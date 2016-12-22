(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unicredit
Bank AG's (HVB)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its Viability
Rating (VR) at
'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative. A full list
of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
The rating action follows the affirmation of UniCredit S.p.A.'s
(UC) Long-Term
IDR at 'BBB+'/Negative' (see "Fitch Affirms UniCredit at 'BBB+'
Negative
Outlook"). The Negative Outlook on HVB's Long-Term IDR mirrors
that of UC. A
downgrade of UC's Long-Term IDR could result in a downgrade of
HVB's Long-Term
IDR and VR, and the Outlook reflects the potential negative
implications of a
deterioration of UC's financial strength for HVB's
capitalisation and financial
flexibility. Such deterioration could, in our opinion, result in
a need to
upstream further capital from HVB to UC. We believe that the
increased
fungibility of capital within the UC group could constrain HVB's
financial
flexibility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
HVB's IDRs and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's standalone
credit strength
as expressed by its VR. The VR reflects the bank's strong
capitalisation, which
remains well above its peer group's average even after the
planned dividend
payment to UC. The VR also reflects the bank's company profile,
which benefits
from its well-established domestic corporate and investment
banking franchise,
its solid asset quality, which benefits from the resilient
German economy and
its profitability, which is the result of stable contributions
from commercial
banking with potentially more volatile earnings from corporate
and investment
banking.
HVB's VR reflects our assumption that UC's strategic plan
announced last week
will not have a material impact on HVB's standalone strength.
The measures,
which include the payment of a EUR3bn special dividend from HVB
to UC in May
2017, confirm our expectation that capital is increasingly
managed across the UC
group. However, we expect HVB's capitalisation to remain in line
with its VR,
which is one notch above UC's VR. In Fitch's view, intragroup
contagion risk
means that a subsidiary's VR would not typically be rated more
than a notch
above its parent's within the eurozone.
HVB's fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio (CET1) will drop
to about 19% from
22.3% at end-2Q16 as a direct effect of the special dividend
payment. At the
same time, the bank's leverage ratio is expected to fall to
about 5% from 6% at
end-2Q16. Therefore, HVB will remain strongly capitalised and we
expect that the
bank will comfortably exceed current and future regulatory
requirements. In
addition, UC and HVB have agreed with their respective national
regulators that
HVB's own funds ratio must not fall below 13%.
UC has stated that it assumes a single-point-of-entry resolution
model,
continuing to operate under its current parent bank structure.
We believe that
further material cross-border transfers of capital and liquidity
to the parent
could become more likely under this approach, and that capital
will become more
fungible between legal entities.
DCR AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
HVB's DCR and Deposit Ratings are aligned with its IDRs. The
bank's qualifying
junior and vanilla/non-structured senior debt buffers are large,
but Fitch
believes that the sustainability of these buffers is not yet
clear. This is
because there are still some uncertainties on the timing of UC's
plans to
allocate total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) resources within
the group, which
could change HVB's liabilities structure over the medium term.
SUPPORT RATING
HVB's Support Rating (SR) reflects our opinion that there is a
moderate
likelihood of extraordinary support from its parent UC if
needed. This
probability of support indicates a 'BB' Long-term rating floor
based on
institutional support. The SR reflects Fitch's view that UC has
a strong
propensity to support HVB, but its ability to provide support,
in our opinion,
is constrained by the likely large size of any solvency support
that would be
required relative to the capital available in the rest of the
group, given that
a large proportion of UC's consolidated equity is in HVB. Our
view that the
parent's propensity to support is strong is primarily based on
HVB's role in the
UC group, for which it acts as the investment banking hub and
operates a
sizeable corporate banking franchise in Europe's largest
economy.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of HVB's hybrid capital instruments (issued through
HVB Funding
Trusts I and II) are notched from the bank's VR. These
instruments are rated
four notches below the VR, two notches for loss severity and two
notches for
incremental non-performance risk. While Fitch acknowledges that
the regulator
could demand a deferral of coupon payment on these profit-linked
instruments in
line with the terms and conditions of the instruments, the
agency does not
expect such intervention in light of the bank's solid standalone
financial
profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
HVB's IDRs and VR are primarily sensitive to a change in UC's
IDRs. A downgrade
of UC's ratings would lead to a downgrade of HVB's ratings
because Fitch
believes that a weakening of UC's financial strength would
increase the risk of
upstreaming further capital from HVB to UC.
HVB's ratings could be affirmed at their current level if UC's
ratings are
affirmed and if HVB demonstrates that it can maintain strong
capitalisation and
adequate internal capital generation through retained earnings.
We understand
that HVB has considerably reduced its net funding exposure to
its parent and to
other group entities. We understand that the bank currently has
no plans for
further extraordinary dividend payments exceeding HVB's annual
profit.
HVB's VR and IDR are also sensitive to increasing integration
and capital and
funding fungibility with the rest of the UC group, which we
believe is likely
under the SSM and SRM. Under Fitch's criteria, highly integrated
subsidiary
banks that account for a large proportion of the group's
consolidated assets and
contribute to the group's overall credit profile can be assigned
common VRs with
their parent.
If capital movements between legal entities within the group
become less
restricted, and if we conclude that as a result it has become
impossible to
separate the credit profiles of the group's largest
subsidiaries, we would
likely assign common VRs to UC and HVB. HVB's VR, and therefore
IDR, would then
converge with UC's ratings, which are currently a notch below
HVB's.
HVB's VR and IDRs are also sensitive to a decline in HVB's
recurring operating
profitability in combination with increasing loan impairment
charges, above
normalised levels, which is unlikely, in our view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DCR AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
HVB's DCR and Deposit Ratings are primarily sensitive to changes
in its IDRs.
The DCR and Deposit Ratings could be notched above HVB's IDRs if
Fitch concludes
that the bank's qualifying junior and vanilla senior debt
buffers are
sustainably sufficient to restore viability and prevent a
default on derivative
obligations and deposits after a failure. Fitch believes that
further clarity on
the sustainability of these buffers should become available when
UC starts to
downstream internal TLAC into HVB.
The DCR and Deposit Ratings are also sensitive to future changes
to the
resolution regime, which may alter the hierarchy of the various
instruments in
resolution, although this is not our current expectation in
Germany.
SUPPORT RATING
The SR is sensitive to significant changes to UC's ability to
support HVB that
could be indicated by a change to UC's ratings. It is also
sensitive to any
negative changes to Fitch's view of UC's propensity to provide
support, which we
currently do not expect. We would withdraw HVB's SR if we decide
to assign a
common VR to UC and HVB.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
HVB's subordinated debt and hybrid securities' ratings are
sensitive to changes
of HVB's VR or to a change in their notching, which could arise
if Fitch changes
its assessment of the notes' loss severity or relative
non-performance risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
UniCredit Bank AG
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Derivative Counterparty Rating affirmed at 'A-(dcr)'
Long Term Deposit Rating affirmed at 'A-'
Short Term Deposit Rating affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured certificates of deposit affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Senior unsecured MTN programme affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
HVB Funding Trusts I and II hybrid capital notes affirmed at
'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 7680 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf
Analyst
+49 69 7680 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
