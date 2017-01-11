(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor -
January 2017
here
NEW YORK, January 11 (Fitch) Real credit growth in 2016 slowed
to the lowest
level since the global financial crisis (GFC) in 2009, says
Fitch Ratings in its
latest Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor. Consequently,
macro-prudential risk
indicators (MPI scores) continue to trend lower.
Fitch estimates that global median real credit growth slowed to
2.9% in 2016
(below the May 2016 estimate of 3.7%), down from 5.5% in 2015.
This is driven by
a marked deceleration to 3.8% median growth in emerging markets
(EMs), well
below average post-GFC growth of 8.5% across 2010-2015. Real
credit growth
slowed yoy in 2016 for 59% of countries covered in the report,
and was negative
in approximately one-in-four countries.
For Middle East and Africa and Latin America, median credit
growth slowed to
1.7% and 4% respectively, while EM Europe's weak credit
performance continued at
1.7%. EM Asia saw moderate credit growth of 10.3%, but this is
weaker than
2010-2012 performance immediately post-GFC and remains below
double-digits for
half of countries in the region. Modest credit growth (2.6%),
continued in
developed markets (DMs), in line with the economic recovery
The number of EMs scoring MPI 3, indicating high vulnerability
to systemic risk,
has fallen to three from five. There are 17 EMs for whom real
credit growth
exceeded 15% in two successive years in 2013-2016 (the trigger
for an MPI 2 or
above for EMs), or 23% of those included in the report, down
from 25 in the
previous report. Ethiopia, Turkey and Venezuela remain on MPI 3.
Bolivia and China have reverted to MPI 1 from MPI 3 due to the
model reference
period moving forward a year to 2013-2016 for EMs.
For China, whilst the previous credit boom that decelerated
after 2012 is no
longer reflected in the MPI score, Fitch believes
macro-prudential risks remain
high. The economic policy framework prioritises rapid economic
growth over
macroeconomic stability and credit continues to grow more
rapidly than nominal
GDP, causing ever-rising credit/GDP and contributing to a sharp
2016 rebound in
the property market.
In Bolivia, indicators of bank solvency, asset quality and
profitability have
remained healthy. However, potential macro-prudential risks
remain present due
to the boliviano's overvaluation and still robust lending growth
due to the
expansive monetary policy stance and the 2013 Financial Services
Law which sets
credit quotas and interest rate ceilings for certain sectors of
the economy.
In the developed world, Hong Kong and Macao remain on MPI 3,
unchanged from the
previous report. These are two of the eight DMs for whom
credit/GDP is more than
5pp above trend in a single year between 2014 and 2016 (the
trigger for an MPI 2
or above for DMs). This is down from 12 in the previous report,
where the model
reference period was 2013-2015 for DMs.
The proportion of countries scoring MPI 1, indicating low
vulnerability to
systemic risk, is now at a record high of 78%, up from 68% in
May 2016,
reflecting subdued credit growth. Overall, 15 countries reverted
to MPI 1, and
only three saw their score increase - Oman, Sri Lanka and
Vietnam moved to MPI
2.
Bank Viability Rating (VR) changes have led to four Banking
System Indicator
(BSI) changes: Sweden (to 'aa' from 'a'), South Korea (to 'a'
from 'bbb') and
Slovenia (to 'bb' from 'b') have improved; and Azerbaijan
weakened (to 'ccc'
from 'b'). Fitch has withdrawn the BSI indicators for Luxembourg
and Slovakia on
insufficient coverage.
This report updates the systemic risk indicators Fitch has
published since 2005.
It aims to identify the build-up of potential stress in banking
systems due to a
specific set of circumstances: rapid credit growth accompanied
by bubbles in
housing or equity markets, or an appreciated real exchange rate
(RER), the
latter sometimes associated with asset market bubbles. The focus
is therefore on
only one potential source of banking system stress.
The latest 'Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Robert Shearman
Director, Model and Operational Risk Officer, Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1759
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bosco Dias
Director, Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1084
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
