(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 21 (Fitch) Eurozone banks are unlikely to trim
capital levels
despite lower requirements from the ECB following the completion
of the
supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP) for 2016, Fitch
Ratings says.
The ECB, as supervisor of the biggest eurozone banks, is
following the UK's lead
in dividing the Pillar 2 capital component into required (P2R)
and guidance
(P2G) amounts. This split effectively lowers the level of
capital needed to
avoid triggering maximum distributable amount (MDA)
restrictions, which prevent
the bank from making distributions if capital buffers are
breached.
However, we believe banks will maintain capital levels that
fulfil both amounts,
as the supervisor expects credit institutions to continue to
meet P2G, even
though failing to do so will not trigger MDA restrictions. And
banks will want
to hold a management buffer as well to ensure they can continue
to make profit
distributions.
This is consistent with the 2016 SREP results, where the overall
common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) demand for 2017, at 10.1% of risk-weighted assets,
was broadly the
same as the previous year, although there were changes for
individual banks due
to changes in risk profile. We believe that dividing Pillar 2
into P2R and P2G
will increase the supervisor's flexibility in setting overall
capital
requirements. Increasing the P2G requirement would be an
effective means of
ensuring a gradual strengthening of capitalisation at weak banks
that are
particularly vulnerable to losses in stress scenarios without
triggering any
abrupt payments restriction.
The European Banking Authority calls for appropriate disclosure
for Pillar 2,
noting that banks must disclose the results of their additional
SREP capital
requirements if their regulator demands it. The ECB's position
is that it does
not prevent or dissuade banks from disclosing capital
requirements that are
relevant to MDA.
Banks have been disclosing P2R because failure to meet this
requirement triggers
mandatory CET1 distribution restrictions. Five banks were in
breach of P2R in
the 2016 SREP outcome based on 2Q16 capital, although their
names have not been
disclosed. Unless the affected banks have subsequently rebuilt
their capital
buffers, these banks will be restricted in making CET1
distributions including
coupons to Additional Tier 1 investors.
Most banks have not yet disclosed their 2017 P2G amounts,
although at least
three have decided to publish their P2G ratios. Banca Carige has
a guidance of
2.25% compared with the aggregate P2G of 2.1%. KBC Group and OP
Financial Group
have a guidance of 1.0%, probably reflecting the ECB's
conclusion that they are
less exposed to stress losses.
There is uncertainty about why some banks have disclosed P2G.
Banca Carige did
not give a reason, KBC said in its press release that the P2G
"might affect
dividend policy and hence is relevant for shareholders", while
OP Financial
Group said that failure to meet P2G would not affect its profit
distribution.
Nevertheless, we believe more banks will disclose P2G as the
SREP process
evolves and there is greater consistency and transparency in
disclosure.
