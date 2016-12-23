(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MEXICO CITY, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Regal Forest Holding
Co. Ltd's (Grupo Unicomer) ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-';
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect the company's leading business position in
most of the
countries where it operates and the solid financial position of
its main
shareholders. The ratings incorporate Grupo Unicomer's
geographic and format
diversification that have contributed to positive consolidated
cash flows from
operations (CFFO) throughout economic cycles. The company has
been reporting
stable operational results based on a business model that
targets low-income to
middle-income segments.
Grupo Unicomer's ratings are limited by its operating
environment considering
the countries in which it operates, with low sovereign ratings
and its growth
strategy through acquisitions, funded mainly with debt, which in
turn has
prevented it from reducing consolidated leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operating Environment and Format Diversification:
Grupo Unicomer has commercial operations in 24 countries across
Central America,
South America and the Caribbean. The company has a track record
of more than 15
years in consumer durables sales, which has enabled it to
develop long-term
relationships with suppliers and to have competitive advantages
in terms of
location of its stores within small countries where prime
retailing points of
sale are very limited. The company maintains a leading business
position in the
selling of consumer durables goods, supported by its proprietary
financing
services and economies of scale in terms of purchasing power and
logistics.
Geographic Diversification:
Geographic diversification allows Grupo Unicomer to have a broad
revenue base
supported by different economic dynamics and somehow mitigates
the company's
country risk of most of its markets, within the 'B' rating
category. Costa Rica,
Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Ecuador are among the most
important cash flow
contributors. In addition, the company has several store formats
and brands
across their operations.
Positive Cash Flow from Operations:
For the LTM ended September 2016, the company generated USD70.1
million of CFFO.
Fitch expects the company's CFFO to remain positive during
2017-2020. Grupo
Unicomer is executing an investment plan for the next four years
in order to
keep its business position and recover the profitability margins
it had in the
past (around 14% of EBITDA margin). Capex levels should be
around USD44.3
million per year during the medium term excluding potential
acquisitions. In
2015-2016, the company acquired two retail chains, one in
Paraguay and the other
in the Caribbean countries of Bonaire, Curacao and St. Maarten.
Historically, Grupo Unicomer has consistently maintained
positive CFFO
throughout economic cycles. The company has had the flexibility
to adjust its
operations during economic downturns by restricting credit
origination, reducing
bank debt and improving its product mix in order to protect its
operating cash
flows. Grupo Unicomer's CFFO has been robust enough to fund
capex and dividend
payments during the years. However, new acquisitions have been
financed mostly
with debt.
Ambitious Growth Funded Mainly with Debt:
Historically, Grupo Unicomer has expanded its operations through
a combination
of organic and inorganic growth. Since its inception, the
company has done
important acquisitions that increased its size and coverage.
While organic
growth was primarily funded with internal operating cash flows,
acquisitions
were funded mainly with debt. As of September 2016, lease
adjusted debt to
EBITDAR was 4.7x, an increase from 4.3x registered a year ago,
mainly due to the
debt related to the funding of the ElectroFacil and Omni
acquisitions in
December 2015 and April 2016, respectively. Fitch expects the
company to reduce
this ratio to 4.2x-4.3x by the end of March 2017.
Financial Spread Offsets Moderate Level of Overdue Accounts:
The company's consumer finance strategy includes sufficient
financial spreads to
cover credit risks associated with the portfolio. During the
last five years,
the portfolio yield after deducting uncollectable expenses and
write-offs has
been nearly 40% on average. While more than half of retail sales
are on credit
originated by Grupo Unicomer, the company has started offering
cash loans to
their customers, which in Fitch's view are riskier.
As of June 30, 2016, Grupo Unicomer's portfolio had an average
of 7.4% of
non-performing loans (past due accounts for 90 days or more).
This compares
negatively to 6.9% in March 2016, due to a reduction in the
portfolio as well as
the economic and political conditions in Central America,
Trinidad and Tobago
and Ecuador. As of June 2016, the company has reserves
equivalent to 96% of
those non-performing loans. The level of overdue accounts is
partially offset by
the company's efficient collection program and portfolio yield.
Shareholders' Sound Financial Position:
The ratings consider the sound financial position of Grupo
Unicomer's
shareholders Milady Group (Milady 50%) and El Puerto de
Liverpool, S.A.B. de
C.V. (Liverpool 50%), with a proven track record in retail since
1847. Milady's
operations include real estate developments, department store
chains, all
Inditex's franchises in Central America, and a vertically
integrated textile
manufacturing and wholesaling business. Liverpool
('BBB+'/Outlook Stable), a
department store with 118 units and 25 shopping malls in Mexico,
had USD5.4
billion in total revenues in the LTM ended September 2016 with
16% of EBITDA
margin. Liverpool's total adjusted debt/EBITDAR was 1.9x for the
same period.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Grupo
Unicomer include:
--Revenue growth of 4.9% on average for 2017-2020;
--EBITDA margin of 12.3% for year-end 2017 and close to 13%
going forward;
--Total Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR of 3.5-4.5x in the medium term;
--Dividend payments equivalent to 25% of net income for
2017-2020;
--Stable portfolio credit quality;
--Potential inorganic growth in 2017 and 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a negative
rating action include: deterioration in overdue accounts from
the consumer
finance business, significant reduction in cash flow generation,
further
debt-financed acquisition activity resulting in an adjusted debt
to EBITDAR
ratio above 5x and/or deterioration of liquidity compared to
short-term debt.
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a positive
rating action include: diversification of operating subsidiaries
in countries
with higher sovereign risk, total adjusted leverage below 3.5x
on a sustained
basis, simplification of the company's debt structure, and
significant reduction
on its current maturities that result in a consistent ratio of
cash plus
CFFO-to-short-term debt of 1.0x.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is adequate for the rating category. The company's
main source of
liquidity is internal cash generation consisting of positive
CFFO. Cash and
equivalents of USD54 million and a short-term net receivables
portfolio of
USD595 million further support the company's liquidity. The
company's liquidity
ratio, measured as FCF plus cash and marketable securities over
debt service
coverage, was 0.1x as of Sept. 30, 2016; including short-term
account
receivables in the calculation the ratio increases to 1.7x.
As of Sept. 30, 2016, Grupo Unicomer reported total adjusted
debt of USD1.2
billion, of which USD305 million was classified as short-term.
This level of
current debt compares with USD54 million of cash and marketable
securities and
USD118 million of uncommitted undrawn revolving credit
facilities. The company
benefits from sales coming from the October-December quarter
(approximately 34%
of total revenues) and from potential liquidity of its USD595
million of short
term account receivables from the consumer finance unit.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maria Pia Medrano
Associate Director
+52 55 5955 1600
Blvd. Manuel Avila Camacho 88, Piso 10.
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec, Mexico City
Secondary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1 212 908 0367
Committee Chairperson
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 22, 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
