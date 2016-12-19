(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) The European Insurance and
Occupational Pensions
Authority's (EIOPA) life insurance stress tests highlight the
significant
differences in the sensitivity to market movements of life
insurers in different
countries, Fitch Ratings says.
EIOPA tested 236 companies in 30 countries, covering 77% of the
European
non-linked life insurance market under two scenarios. The first
showed that
sustained low interest rates would lead to an aggregate fall in
insurers'
capital surpluses of EUR100bn and lead to liabilities exceeding
assets for 1% of
companies in the sample. The second, a "double-hit" in which
liability costs
rose while asset values fell, led to an aggregate EUR160bn
reduction in
insurers' capital, and to liabilities exceeding assets for 2% of
companies in
the sample.
These impacts would reduce the excess of assets over liabilities
by 29% and 18%,
respectively, compared to a baseline excess asset position of
around EUR550bn
across the sample. Insurers with high guaranteed rates on
policies were most
affected, with insurers in Sweden, Lithuania, Slovenia and
Croatia particularly
hard hit. In most markets, however, Fitch believes that insurers
are well
capitalised and able to withstand such stresses.
Our view that UK life insurers are well insulated from interest
rate movements
due to matching of assets and liabilities (see "2017 Outlook: UK
Life
Insurance") was borne out by the test results. The ratio of
assets to
liabilities fell by only around 1% in the UK insurance market
under each stress,
compared to over 10% for some other countries and around 2%
across the EU on
average. Insurers in Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Denmark were
also less
affected by the stresses than those elsewhere.
EIOPA noted the high reliance of some companies on transitional
arrangements,
which contribute 60 percentage points to Solvency Capital
Requirement coverage
across the sample. The impact was greatest in Greece, Spain, the
UK, Norway and
Portugal. The varied use of transitional allowances between
countries, and among
different companies within markets, makes a direct comparison of
insurers'
headline S2 figures challenging (see "Solvency II Ratios Move
Into the
Spotlight").
Full S2 results are due to be published for the first time by
May 2017, allowing
comparisons on a "fully loaded" S2 basis with the impact of
transitionals
stripped out. Fitch's view is that this will typically be more
useful than
comparing figures with transitionals included. However, the use
of transitionals
often largely offsets the additional capital requirements of the
risk margin. We
view the risk margin capital requirements, designed to cover the
additional cost
an insurer would incur if it were forced to transfer its
business to another
firm, as an uneconomical capital add-on for companies that are
expected to
continue as a going concern. Therefore, to the extent that
transitional
allowances offset the risk margin we would include them in
comparisons of S2
results between firms.
EIOPA's testing also showed local government bonds dominating
bond portfolios of
insurers in some countries, in particular Bulgaria, Croatia,
Hungary, and
Poland, where they made up over 90% of bonds held. Under the S2
standard formula
approach insurers do not have to hold capital against these
government bonds,
while internal model firms across the EU have been instructed to
hold capital
against those same bonds. This increases the difficulty of
comparing S2 results
between standard formula and internal model companies.
