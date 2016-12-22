(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Cartu Bank (Cartu) at 'B+',
Basisbank (Basis)
at 'B' and Halyk Bank Georgia (HBG) at 'BB-'. The Outlooks are
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
The IDRs of Cartu and Basis are driven by their intrinsic
strength, as reflected
by their Viability Ratings (VRs) of 'b+' and 'b', respectively.
The VRs reflect
both banks' solid capital buffers (stronger at Cartu), good
profitability and
acceptable asset quality metrics. The VRs also consider the
banks' large
balance-sheet concentrations, high loans dollarisation (on
average, 67% of the
total) and franchise limitations.
The Stable Outlooks on Cartu and Basis reflect Fitch's
expectation that the
banks' sizeable loss absorption buffers will provide resilience
to potential
moderate asset quality deterioration, as loans start seasoning
after previous
rapid growth and following depreciation of the lari. Severe
stresses from the
operating environment are unlikely, as reflected by the Stable
Outlook on the
sovereign rating.
HBG's IDRs are driven by potential support it may receive, in
case of need, from
its sole shareholder Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (HBK, BB/Stable).
The Stable
Outlook on HBG mirrors that on its parent. Fitch has not
assigned a VR to HBG
because of its high management and operational integration with
HBK, small size
and significant reliance on parent funding.
CARTU's VR
At end-1H16, non-performing loans (NPLs, overdue more than 90
days), including
legacy exposures originated in 2011, comprised a high 9% of
gross loans
(unchanged from end-2015) although they were reasonably
86%-covered by reserves.
High FX lending, mostly to unhedged borrowers, and large
borrower and sector
concentrations heighten the bank's risk profile. At end-1H16,
top 25 exposures
made up to 60% of gross loans; the largest construction and real
estate segment
accounted for 23% of loans. The bank's annual credit growth has
been rapid at
around 47% on average in 2013-2015 but moderated sharply to 9%
in 1H16. NPL
origination (calculated as net change in NPLs plus write-offs
divided by average
performing loans) was a low 1.5% in 1H16, annualised (2015:
2.5%).
Profitability metrics have been volatile through the cycle,
affected by one-off
events in 2015, but remain reasonable, with ROAE of 16% in 1H16
(2015: 21%).
Cartu's capitalisation remains strong - Fitch Core Capital Ratio
(FCC) of 20% at
end-1H16, despite the recent negative trend due to the lari
depreciation and
loan book growth. We estimate that the bank could increase its
impairment
reserves up to 16% of end-1H16 loans without breaching the
regulatory Tier 1
capital ratio. The subordinated debt contributed by the
shareholder, equal to
10% of risk-weighted assets, provides additional loss-absorption
capacity.
Customer funding (69% of total non-equity liabilities) is highly
concentrated
but generally stable: the top 20 largest deposits comprised 73%
of the total.
Related-party deposits accounted for 27% of total end-1H16
liabilities. The
liquidity buffer was moderate, at around 28% of end-3Q16
customer accounts.
BASIS'S VR
NPLs remained low at 2% of loans at end-1H16 (unchanged from
end-2015), fully
covered by reserves. Restructured loans added a further 3% of
gross loans, but
these were fully performing. High FX-lending, large borrower and
sector
concentrations (top 25 exposures made up 45% of gross loans; 22%
of corporate
loans were from the largest construction and real estate
segment) are sources of
heightened credit risk. The bank's lending volumes stagnated in
1H16, after
rapid growth of 68% on average in 2013-2015. NPL origination was
low at 0.3% in
1H16 (2015: 2%).
Profitability metrics are adequate with annualised 14% ROAE in
1H16, although
slightly weaker than at other Fitch-rated banks mainly due to
lower interest
rates Basis offers on its loans to capture market share. The
bank's
capitalisation remains strong with a high 22% FCC ratio at
end-1H16, while
credit growth has subsided. Regulatory capitalisation was also
reasonable,
allowing the bank to increase its impairment reserves to 22% of
loans without
breaching the regulatory minimum levels.
Customer funding (80% of end-1H16 liabilities) is concentrated.
The top 20
depositors accounted for 62% of the total. Related-party funding
was 13% of
total customer accounts (end-2015: 29%). The liquidity buffer is
solid, and
would sustain an outflow of around 50% of customer accounts at
end-3Q16.
SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Cartu's and Basis's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating
Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect the two banks' limited systemic importance, and
consequently Fitch's
view that state support cannot be relied upon. Potential support
from the
private shareholders is also not factored into the ratings, as
it cannot be
reliably assessed.
HBG's Support Rating of '3' reflects moderate probability of
support from HBK.
The one-notch differential between HBK's and HBG's IDRs reflects
the
cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship, and
the so far
limited track record and contribution of the Georgian subsidiary
to overall
group performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CARTU, BASIS
Basis's ratings could benefit from an extended track record of
profitable
growth, while maintaining reasonable asset quality metrics and
strengthening its
franchise. The upside potential for Cartu's ratings is limited,
although the
diversification of the bank's profile and improvements in
asset-quality metrics
would be credit positive. Downward pressure on both banks'
ratings may result
from further rapid growth or a marked deterioration in asset
quality metrics
leading to a significant capital erosion.
HBG
HBG's support-driven Long-Term IDR is sensitive to changes in
Fitch's assessment
of support from its parent bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Cartu Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
JSC Basisbank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
Halyk Bank Georgia
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Alekseenko
Analyst
+7 495 956 2401
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016956
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
