(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AA'
rating to the
following Term Preferred Shares (TPS) issued by Nuveen Floating
Rate Income
Opportunity Fund (JRO):
--$10,000,000 of TPS, Series 2022, term redemption on Jan. 1,
2022.
The TPS are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission under a
$95 million shelf registration declared effective on Nov. 14,
2016.
JRO is expected to use the proceeds of the TPS issuance to
partially pay down
its credit facility. JRO is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC
(NFA) and
subadvised by Symphony Asset Management LLC (Symphony).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' long-term rating primarily reflects:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the TPS as calculated
per the fund's
asset coverage test;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging
provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the operations
of the fund;
--The capabilities of NFA as investment advisor and Symphony as
subadvisor.
FUND PROFILES
JRO's investment objective is to achieve a high level of current
income. Under
normal market circumstances, JRO invests at least 80% of its
managed assets in
secured and unsecured senior loans, which unsecured senior loans
will be
investment grade quality at the time of investment. The fund's
total assets as
of Nov. 30, 2016 were about $707 million.
JRO's guidelines also permit the short sale of borrowed
securities to finance
asset purchases. In addition, the fund may invest up to 20% of
its assets in
securities of non-U.S. issuers. These senior loans may be U.S.
dollar-denominated or non U.S. dollar denominated.
FUND LEVERAGE
As of Nov. 30, 2016, JRO's total leverage consisted of $43
million of Variable
Rate Term Preferred Shares (VRTP Shares), $8 million of TPS, and
$211.8 million
outstanding under a credit facility. The fund will maintain
leverage at or
slightly below the Nov. 30, 2016 level of about 37%.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Nov. 30, 2016, the asset coverage ratio on the total
outstanding preferred
shares of JRO, as calculated in accordance with the Investment
Company Act of
1940, was in excess of the minimum asset coverage of 225%
required by the
governing documents of the newly issued TPS as well as the then
outstanding VRTP
Shares.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Compliance with the asset coverage test threshold is tested
daily. Failure to
have asset coverage of 225% after the close of business on the
asset coverage
cure date requires the fund to redeem sufficient TPS, reduce the
amount
outstanding under the bank line, and/or make corrective trades
to restore
compliance. The total market value exposure period (i.e. the
pre-specified time
period allotted for valuation, cure and redemption in the event
of a breach) for
the asset coverage test is within the 60 business day guideline
noted in Fitch's
criteria.
The governing documents of the TPS do not provide for an
effective leverage
ratio test, but the document requirement for asset coverage of
225% effectively
caps structural leverage at 44.4% (1/2.25). The asset coverage
test does not
cover economic leverage such as unhedged derivative exposures.
However, based on
discussion with management, Fitch does not expect material
amounts of this
activity to take place over the life of the TPS.
SUBORDINATION RISK
JRO has entered into a credit agreement with several conduit
lenders and
Citibank, N.A. as a lender, liquidity provider and as agent for
the lenders. The
rights of lenders, such as Citibank, and any other creditors to
receive
principal and interest payments on borrowings under the
agreement are senior to
the rights of holders the TPS shares of the fund to receive
payment of dividends
and redemptions.
Under the credit agreement, JRO may not be permitted to redeem
TPS or make
dividend payments unless at such time, the fund meets certain
senior debt asset
coverage and borrowing base requirements and no event of default
or other
circumstance exists under the credit agreement that would limit
or block
redemption payments. In general, the 'borrowing base' represents
the amount of
assets against which the bank will advance funds under the
credit agreement.
Under the credit agreement, the fund cannot make any redemption
or dividend
payment on the TPS if immediately after giving effect to such
payment the fund
will have less than 263% asset coverage on its senior debt. If
the fund fails to
have asset coverage of at least 263% on any business day, it
must use available
funds to prepay borrowings on that date. If it is unable, it
must prepay the
senior debt until asset coverage with respect to senior debt is
at least 300%
within five additional business days following any breach.
Only after these conditions are met can the fund resume making
any payments of
dividends or redemptions to the TPS holders due at that time. In
the event of a
breach, TPS shareholders would be entitled to receive dividends
at the increased
rate equal to the dividend rate then in effect plus 5% per
annum, prorated to
the period of time for which dividends were delayed due to any
credit agreement
breach as discussed above.
Under the current allocation between preferred shares and
borrowing under the
credit agreement, Fitch views the likelihood of a delay in
dividend or
redemption payment to the TPS shareholders due to a breach in
the terms of the
credit agreement as remote, consistent with the 'AA' rating. In
the event of a
market value decline, the 225% asset coverage test for the TPS
will be breached
and require mandatory deleveraging well before a breach of
either the senior
debt asset coverage or borrowing base requirement as stipulated
in the credit
agreement can occur. In addition, the relatively brief cure
period for these
requirements as provided for in the credit agreement further
reduces the
potential for dividend or redemption payment delay in the event
of a breach.
However, Fitch's rating on the TPS could be negatively affected
by either a
substantial increase in the amount drawn under the credit
agreement that causes
this form of borrowing to become a materially larger part of the
capital
structure for a prolonged period, a material change in the
portfolio
composition, or a change in the credit agreement terms that
increases the
likelihood that a TPS dividend or redemption payment could be
delayed.
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests to assess the strength of
the structural
protections available to the TPS compared to the stresses
outlined in Fitch's
closed-end fund rating criteria. These tests included
determining various 'worst
case' scenarios where the leverage and portfolio composition of
the fund
migrated to the outer limits of its operating and investment
guidelines.
Only under remote circumstances, such as severe credit
deterioration or
increased issuer concentration, did the asset coverage available
to the TPS fall
below the 'AA' threshold and instead passed at the 'A' rating
level.
Given the relative conservatism of the stress scenarios, and the
minimal rating
impact, Fitch views the permitted investments, issuer
diversification framework
and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms of JRO as consistent with
a 'AA' long-term
rating.
THE ADVISORS
NFA, a subsidiary of Nuveen Investments, is JRO's investment
advisor,
responsible for the fund's overall investment strategy and its
implementation.
Symphony is an affiliate of NFA and oversees the day-to-day
investment
operations of the Fund. Nuveen Investments and its affiliates
had approximately
$239.5 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating assigned to the Term Preferred Shares may be
sensitive to material
changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or
market risk of
the fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered
by Fitch.
The fund has the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative
transactions which may not be captured by the Term Preferred
Share's asset
coverage test. The fund also has the ability to assume leverage
by borrowing
securities to fund a short sale. Outside of the CDS protection
purchased, the
fund does not engage in speculative derivative activities or
short sales of
borrowed securities to fund asset purchases and Fitch's analysis
assumes the
fund does not envision engaging in material amounts of such
activity in the
future. Any material derivative exposures or short sale of
borrowed assets could
have potential negative rating implications if they adversely
affect asset
coverage available to rated preferred securities.
For additional information about Fitch's rating guidelines to
debt and preferred
stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the criteria
referenced below,
which can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Swan
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0821
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alex Kelly
Analyst
+1-646-582-4814
Committee Chairperson
Greg Fayvilevich
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9151
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Nuveen Fund Advisors.
fund:
Applicable Criteria
Rating Closed-End Funds and Market Value Structures (pub. 09 Sep
2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
_id=1017074
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
