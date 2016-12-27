(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings of 'BBB+'
to Johnson Controls International plc's (JCI) senior unsecured
notes issued
under its exchange offer that expired Dec. 23, 2016. The notes
are being
exchanged for $6.1 billion of senior unsecured notes at JCI's
subsidiaries
including $4.1 billion at Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI, Inc.) and
$2 billion at
Tyco International Finance S.A. (TIFSA). JCI's new notes have
interest rates and
maturity dates that are identical to the tendered notes.
Fitch has also assigned a final rating of 'BBB+' to an amended
$2 billion bank
credit facility which becomes effective upon completion of the
exchange offer
under which JCI succeeds JCI, Inc. as principal borrower. Fitch
has assigned a
final commercial paper (CP) rating of 'F2' to JCI that applies
to a $2 billion
U.S. program and a EUR2 billion CP program. Fitch expects JCI's
initial CP
issuance will include the amount used to replace outstanding CP
balances at JCI,
Inc. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the long-term and
short-term ratings for
Tyco International Holding S.a.r.l. (TSARL).
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the 'BBB+' ratings for JCI,
Inc. and TIFSA. The
affirmation reflects JCI's solid financial position on a
consolidated basis and
the strategic importance of the legacy Johnson Controls and Tyco
businesses to
the combined company. The ratings are being withdrawn due to the
lack of future
financial reporting for JCI, Inc. and TIFSA and the removal of
certain standard
provisions in the note indentures including limitations on
liens, change of
control, and events of default. The removal of these provisions,
which are
available to holders of JCI's new notes, occurred following the
receipt of
consents related to the debt exchange.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this
release.
EXCHANGE OFFER AND SOLICITATION
The completion of the exchange offer on Dec. 23, 2016, which was
contemplated by
JCI at the time of its merger with Tyco International plc (Tyco)
in September
2016, consolidates a large portion of JCI, Inc.'s and TIFSA's
outstanding debt
at the JCI level, and it simplifies administrative and financial
reporting
requirements.
Approximately 93% of notes subject to the exchange offer were
tendered. The
amount of long-term debt outstanding after the exchange is
slightly less than
$300 million at JCI, Inc. and approximately $200 million at
TIFSA. Fitch
estimates that nearly 60% of JCI's consolidated debt is located
at the parent
level following the debt exchange on a pro forma basis after JCI
refinances CP
at JCI, Inc., just over 30% is at TSARL, with the remainder
distributed among
JCI's subsidiaries including JCI, Inc. and TIFSA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that JCI's
consolidated leverage
could be somewhat higher through the first half of fiscal 2018
compared to
long-term levels anticipated by Fitch due to integration actions
and transaction
related costs following the merger with Tyco. After the
integration of Tyco is
largely completed, Fitch expects JCI will maintain FFO Adjusted
Leverage in a
range near 3.5x and that debt/EBITDA could approach 2.5x as
defined by Fitch.
Other than leverage, some of JCI's characteristics, such as
diversification and
the overall operating margin when considering expected
improvements, are
consistent with 'A' category ratings.
Fitch estimates JCI could use available cash to reduce debt to
the mid-$11
billion range during fiscal 2017, compared to $12.8 billion at
the end of fiscal
2016 on a pro forma basis excluding Adient.
Operating margins at the two operating businesses, TSARL and
JCI, Inc., are
roughly similar, and both businesses have meaningful service and
aftermarket
business that mitigates their exposure to cyclical end markets.
Prior to any
future restructuring or realignments, Fitch estimates that
nearly two-thirds of
the merged company's EBITDA will be generated by JCI, Inc. while
at least
one-third of EBITDA will be at TSARL.
TSARL's initial leverage is higher than leverage for JCI on a
consolidated
basis, but the difference is not sufficient to differentiate the
ratings. Fitch
estimates debt/EBITDA at TSARL in 2017 will be in the high-2x
range compared to
a mid-2x range for the consolidated company. However, Fitch
expects debt and
leverage at TSARL will decline as excess cash flow is directed
toward debt
reduction.
Rating concerns include typical integration risks associated
with the merger,
restructuring costs to realign the combined company, a rapidly
evolving
automotive battery market served by JCI's Power Solutions, and
future cash
deployment for acquisitions and share repurchases. These
concerns are offset by
expected cost and tax synergies, which should support future
margins and Fitch's
expectation that acquisitions in the near term will be limited
while JCI aligns
the merged company. In addition, Power Solutions' strong
competitive position
and technical capabilities should enable it to participate in
new battery
technologies as they develop. Fitch believes legacy liabilities
from Tyco's past
separations are manageable due to previous actions to address
asbestos and
income tax litigation.
The ratings incorporate strong market positions within the
merged company's
fragmented building, fire and security markets, and the leading
global market
position for automotive batteries in the Power Solutions
business. Fitch views
leverage metrics as somewhat weak for the 'BBB+' rating;
however, this concern
is offset by JCI's market positions, steady FCF expected by
Fitch following the
merger, and financial flexibility including minimal limitations
on available
cash associated with the company's Irish domicile.
Fitch expects FCF will be adequate to fund modest discretionary
spending for
acquisitions, share repurchases and other uses while maintaining
steady debt and
leverage. Initially, FCF will be reduced during the first
one-to-two years by
merger related costs including restructuring and integration
charges that should
decline over time as the integration is completed. Fitch
estimates FCF will
reach 4% of sales or higher by the end of 2017 or in 2018.
Net pension liabilities totaled $1.9 billion (76% funded) as of
Sept. 30, 2016,
of which a small portion was allocated to Adient when it was
spun off in October
2016. Pension contributions are possible in 2017 but the amount
will partly
depend on the level of interest rates, which were at low levels
at Sept. 30,
2016.
The merger with JCI combined Tyco's fire and security business
with JCI's
building controls and HVAC business. The company's larger scale
and broader
technological capabilities should support its competitive
position in fragmented
markets, some of which are served by other large providers.
Product development
will be a key differentiator as digital technologies become
increasingly
important. JCI plans to expand margins over the next several
years as it
realizes at least $150 million of tax savings and $500 million
of cost synergies
through improved procurement and by consolidating overhead
expenses. These
amounts do not include an additional $400 million of
productivity improvements
underway at JCI and Tyco prior to the merger.
Other benefits from the merger include potential sales
synergies, an expanded
product and service portfolio, and the ability to provide and
integrate data and
connected systems. JCI estimates service and after-market
business will be just
over 40% of total revenue, helping to offset the impact of
cyclicality in the
company's building markets. JCI's building efficiency business
and Tyco
complement each other, as they serve similar markets but do not
necessarily
overlap.
JCI has a strong automotive battery business, Power Solutions.
Although Power
Solutions is unrelated to the other businesses, it has the
largest global market
share among its competitors, generates solid margins, and is
well positioned to
generate growth through new technologies and in emerging
regions. Approximately
three-fourths of revenue is aftermarket business which supports
margins and is
relatively stable.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions include:
--Margins improve during the next several years as the merged
company realizes
tax savings, cost synergies between the legacy Tyco and JCI
Building Experience
businesses, and ongoing productivity improvements;
--The Power Solutions business maintains its leading global
market share
including participating in new technologies;
--Debt totals slightly more than $11 billion at the end of
fiscal 2017;
--The company's long-term leverage remains within steady ranges,
including
adjusted debt/EBITDAR in the low 3x range and FFO adjusted
leverage in the
mid-3x range;
--FCF margin increases to around 4% of revenue or higher as
restructuring and
other transaction related costs decline and margins increase.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--The integration of Tyco with JCI's Building Experience
business leads to
substantial gains in market share;
--Higher margins and steady debt levels lead to consistently
higher FCF and
lower leverage, including FFO adjusted leverage below 3x;
--FCF margin increases to 6%-7% compared to slightly above 4% as
projected by
Fitch.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Inability to realize expected cost synergies and margin
improvement during the
next three years;
--Ineffective product development, particularly in the Power
Solutions business,
leads to loss of market share or lower margins;
--Leverage increases for more than a short period as a result of
cash deployment
for acquisitions or share repurchases, including FFO adjusted
leverage above 4x
or gross debt/EBITDA consistently above 2.5x.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity at Sept. 30, 2016 included cash of $684 million,
excluding $2 billion
of cash in escrow for Adient debt, and availability under $3
billion of bank
credit facilities. The facilities consist of a $2 billion
facility at JCI, Inc.
(transferred to JCI plc upon completion of the debt exchange)
and a $1 billion
facility at TSARL that each mature in 2020. The bank facilities
back CP. JCI's
domicile in Ireland should minimize tax liabilities related to
foreign earnings
and enable the company to maintain relatively low cash levels at
or below the
$345 million balance reported by Tyco prior to the merger.
Fitch's calculation of debt includes any outstanding factored
receivables,
including non-recourse facilities. Scheduled maturities of
long-term debt are
well distributed and do not exceed $600 million in any single
year before 2026.
Maturities were not affected by the exchange offer.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following final ratings:
Johnson Controls International plc
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Johnson Controls International plc
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2'.
Tyco International Holding S.a.r.l.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Tyco International Finance S.A.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facilities 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Johnson Controls, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Philip Zahn
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Committee Chairperson
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has made no
material
adjustments that are not disclosed within the company's public
filings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
