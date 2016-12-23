(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belgium - Rating Action Report
LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Belgium's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'AA-' from 'AA',
with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Belgium's senior
unsecured foreign
and local currency bonds have also been downgraded to 'AA-' from
'AA', and the
issue rating on the short term debt has been affirmed at 'F1+'.
The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign
and Local Currency
IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Belgium's Long-Term IDRs reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
Belgium's gross general government debt/GDP, forecast to be 107%
of GDP in 2016,
is the highest among 'AA' category sovereigns. The government's
fiscal deficit
targets have faced successive upward revisions since October
2014 when the new
government decided to soften near-term fiscal consolidation
while it pursued
structural reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth. This
persistent fiscal
slippage moves back the first year with substantial debt
reduction to 2019, two
years later than previously projected by Fitch in November 2014,
when the agency
placed Belgium's rating on Negative Outlook.
Fitch has revised up its general government budget deficit
forecast for 2016 to
3.0% of GDP, from 2.7% in its last review, and from 2.2% during
its November
2014 review. The higher deficit, which represents a rise from
the 2015 outturn
of 2.5% of GDP, partly reflects a fall in fiscal revenues
resulting from a tax
reform reducing the burden of labour income taxes and social
contributions on
businesses and households. The 2016 fiscal deficit was further
raised by 0.2% of
GDP by extraordinary spending on refugees and on extra security
measures
following the recent terrorist attacks in France and Belgium.
Repeated slippage against government targets is negatively
affecting fiscal
policy credibility, and reduces confidence in the ability to
meet future fiscal
targets. Fitch has also raised the 2017 deficit forecast to 2.2%
of GDP, from
1.8% in the last review, and 1.3% in November 2014. This partly
reflects lower
projected returns in a number of revenue measures relative to
the government's
forecast. Beyond 2017, Fitch believes that the decentralised
nature of the
Belgian political system increases the challenge of achieving
the consolidation
targets for governments below the federal level, while
differences between the
parties in the coalition government going into the 2018 local
election and 2019
federal election further raise risks around the ability to
achieve fiscal
targets.
Belgium's 'AA-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Belgium's ratings balance the government's high public debt
burden and fiscal
slippage in recent years against the economy's substantial net
external creditor
position, strong governance indicators, high income per capita
and record of
macroeconomic stability.
The economy has a strong net external creditor position,
forecast to be 50% of
GDP in 2016, attributable to the high net financial wealth of
Belgian households
invested abroad. Belgium's current account has improved to a
surplus of 0.4% of
GDP in 2016, due to the fall in the price of oil imports and
better export
performance in recent years.
The government has been implementing structural reforms targeted
at improving
Belgium's cost competitiveness. Most importantly, it has reduced
employers'
social security contributions and has frozen the automatic wage
indexation
mechanism in 2014-15. The measures are estimated to have reduced
wage costs by
2-3% in 2016, partially reversing the erosion of Belgium's cost
competitiveness
relative to its immediate neighbours. The government also passed
pension reforms
at end-2015 to tighten age and career requirements for pensions,
removing
incentives for early retirement and reducing public pension
payouts, halving the
fiscal costs of ageing to 2.1% of GDP by 2060. These measures
are expected to
boost potential growth for the economy.
Fitch forecasts real GDP growth to have slowed to 1.2% in 2016
(2015: 1.5%), due
to the adverse impact of the 2015-16 terror attacks in France
and Belgium on
tourist numbers and retail activity in Belgium. Fitch forecasts
real growth to
improve slightly to 1.3% in 2017 and 1.5% in 2018, driven by
private consumption
and private investments, which are supported by accommodative
monetary policy
and the government's structural reforms which have boosted
growth in employment
(1.2%yoy in 3Q16) and disposable incomes, while reducing the
unemployment rate
(7.9% in October 2016). Upside risks to growth include the
impact of faster
labour market improvements on domestic demand, while
uncertainties surrounding
the Brexit process, political risks in upcoming eurozone
elections and the
impact of the Italian banking crisis weigh on the downside.
Inflation rose to 1.7% yoy in November 2016 from an annual
average of 0.6% in
2015, due to the government's measures to raise VAT on
electricity, excise
duties and administered prices, and also due to higher services
inflation in the
economy. Higher inflation relative to the eurozone (0.6% yoy in
November 2016)
and the reactivation of the automatic wage indexation mechanism
in April 2016
threatens to partially erode some of the competitiveness gains
of recent years.
However, pending legislation seeks to reform the wage
negotiation system to
maintain Belgian wage growth in line with its neighbours.
Sovereign refinancing risk is low, due to a long average debt
maturity of 8.7
years, and a low average weighted bond yield of 2.6%.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Belgium a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA-'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect high gross general
government debt/GDP
and sizeable contingent liabilities in the form of government
guarantees on
Dexia's debt. The SRM is estimated on the basis of a linear
approach to debt/GDP
and does not capture the higher risk at high levels of debt/GDP.
- External finances: +1 notch, to reflect Belgium's large net
external creditor
position relative to the 'AA' rating category, which is not
captured by the SRM.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main
factors that
could lead to a positive rating action, individually or
collectively, are:
- A track record of government budget deficit reductions placing
public debt/GDP
on a sustained downward trajectory.
- Strengthening growth prospects and competitiveness.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in a
negative rating action include:
- Growing fiscal deficits, resulting in public debt/GDP rising.
- Worsening of Belgium's medium-term growth prospects, e.g. due
to a worsening
in competitiveness.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 0.6%
of GDP over the next 10 years, trend real GDP growth averaging
1.3%, an average
effective interest rate of 2.3% and GDP deflator of 1.9%. Based
on these
assumptions, the debt/GDP ratio would be stable at 107% in
2016-2018 before
falling slightly to 106.1% in 2019 and 98% by 2025.
Fitch expects the global economy to perform in line with
assumptions set in its
Global Economic Outlook (November 2016), and in particular
eurozone GDP growth
of 1.6% for 2016, and 1.4% for 2017 and 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 35301512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
+44 20 3530 1081
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
