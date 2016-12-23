(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MEXICO CITY, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Office Depot de
Mexico S.A. de C.V.'s (ODM) Long-Term Local Currency (LC) and
Foreign Currency
(FC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook
has been revised
to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this press release.
The revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable reflects the
important reduction of
the company's debt as well as the mitigation of the foreign
exchange risk
related to its debt after the USD200 million cash capital
increase from its
shareholder Grupo Gigante (GG) and the make-whole call of the
USD350 million
senior notes on Dec. 19, 2016.
On Dec. 19, ODM prepaid its USD-denominated debt with a
combination of Mexican
peso-denominated debt, cash and a capital increase from GG. On a
pro forma
basis, ODM will reduce its debt to nearly MXN3 billion from the
MXN6.8 billion
in September 2016, for an adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio of 2.7x
from the 4.2x
on Sept. 30, 2016.
ODM's credit quality reflects its leadership position in the
office products
super-store segment, diversified geographical footprint and
consistent cash flow
generation. The ratings also consider ODM's sound liquidity
position and the
expectation that the company will successfully integrate and
align the recent
acquisitions into its operations and financial results.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Profile
ODM's operating profile is supported by its national retail
presence in Mexico,
operations in Central and South America, mix of large corporate
customers, small
businesses and consumers. It has a leading position among
Mexican office supply
super stores and non-Mexican sales represent about 27.8% of
total revenues. In
addition, its wide distribution network, preponderance of cash
sales and mostly
local sourcing of inventory further supports ODM's business
profile.
Stable Cash Flow Generation
The company has shown consistent growth over the past 13 years,
with solid
EBITDA generation even during economic downturns. Same store
sales (SSS)
recovered during 2015 (6.3%) and the first nine months of 2016
(8.1%) due to
improved consumer confidence, low inflation rates and increasing
real wages,
while total sales increased by 29.5% and 21.5%, respectively,
due to the
consolidation of Grupo Prisa (Prisa) and RadioShack de Mexico
(RSM). During the
LTM ended September 2016, EBITDA margins declined by nearly 220
basis points
(bps) to 8.2% compared to full-year 2014 (10.4%), a result of
the acquired
companies' lower margins. Fitch expects ODM's EBITDA margin to
be around 9% in
the medium term.
Important Reduction in Debt
ODM's leverage ratios should improve after the USD350 million
notes prepayment.
The company refinanced part of those bonds with a MXN3 billion
Mexican
peso-denominated facility with Banco de Comercio Exterior
(Bancomext). The new
debt has a 10-year term and 2-year grace period, which should
allow the company
to focus on the potential synergies of Prisa and RSM.
On a pro forma basis, adjusted Debt to EBITDAR should be around
2.7x from the
4.2x in September 2016. Fitch expects ODM's leverage to improve
as synergies and
margin improvements from the recent acquisitions materialize.
Growth Through Targeted Acquisitions
During 2015, ODM acquired Grupo Prisa (Prisa), a Chilean office
supply company,
as well as RadioShack de Mexico (RSM). These acquisitions have
increased
revenues by about 30%. Fitch believes Prisa adds geographical
diversification to
ODM, while RSM could see improved margins and market share under
ODM's
stewardship.
The Mexican office supply and small electronics retail industry
is very
fragmented, with the potential for consolidation by big players
such as ODM.
Going forward, ODM will also pursue a robust growth strategy,
with an estimated
40 store openings per year on average. Fitch expects these
openings and any
upcoming acquisitions to be funded with internally generated
cash flow, as the
company has done in the past.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Average revenue growth of 7.5% per year during 2016 - 2019;
--EBITDA margins close to 8.8% on average during 2016 - 2019;
--Prepayment of the USD350 million senior notes with a USD200
million capital
increase and a new credit facility for MXN3 billion;
--CFO generation above MXN1 billion per year;
--Average annual capex of MXN798 million during 2016 - 2019;
--Cash dividend payments of 50% of net income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could be detrimental to credit quality include:
--EBITDA margin trends below Fitch's expectations;
--Sustained negative SSS over time;
--Debt-financed acquisitions;
--Further devaluation of the Mexican peso vs. the U.S. dollar;
--Other factors that drive adjusted debt to EBITDAR above 3.2x;
debt to EBITDA
above 2.5x and FFO adjusted leverage (Debt adjusted by leases /
Funds from
Operations) above 4.5x within the next 12 - 24 months.
Factors that could improve creditworthiness include
stronger-than-expected
operating results, an adjusted leverage ratio at or under 3.2x
and continued
positive SSS while maintaining its leadership in the office
supply market.
LIQUIDITY
ODM's liquidity position is sound. As of September 2016, ODM had
a cash and
marketable securities balance of MXN1 billion and short-term
debt of MXN21
million (incurred by Prisa before the acquisition). No material
debt maturities
are due until 2019 when the new credit facility's amortization
begins.
Free cash flow (FCF) has been positive over the past five years,
and Fitch
expects it to remain positive going forward. Estimated capex in
the medium term
is around MXN800 million per year.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Office Depot de Mexico S.A. de C.V.
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB+';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maria Pia Medrano
Associate Director
+52 55 5955 1600
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Blvd. Manuel Avila Camacho 88, Piso 10
Lomas de Chapultepec, Mexico City
Secondary Analyst
Johnny DaSilva
Director
+1-212-612-0367
Committee Chairperson
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 22, 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
