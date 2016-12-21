(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
iHeartCommunications,
Inc.'s (iHeart) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C'
from 'CC', and
affirmed all of iHeart's individual issue ratings. Fitch has
also affirmed the
IDRs for Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (CCWW) and Clear
Channel
International B.V. (CCIBV) at 'B'. CCWW and CCIBV are indirect,
wholly-owned
subsidiaries of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCOH),
iHeart's 89.9%
owned outdoor advertising subsidiary. The Rating Outlook on the
outdoor
subsidiaries is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
The downgrade reflects iHeart's recently proposed exchange offer
targeting the
10% senior notes due Jan. 15, 2018 ($347 million held by
external holders) which
Fitch views as a distressed debt exchange (DDE) due to the
proposed extension of
the maturity.
Fitch notes that the exchange offer provides existing holders of
the 10% senior
notes due 2018 an improved position in the capital structure, as
the new notes
would be subject to the same terms that govern the indenture for
the existing
11.25% senior Priority Guarantee Notes (PGNs).
Per Fitch's criteria, we would downgrade the IDR to Restricted
Default ('RD')
upon the completion of the exchange. The IDR may subsequently be
upgraded
reflecting the post DDE credit profile. Any upgrade is expected
to be limited to
one notch, to 'CC'. The rating incorporates Fitch's belief that
iHeart's capital
structure is unsustainable and that the company could pursue a
broader
restructuring of its capital structure over the near term.
iHeart announced a proposed private offer to exchange the 10%
senior unsecured
notes due 2018 for new 11.25% PGNs due 2021 on Dec. 20. The new
notes will be
issued under the indenture governing the existing 11.25% PGNs
and will have the
same terms. Holders of the 10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
who participate
on or before the Early Tender Date (Jan. 4, 2017) will receive
$1,000 in new
notes for each $1,000 in principal amount of outstanding notes
tendered. Those
holders that choose to participate in the exchange offer after
the Early Tender
Date will receive $970 in new notes per each $1,000 principal
amount of
outstanding notes tendered. The exchange offer will expire on
Jan. 19, 2017.
The 11.25% senior secured PGNs due 2021 have a first priority
interest in and a
mortgage pledge in the stock of iHeart and the intercompany debt
of wholly owned
domestic subsidiaries of iHeart that are not restricted by the
legacy note
indenture. The 11.25% PGNs also have a first-priority interest
in the
non-principal properties and have a perfected second-priority
interest in the
receivables collateral securing the asset-based lending (ABL)
facility.
Fitch notes that the exchange if successful would improve
near-term liquidity by
addressing the first of the principal payments due in 2018.
IHeart has $347
million in 10% senior unsecured notes maturing on Jan. 15, 2018
(net of the $503
million held by two subsidiaries of iHeart) that it is targeting
with this
exchange offer. iHeart also has $175 million of senior unsecured
legacy notes
maturing on June 15, 2018. iHeart has $330 million outstanding
under the ABL
facility which matures in December 2017. However, the next
hurdle comes in 2019
when the company has $8.3 billion of debt maturing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch does not currently anticipate a rating upgrade
given iHeart's
unsustainable capital structure and our expectation that the
company is likely
to conduct additional debt restructuring over the near term.
Negative: Per Fitch's criteria, we would downgrade the IDR to
Restricted Default
('RD') upon the completion of the exchange. The IDR would
subsequently be
upgraded reflecting the post-DDE credit profile, but we do not
expect the IDR to
be raised above 'CC'.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
iHeartCommunications, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR to 'C' from 'CC'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Senior secured term loans at 'CC/RR4';
--Senior secured priority guarantee notes at 'CC/RR4';
--Senior unsecured guarantee notes due 2021 at 'C/RR6';
--Senior unsecured legacy notes at 'C/RR6'.
Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR2';
--Senior subordinated notes at 'B-/RR5'.
Clear Channel International B.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR2'.
