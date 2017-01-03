(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB' to Smithfield Foods, Inc. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
Smithfield's ratings benefit from a one-notch upgrade from its
stand-alone
credit profile due to Fitch's view of a moderate
parent-subsidiary linkage.
Smithfield is 100% owned by WH Group, Inc. (WH Group) which
Fitch rates
'BBB+'/Stable. The company's stand-alone credit profile of
'BBB-' reflects its
leading position in the global pork industry, growing mix of
higher-margin
packaged meats, and reduced financial leverage. These positives
are balanced
against the lack of diversity across other proteins, higher
potential earnings
volatility than larger more diversified peers, and that
dividends could
constrain on-going FCF.
Fitch expects Smithfield to generate over $1 billion of EBITDA
annually in most
years with moderate volatility due to periodic changes in
industry supply/demand
dynamics and raw material costs and that leverage will be
sustained at or below
2x. At Oct. 2, 2016, Smithfield had $2.3 billion of total debt.
Pro forma for
the redemption of $250 million of its 5.25% notes due August
2018 on Oct. 21,
2016, total debt was approximately $2 billion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Share in Pork: Smithfield is the largest hog producer
and pork processor
in the world, generating $14.3 billion of net sales and $1.2
billion of EBITDA
during the LTM ended Oct. 2, 2016. The firm is No. 1 in U.S.
pork processing
(26% share) and U.S. hog production (15% share) and distributes
products via the
retail, deli, and foodservice channels. Smithfield's September
2013 buyout by WH
Group provides greater access to China, which is the world's
largest and
fastest-growing market for pork and improves utilization for hog
production.
Exports from the U.S, which are subject to periodic trade
restrictions,
represented 25% of fresh pork tonnage in 2015, up from 23.5% in
2011. About 10%
of net sales are from Smithfield international segment
consisting of businesses
operated in Europe and joint ventures in Mexico.
Positive Mix but Limited Diversification: Smithfield has
increased its mix of
higher-margin more stable packaged meats but remains
concentrated in a single
protein. Fitch believes a lack of product diversification
results in higher
business risk versus diversified peers due to potential animal
disease,
foodborne illness, and consumer shift among competing proteins.
For the LTM
period ended Oct. 2, 2016, packaged meats represented $7.3
billion or 51% of
Smithfield's net sales and 76% of its $959 million of operating
profit, up from
46% of sales and 56% of operating profit in 2012.
Packaged meats profitability has improved as a result of pricing
actions, volume
growth that has averaged over 2% yearly since 2012, and lower
raw material
costs. However, Fitch believes volume growth of more than 1% -
2% and continued
pricing actions could be a challenge given increased competition
as protein
peers also move up the value chain and in light of consumers'
growing preference
for fresh versus processed foods. Smithfield's packaged meat
volume was flat for
the nine months ended October 2016. Moreover, visibility on pork
raw material
costs is also limited beyond 2017 given the commodity nature of
the global
protein industry. Smithfield views 9%-11% as the normalized
margin range for its
packaged meats business.
Earnings Volatility, Hedging Dependence: Smithfield is
generating record
operating earnings due to an increased mix of higher-margin
packaged meats, low
raw material costs and strong protein demand. The company's
vertically
integrated business model provides assured supply, product
traceability and
serves as a natural hedge to swings in hog prices. However,
consolidated
performance is dependent on Smithfield's ability to continue to
successfully
hedge volatility in hog production where losses can be more
severe than other
categories of protein production. Fitch anticipates that
Smithfield's fresh pork
and packaged meats segments can generate at least $1 billion of
EBITDA in most
years. However, moderate volatility in consolidated earnings is
expected due to
the potential for on-going periodic losses in hog production.
Efficiency, Margin Improvement Opportunities: Smithfield's
normalized 4%-6%
margin in pork processing trails public competitors by as much
as 2% but the
company is engaged in numerous projects to increase processing
yields and reduce
distribution costs in order to close that profitability gap.
Consolidated
margins have improved since 2015 due to the firm's "One
Smithfield" initiative
which entails realigning its decentralized operating structure
to optimize its
back-office, manufacturing and logistics infrastructure.
Management expects this
initiative to result in 100-150bps of margin improvement, of
which roughly 75%
will be realized through 2016.
Reduced Leverage, Constrained FCF: Smithfield's financial
strategy is guided by
its parent's commitment to maintain total debt/EBITDA below 2x
on a consolidated
basis. Smithfield has significantly reduced leverage, paying off
roughly $1.4
billion of debt since the buyout. At Oct. 2, 2016, total
debt/EBITDA was 1.9x,
down from over 4.0x at the time of the acquisition. The company
has also made
over $400 million of voluntary contributions to its pension plan
over the past
two years and is committed to maintaining $500 million-$1
billion of liquidity
including cash on hand and revolver availability.
Fitch expects total debt/EBITDA to be sustained at or below 2x
over the
intermediate term but believes FCF will be constrained by the
upstreaming of
dividends to WH Group given significant cushion under the
company's restricted
payment basket and the parent's stated policy of paying
dividends at or above
30% of net income. WH Group's dividend is supported by cash
flows of Smithfield
and Shuanghui Development, the leading pork and packaged meat
producer in China.
Large-scale M&A is not viewed as a near-term risk.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Smithfield
include:
-Consolidated revenue grows about 2% yearly beyond 2016 to the
$15 billion range
by 2019;
-Consolidated EBITDA of $1.1 billion-$1.3 billion annually
through 2019;
-FCF is neutral to modestly negative, assuming capex in the $350
million-$400
million range and dividends consistent with 2016;
-Total debt/EBITDA is sustained at or below 2x through 2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Triggers: Smithfield's ratings receive a one-notch
benefit based on
Fitch's view of a moderate parent-subsidiary linkage between WH
Group and
Smithfield. An upgrade is not expected over the intermediate
term due to
Smithfield's single-protein concentration, FCF that will be
constrained by
dividends to its parent, and potential volatility caused by the
company's hog
production operation. However, total debt/EBITDA sustained under
2x, a FCF
margin of at least 2.5%, operating margins above the
high-single-digit range,
and a proven level of earnings stability over multiple protein
cycles could
result in a positive rating action.
Negative Triggers: Total debt/EBITDA maintained above 2.5x, due
to operating
income declines and/or increased debt, higher than expected
dividends to its
parent, a sustained loss of market share and materially lower
than expected
profitability in packaged meats would result in a downgrade of
Smithfield's
ratings. A downgrade of WH Group's ratings or Fitch's view that
there has been
deterioration in WH Group's willingness to provide tangible
support to
Smithfield would also result in a downgrade.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch views Smithfield's liquidity as adequate. At Oct. 2, 2016,
Smithfield had
$278 million of cash, an undrawn $1.025 billion inventory
revolver expiring May
2020, and a $275 million accounts receivables securitization
facility maturing
December 2019.
Smithfield's credit facility subjects the company to a maximum
debt/capitalization ratio of 50% and a minimum interest expense
coverage ratio
of 2.50x for which the company has significant cushion.
Smithfield redeemed
$250 million of 5.25% senior unsecured notes due August 2018 on
Oct. 21, 2016.
Pro forma for this redemption, long-term debt maturities over
the next three
years include $445 million of 7.75% senior unsecured notes due
2017, $201
million of 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2018, and an
aggregate of roughly
$15 million of subsidiary notes priced at 5.7% and LIBOR plus
2.5% due 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Smithfield Foods, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation expense as reported in financials.
