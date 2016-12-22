(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Indonesia's PT Pertamina (Persero)'s (Pertamina) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed
the IDR at
'BBB-'. Fitch also affirmed Pertamina's senior unsecured rating,
USD10bn global
medium-term note programme and existing senior unsecured notes
at 'BBB-'.
The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on
Indonesian's
sovereign to Positive from Stable on 21 December 2016 (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1016832">Fitch
Revised Indonesia's
Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BBB-' ).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Equalised with Sovereign: Pertamina's ratings are
equalised with that of
its parent, the Republic of Indonesia (BBB-/Positive), as per
Fitch's Parent and
Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology. This reflects the strong
operational and
strategic linkages between the parent and the company. Pertamina
is Indonesia's
sole refiner and dominant petroleum product retailer. It remains
one of the most
important state-owned entities in executing Indonesia's national
energy policy.
Fitch assesses its standalone credit profile at 'BBB-'.
Public Service Obligation: Pertamina performs a public service
obligation (PSO)
by selling certain petroleum products below market price. The
government makes
up the shortfall via subsidies to ensure Pertamina receives a
predetermined
margin on products sold under the PSO. These subsidies are
important for
Pertamina to remain profitable, especially if crude oil prices
rise. Pertamina's
downstream operations accounted for about nearly two-thirds of
its EBITDA during
9M16.
Subsidy Reform Risk: Pertamina's subsidy requirement has been
falling over the
last two years due to the government's fuel-price reforms along
with falling
crude oil prices. The company received a subsidy of USD1.8bn
during 9M16,
compared with a USD2.4bn subsidy in the previous period (2015:
USD3.3bn; 2014:
USD12.5bn). The state removed subsidies on gasoline in January
2015 and changed
the subsidy mechanism for diesel from variable to fixed in
nature.
The fixed diesel subsidy formula can increase the risk of
Pertamina not
recovering its costs if fuel retail prices are not revised
adequately or at
regular intervals. However, the government continues to set the
prices for key
fuels, such as gasoline and diesel, with regular revisions,
despite the subsidy
reforms. This highlights the sensitive nature of fuel prices in
Indonesia, which
has a history of social unrest in response to price increases.
Fitch will
closely monitor reform developments, particularly if fuel
continues to be sold
at commercial prices in a high price environment.
Large Capex and Investments: Pertamina expects to spend around
USD17bn over the
next three years on capex to increase oil and gas production and
expand its
refining capacity. The high capex is likely to significantly
increase
Pertamina's debt levels, which along with weaker profitability
due to low oil
prices, is likely to drive up leverage. Pertamina externally
sources around
40%-50% of its net crude requirement for its refineries and
about 45% of its
refined products. Increasing upstream production and improving
refinery capacity
augmentation remains important for the expansion of Pertamina's
profitability
and containing the state's subsidy expenses. We expect
Pertamina's oil and gas
production to continue rising by around 15% over the next three
years
(2015:11%), supported by these investments.
Moderate Financial Profile: We expect Pertamina's financial
profile to remain
moderate, driven by expectations of high debt levels. The
company's leverage is
likely to increase to around 3x over the medium-term, although
FFO net leverage
should improve to around 1.5x by end-2016 (2015:2x). The
improved financial
metrics during 2016 are mainly due to Pertamina's strong
downstream
profitability and lower capex. However, we expect capex to
increase to around
USD6bn from 2017.
Strong Liquidity: Pertamina's liquidity remains strong, with a
cash balance of
USD5.8bn as of end-September 2016 (end-2015: USD3.1bn) and
strong access to
funding. Fitch believes Pertamina will maintain its strong
access to bank and
bond markets given its state linkages, and that it will be able
to meet its debt
obligations in this period and obtain funding for expansion.
Weak 'BBB-' Standalone Profile: Pertamina's standalone credit
strength reflects
its vertically integrated operations, large scale and dominant
position in
Indonesia's retail fuel market. However, its operating strengths
are offset by
its short upstream production position, small mid-stream
capacity relative to
its overall petroleum product sales and moderate financial
profile. Pertamina is
one of Indonesia's largest crude oil producers, accounting for
over 20% of the
country's output. Overall, Fitch considers Pertamina's
standalone credit profile
to be a weak 'BBB'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Pertamina
include:
- Oil prices (Brent) to average USD45 a barrel in 2017, USD55 a
barrel in 2018
and USD60 a barrel in 2019, in line with the Fitch oil and gas
price deck.
- Present subsidy formulas for diesel, kerosene and LPG to
continue.
- Downstream volume growth of around 4% over the medium term.
- Growth in oil and gas production of around 15% in 2017 and
2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include positive rating action on Indonesia's
sovereign, provided
there is no weakening of the company's legal, operational and
strategic ties
with the government.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- negative rating action on the sovereign, provided the
company's standalone
profile also weakens. Fitch would lower Pertamina's standalone
profile if
FFO-adjusted net leverage is sustained above 4.0x due to higher
capex, large M&A
or if Pertamina is not fully compensated under the subsidy
formula;
- weakening links with the state, although Fitch considers this
to be unlikely
in the medium term.
For the sovereign rating of Indonesia, the following
sensitivities were outlined
by Fitch in its Rating Action Commentary of 21 December 2016:
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A strengthening of the external balances, making Indonesia
less vulnerable to
sudden changes in foreign-investor sentiment, for instance
through lower
commodity export dependence or structurally higher foreign
direct investment
inflows.
- Continued improvement of the business environment and
governance standards.
- Maintenance of sustainable GDP growth at a higher level than
rating peers.
The rating Outlooks are Positive. Hence, Fitch does not
anticipate a high
probability of negative action over the forecast period.
However, the main
factors that could see the ratings revert to Stable Outlook are:
- A sharp and sustained external shock to foreign and/or
domestic investors'
confidence with the potential to cause external financing
difficulties.
- A rise in the public debt burden, for example caused by
breaching the
budget-deficit ceiling.
