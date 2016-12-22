(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings on Leek
Finance Number Nineteen Plc and removed Class M from Rating
Watch Negative as
follows:
Class A2a (XS0294479778) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A2b (XS0294480602) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A2c (XS0294482483) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class Ma (XS0294483614) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable
Class Mc (XS0294484349) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable
Class Ba (XS0294484778) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class Bc (XS0294485072) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class Ca (XS0294485403) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class Cc (XS0294486476) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class Da (XS0294486559) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class Dc (XS0294486716) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative
The transaction is a securitisation of non-conforming UK
residential mortgages
originated primarily between 2006 and 2008 by Platform Funding
Limited, a wholly
owned subsidiary of The Co-operative Bank PLC (B/Stable/B).
Fitch had placed the Class M notes on Rating Watch Negative and
downgraded
classes B to D in June 2016 following the downgrade of the UK's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (see: "Fitch Downgrades SF Deals with Direct UK
Sovereign
Exposure").
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Asset Performance
Late-stage arrears (loans delinquent for over three months) are
at 4.7%,
outperforming the Fitch All Non-Conforming 3 months+ index,
which is at 8.9%.
This reflects the roughly 50/50 split between prime and
non-prime loans in the
transaction.
Credit Enhancement Including UK Gilts
The issuer purchased gilts following the restructuring in 2011
to increase the
credit enhancement available to the rated notes. The gilts
provide 38.6% credit
enhancement to each tranche. Fitch capped classes C and D at the
gilt rating
(AA/Negative/F1+) as a significant portion of the credit
enhancement is
dependent on the gilts, which results in excessive counterparty
exposure. This
view might change when the maturity date of the gilts, June
2018, approaches.
Classes A, M and B are not subject to this constraint due to
adequate levels of
credit enhancement excluding the gilts.
The transaction also benefits from a reserve fund and a
liquidity facility
supporting all tranches, and which are funded at their target
level of 4.40% and
4.37% of the aggregate notes balance, respectively.
Unhedged Basis Risk
About 70% of the loans in the transaction track the Bank of
England base rate
(BBR). The mismatch between the BBR and three-month LIBOR
payable on the notes
is unhedged. Fitch has reduced credit given to the excess spread
for the
proportion of BBR loans, to account for the basis risk. The
reduction at the
'AAAsf' level is 200bp for the first year, and 50bp for each
subsequent year.
Interest-Only Concentration
The transactions have a material concentration of interest-only
loans maturing
within a three-year period during the lifetime of the
transaction. Fitch carried
out a sensitivity analysis for all transactions assuming a 50%
default
probability for these loans in the 'AAA' scenario. No rating
action was deemed
necessary as a result of the interest-only loan maturity
concentration.
Commingling and Payment Interruption Risks Mitigated
National Westminster Bank Plc (BBB+/Stable/F2) is the collection
account bank
for the transaction. There are daily sweeps from NatWest to the
external GIC
account held by Bank of New York Mellon (AA/Stable/F1+), which
has an 'F1+'
trigger. Mortgage receipts are spread throughout the month.
However, as payments
may not be made by direct debit, one month's commingling
analysis has been
factored in. The loss sized in the analysis does not have any
effect on the
ratings.
Capita Asset Services (UK) Limited is servicing the notes. The
risk of an
interruption in payments to noteholders due to the servicer's
default is
sufficiently mitigated by the 60-day back-up servicer agreement
with Homeloan
Management Limited and the fact that the bonds can withstand
non-payment of at
least two payment dates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Some of the non-senior tranches are exposed to UK sovereign risk
resulting from
the credit enhancement provided by the gilts. As the gilts'
maturity is
approaching, exposure to the sovereign risk may cease to be a
constraining
factor for the next rating review.
The high proportion of non-conforming and interest-only loans in
the portfolios
means the transaction is exposed to both relatively weak asset
performance and
balloon risk at the point of maturity of the interest-only
loans.
Adverse economic conditions may lead to higher unemployment and
lower property
values. This may affect borrowers' ability to meet payments on
the loans or
recoveries due to the issuer. Weak asset performance may erode
the credit
enhancement available to the notes, leading to negative rating
actions.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pool and the
transaction. There were
no findings that affected the rating analysis. Fitch has not
reviewed the
results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided
about the
underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial
closing. The subsequent
performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with
the agency's
expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is
therefore satisfied
that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial
rating analysis was
adequately reliable.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
- Loan-by-loan data provided by The Co-operative Bank as at 30
August 2016
- Transaction reporting provided by The Co-operative Bank as at
30 August 2016
- Additional transaction details provided by The Co-operative
Bank as at 30
August 2016
MODELS
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Laurent Bernhard
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1487
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Alessandro Pighi
Co-Head of EMEA RMBS
+44 20 3530 1794
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
