA dalam memberikan
dukungan kepada bank
meskipun SMMA memiliki kecenderungan yang kuat untuk memberikan
dukungan
tersebut. Penilaian Fitch atas profil kredit SMMA didasarkan
pada profil kredit
dari PT Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas MSIG (Sinarmas MSIG), yang
bergerak di bidang
asuransi, dan Bank Sinarmas. Keduanya memberikan kontribusi
sebesar 71,5%
terhadap total aset SMMA di akhir September-2016.
SENSITIVITAS PERINGKAT
Pertumbuhan kredit secara agresif yang berkelanjutan atau
penurunan yang
signifikan dari kualitas aset akan memberikan dampak negatif
terhadap peringkat
Bank Sinarmas.
Kenaikan peringkat dapat terjadi jika bank dapat mempertahankan
pertumbuhan
kredit dan kualitas aset yang sehat serta permodalan inti yang
cukup.
Kontak:
Analis Utama
Priscilla Tjitra
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower Level 24
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Ketua Komite
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Informasi tambahan dapat diperoleh di www.fitchratings.com.
Catatan: Peringkat Nasional Fitch menggambarkan ukuran relatif
atas kredibilitas
entitas yang diperingkat di negara-negara yang memiliki
peringkat sovereign
relatif rendah dan ada kebutuhan untuk dilakukan pemeringkatan
dimaksud.
Peringkat terbaik di suatu negara adalah 'AAA' dan peringkat
lainnya
menggambarkan tingkat risiko relatif terhadap peringkat 'AAA'.
Peringkat
nasional dirancang untuk digunakan oleh sebagian besar investor
lokal di pasar
lokal dan diidentifikasi dengan menggunakan tambahan tanda
sesuai dengan negara
masing-masing. Sebagai contoh 'AAA(idn)' untuk Peringkat
Nasional di Indonesia.
Karenanya, peringkat ini tidak dapat dibandingkan secara
internasional.
