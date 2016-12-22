(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on Leek Finance Number Nineteen Plc and removed Class M from Rating Watch Negative as follows: Class A2a (XS0294479778) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A2b (XS0294480602) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A2c (XS0294482483) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class Ma (XS0294483614) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable Class Mc (XS0294484349) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable Class Ba (XS0294484778) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class Bc (XS0294485072) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class Ca (XS0294485403) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative Class Cc (XS0294486476) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative Class Da (XS0294486559) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative Class Dc (XS0294486716) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative The transaction is a securitisation of non-conforming UK residential mortgages originated primarily between 2006 and 2008 by Platform Funding Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Co-operative Bank PLC (B/Stable/B). Fitch had placed the Class M notes on Rating Watch Negative and downgraded classes B to D in June 2016 following the downgrade of the UK's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (see: "Fitch Downgrades SF Deals with Direct UK Sovereign Exposure"). KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Asset Performance Late-stage arrears (loans delinquent for over three months) are at 4.7%, outperforming the Fitch All Non-Conforming 3 months+ index, which is at 8.9%. This reflects the roughly 50/50 split between prime and non-prime loans in the transaction. Credit Enhancement Including UK Gilts The issuer purchased gilts following the restructuring in 2011 to increase the credit enhancement available to the rated notes. The gilts provide 38.6% credit enhancement to each tranche. Fitch capped classes C and D at the gilt rating (AA/Negative/F1+) as a significant portion of the credit enhancement is dependent on the gilts, which results in excessive counterparty exposure. This view might change when the maturity date of the gilts, June 2018, approaches. Classes A, M and B are not subject to this constraint due to adequate levels of credit enhancement excluding the gilts. The transaction also benefits from a reserve fund and a liquidity facility supporting all tranches, and which are funded at their target level of 4.40% and 4.37% of the aggregate notes balance, respectively. Unhedged Basis Risk About 70% of the loans in the transaction track the Bank of England base rate (BBR). The mismatch between the BBR and three-month LIBOR payable on the notes is unhedged. Fitch has reduced credit given to the excess spread for the proportion of BBR loans, to account for the basis risk. The reduction at the 'AAAsf' level is 200bp for the first year, and 50bp for each subsequent year. Interest-Only Concentration The transactions have a material concentration of interest-only loans maturing within a three-year period during the lifetime of the transaction. Fitch carried out a sensitivity analysis for all transactions assuming a 50% default probability for these loans in the 'AAA' scenario. No rating action was deemed necessary as a result of the interest-only loan maturity concentration. Commingling and Payment Interruption Risks Mitigated National Westminster Bank Plc (BBB+/Stable/F2) is the collection account bank for the transaction. There are daily sweeps from NatWest to the external GIC account held by Bank of New York Mellon (AA/Stable/F1+), which has an 'F1+' trigger. Mortgage receipts are spread throughout the month. However, as payments may not be made by direct debit, one month's commingling analysis has been factored in. The loss sized in the analysis does not have any effect on the ratings. Capita Asset Services (UK) Limited is servicing the notes. The risk of an interruption in payments to noteholders due to the servicer's default is sufficiently mitigated by the 60-day back-up servicer agreement with Homeloan Management Limited and the fact that the bonds can withstand non-payment of at least two payment dates. RATING SENSITIVITIES Some of the non-senior tranches are exposed to UK sovereign risk resulting from the credit enhancement provided by the gilts. As the gilts' maturity is approaching, exposure to the sovereign risk may cease to be a constraining factor for the next rating review. The high proportion of non-conforming and interest-only loans in the portfolios means the transaction is exposed to both relatively weak asset performance and balloon risk at the point of maturity of the interest-only loans. Adverse economic conditions may lead to higher unemployment and lower property values. This may affect borrowers' ability to meet payments on the loans or recoveries due to the issuer. Weak asset performance may erode the credit enhancement available to the notes, leading to negative rating actions. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pool and the transaction. There were no findings that affected the rating analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio information or conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided about the underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial closing. The subsequent performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with the agency's expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is therefore satisfied that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial rating analysis was adequately reliable. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis. - Loan-by-loan data provided by The Co-operative Bank as at 30 August 2016 - Transaction reporting provided by The Co-operative Bank as at 30 August 2016 - Additional transaction details provided by The Co-operative Bank as at 30 August 2016 MODELS <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/ToolsAndModels.faces?context=2 &detail=135"> ResiEMEA. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/rmbs/emea-rmbs-surveillance -model.htm"> EMEA RMBS Surveillance Model. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/sf/emea-cash-flow-model.htm ">EMEA Cash Flow Model. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Laurent Bernhard Analyst +44 20 3530 1487 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Alessandro Pighi Co-Head of EMEA RMBS +44 20 3530 1794 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Criteria Addendum: UK Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 22 Jul 2016) here Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Sep 2016) here EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1016977 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001