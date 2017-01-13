(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
expected rating of
'BBB(EXP)' to the proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes to
be issued by
Central Plaza Development Ltd. The notes are unconditionally and
irrevocably
guaranteed by International Financial Center Property Ltd., a
wholly owned
subsidiary of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (BCL; BB+/Stable), which
is a 54.5%
directly-owned listed subsidiary of Beijing Capital Group
Company Limited (BCG;
BBB/Negative).
The notes are rated at the same level as BCG's senior unsecured
rating as BCG
has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of
equity interest
purchase undertaking to ensure that the issuer and guarantor
have sufficient
assets and liquidity to meet their respective obligations for
the senior notes.
The proceeds of the notes will be mainly used to meet BCL's
refinancing needs.
The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent upon the
receipt of
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Environment Protection Leverage Deterioration: BCG's subsidiary,
Beijing Capital
Co. Ltd. (BCC), continues to operate the core environmental
protection business
for BCG. BCC has had a high capex and acquisition programme
since 2014 due to
its expansion in the waste-management business. BCC's total
capex totalled
around CNY6bn in both 2014 and 2015 and is likely to remain at
similar levels in
the next three years. However, cash flow generation lags capex
by two to three
years due to the construction period for projects. Fitch expects
BCC's
FFO-adjusted net leverage to be sustained above 12x in the
expansion phase,
putting pressure on BCG's standalone rating. The segment credit
profile is
commensurate with a high 'B' rating.
Weak and Unstable Interest Coverage: The holding company's
(holdco) ratio of
dividends to interest expense remained below 1x in 2015 because
the holdco's
total debt increased by more than CNY6bn. The ongoing non-core
asset disposals
help to reduce total debt and hence interest expense, but are
not a sustainable
way to uphold the ratio. However, BCG could generate enough cash
flow to
deleverage if it successfully develops its 3 million square
metre (sq m) Daxing
land and 38 million sq m of land in the Beijing-Tianijn-Hebei
region.
Daxing Asset Realisation Credit Positive: BCG launched the
Meilanwan social
housing project in Daxing in 2016. The project accounts for less
than 10% of the
Daxing land area and is likely to generate more than CNY5bn in
revenue. The
deduced land valuation from the Meilanwan project is
considerably higher than
our previous estimate.
Fitch continues to assess BCG's property segment on a
consolidated basis. The
agency expects leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, to be less
than 50% for the next three years. A higher valuation of the
Daxing land,
coupled with deleveraging of BCL, whose standalone credit
profile is assessed at
'B+', may improve the credit profile of BCG's property segment
closer to a high
'BB' category in the near term.
Stable Infrastructure: BCG's Beijing MTR Co., Ltd (Beijing MTR)
has started
consolidating revenue from its Line 14 subway investment in 2016
under its
franchising contract with the Beijing government. The CNY13bn
capex for Line 14,
initially funded by Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co Ltd
(A+/Stable), will
be repaid mostly with debt-funding in 2016-2017. At the same
time, Beijing MTR
has started its Line 16 subway investment. Fitch expects Beijing
MTR's leverage
to rise due to its large capex, but remain manageable, with
EBITDA interest
coverage of above 3x.
Leverage at BCG's Tianjin Beijing Expressway Co., Ltd remains
high, with an
FFO-adjusted net leverage above 12x at end-2015. This has
dragged down the
infrastructure segment's overall credit profile. BCG is
considering
restructuring the segment's assets as part of its ongoing
deleveraging
initiative. Fitch assesses the infrastructure segment's credit
profile in line
with a low 'BBB' category.
Moderate Government Support: BCG's ratings continue to benefit
from a two-notch
uplift due to its moderately strong linkage with the Beijing
municipal
government. BCG acts as an aggregator of private capital to be
channelled
towards investment in public goods, such as subways,
environmental facilities
and primary land development in the greater Beijing region, as
well as financial
services, such as government-guaranteed loans for Beijing's
small-to-medium
enterprises and agriculture businesses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- the same assumptions as for BCL's rating case
- Beijing MTR's revenue to increase by 40% in 2016; Line 14's
CNY13bn capex to
be paid off mostly by debt in 2016-2017
- BCC's revenue to drop by 10% in 2016. Capex sustained above
CNY6bn in
2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- holdco's land failing to generate sustainable cash inflow, so
that BCG's ratio
of dividend and interest income to interest expense remains
below 1.2x (2015:
0.4x)
- further deterioration of the credit profiles of BCG's three
core subsidiaries
Positive: The Negative Outlook on BCG's IDR may be revised to
Stable if the
above factors do not materialise within 12 months.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
