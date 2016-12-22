(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Kazakhtelecom JSC's
(Kaztel) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from
'BB'. The Outlook
on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this commentary.
Kaztel is a strong fixed-line incumbent, with dominant market
shares in
traditional telephony and fixed-line broadband services,
operating in a benign
regulatory environment. The company created a mobile venture
with Tele2 that
gained an approximately 25% subscriber market share and is on
track to improving
its profitability on the back of a larger scale and
post-integration synergies.
Kaztel's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage is
low, and unlikely
to spike above 2x on the expected acquisition of Tele2's stake
in the mobile
joint venture in 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Incumbent Positions
Fitch expects Kaztel to maintain its leading position in the
fixed-line segment,
helped by benign regulation and a shortage of alternative
networks. Kaztel
estimated its revenue fixed-line telephony market share at a
dominant 82% at
end-2015, and at an exceptionally high 72% in the fixed-line
broadband segment.
Macroeconomic challenges post sharp tenge devaluation in 2H15
discouraged
alternative operators from active investments into new networks.
We believe
Kaztel's control over the last-mile infrastructure and the lack
of line
sharing/unbundling regulation will continue to protect the
company from
excessive competition in the broadband segment.
Broadband Growth Compensates Voice Declines
We expect broadband revenue growth to continue to compensate for
pressures in
the traditional voice segment. The Kazakh broadband market still
holds
significant growth potential, with broadband fixed-line
penetration estimated by
the company at 8.5% of population at end-2015 (we estimate this
to correspond to
approximately 40% by household).
We project voice revenue pressure to continue to be driven by
fixed-line
disconnections. However, the pace of decline has moderated, with
voice revenue
expected to shed approximately 6% yoy in 2016, compared with a
14.5% yoy decline
in 2014.
Improving Mobile Performance
Kaztel's mobile joint venture with Tele2 continues to gain
market share, and we
expect its financial performance to improve as the company
starts benefiting
from larger scale and integration synergies. The joint venture
continues to
invest heavily in 4G coverage and capacity, but we expect it to
start generating
positive free cash flow (FCF) once the active investment phase
is over and
profitability improves, which is expected from 2018 onwards.
The mobile joint venture increased its subscriber market share
to 25% at
end-1H16, a significant improvement from 18% at end-2014. We
believe this entity
will continue gaining market share on the back of its wider
combined
distribution network, superior 4G network coverage and
successful market
positioning, with Tele2 and Altel brands catering to price
sensitive and premium
segments respectively.
Low Leverage, Strong Cash Flow
Kaztel's leverage is low, helped by deconsolidation of the
company's mobile
operations following the setting up of the joint venture with
Tele2 at end-2015.
FFO adjusted net leverage was 0.5x at end-2015, a sharp
reduction from 1.2x at
end-2014. We expect Kaztel to acquire full control of the joint
venture in 2019.
Leverage is likely to increase by around 1.0x, but we project
FFO adjusted net
leverage to be no more than 2.0x.
Kaztel is likely to demonstrate strong FCF generation in
2016-2018, accumulating
cash for the acquisition of Tele2's stake in the joint venture
in 2019. With
fixed-line operations more profitable and not requiring
significant development
capex, FCF margin may approach low double-digit territory over
this period.
Cash at 'BB-' and Above Banks
The company increased the amount of cash liquidity its holds
with 'BB-' and
higher rated banks. However, holdings at low-rated domestic
banks remain
substantial. We believe access to such cash remains uncertain
Consequently, we
only treat as cash placed with banks rated 'BB-' and above as
available for debt
service, with all other cash treated as restricted and excluded
from net
leverage metric calculations.
Nevertheless the company has been able to utilise some of its
significant cash
holdings with such low-rated banks. Further progress with
accessing this cash
would be treated as positive event risk.
Limited FX Exposure
Kaztel has limited FX exposure, which is primarily represented
by its only
remaining USD-linked debt instrument, while all other debt is in
KZT. The
company has successfully managed to withstand pressures driven
by sharp tenge
devaluation in 2015, and we expect management to maintain a
prudent approach to
FX funding and capex commitments.
FX risks are mitigated by substantial cash and deposits held in
foreign
currencies. As of end-1H16, the company had KZT27.1bn (USD80m)
of FX debt, which
was by more than 60% covered by FX cash liquidity held at banks
rated 'BB-' and
above. The net FX exposure is equal to less than 0.2x of 2015
EBITDA and hence
manageable, in our view.
Weak Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Kaztel's ratings reflect the company's standalone credit
profile. Kaztel is of
only limited strategic importance for Kazakhstan, while
operating and legal ties
with its controlling shareholder, the government-controlled
Samruk-Kazyna, are
weak. Although indirect government control is a positive credit
factor, it does
not justify a rating uplift, in our view
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Kaztel's ratings are driven by the company's strong market
positions in key
fixed-line segments, robust FCF generation, low leverage and a
benign regulatory
environment. The company is rated lower than other CIS and EMEA
incumbents due
to its smaller scale, lack of geographical diversification and a
weak domestic
financial market resulting in a lack of liquidity
diversification.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Kaztel
include the following:
- Flat to slightly positive fixed-line revenues, with broadband
growth
compensating voice weakness
- EBITDA margin at 38%-39% in 2017-2019, and 33%-34% in
2019-2020 on the
consolidation of the less profitable mobile joint venture
- Capex intensity at 18% of revenue in 2017, 17% in 2018 and 16%
in 2019-2020
- KZT24bn of guarantees to mobile JV are treated as Kaztel's
debt
- Moderate dividend payment at KZT3bn-KZT7bn per year in
2017-2020, in
anticipation of the purchase in 2019 of the remaining stake in
the mobile joint
venture.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Successful integration with the mobile segment but his is
unlikely before 2019
when Fitch expects Kaztel to take full control of its mobile
joint venture with
Tele2.
- Maintaining sufficient liquidity that is diversified between
external and
internal sources;
- Consistently strong FCF generation with pre-dividend FCF
margin in the
mid-to-high single digit range.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-A protracted rise in FFO-adjusted net leverage to above 2x
-A material increase in refinancing risk driven by insufficient
liquidity
- Operating underperformance and significant market share
erosion including in
the mobile segment
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity
Kaztel has sufficient cash on hand to service its debt
obligations till
end-2019. We estimate that cash placed with 'BB-' and
above-rated banks as of
end-September 2016, more than covers scheduled debt maturities
of KZT4bn in
4Q16-2018. We expect positive FCF to further support liquidity.
However, the Kazakh domestic banking system remains weak,
implying the scarcity
of local funding and few committed credit facilities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Kazakhtelecom JSC
Long-Term Foreign and Local IDRs: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB',
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'AA-(kaz) from 'A+(kaz)',
Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt in foreign and local currency: upgraded to
'BB+' from 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt in local currency: upgraded to 'AA-(kaz)'
from 'A+(kaz)'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Maxim Edelson
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9986
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Balance sheet cash and deposits held in banks rated 'B+' and
below are treated
as restricted.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016940
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001