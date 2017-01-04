(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Aoyuan Property
Group Limited's (Aoyuan; BB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior
notes an expected
'BB-(EXP)' rating.
The notes are rated at the same level as Aoyuan's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations
of the company.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Sales Performance: Aoyuan's 2016 contracted sales
increased 69% yoy to
CNY25.6bn after it tripled to CNY15.2bn in 2015 from 2012 as it
continued its
fast-churn strategy. Fitch expects contracted sales to continue
to increase in
2017 based on the company's project launch pipeline, although
the pace of growth
is likely to be slower than in 2016. In 2016, about 50% of
Aoyuan's contracted
sales was still in Guangdong province, but the company is
prudently exploring
opportunities in other provinces and overseas.
Stable Financial Profile: What sets Aoyuan apart from its
fast-growing peers is
that it has maintained healthy leverage despite rapid expansion.
Its leverage,
as measured by net debt to adjusted inventory, was 29.8% at
end-June 2016 and we
expect the ratio to be stable at end-2016. Fitch also estimates
its sales
efficiency - measured by contracted sales in the last 12 months
to gross debt -
will improve to 1.3x by end-2016 from 0.9x at end-2015. We
expect Aoyuan to
maintain its fast-churn model and prudent land acquisition
strategy; thus its
financial profile will remain healthy in the next 12-18 months,
which will
support its credit profile.
Prudent Acquisition Strategy: Aoyuan has maintained its pace of
land
acquisitions, even though its contracted sales have increased
significantly.
Fitch expects the company to continue to explore buying land in
the Pearl River
Delta, central China and Yangtze River Delta. It acquired four
parcels with
total land cost of CNY5.3bn in 1H16 and remained disciplined in
land
acquisitions in 2H16. Fitch expects the full-year land premium
would still be
less than 40% of contracted sales, which have increased; this
would give the
company comfortable headroom for future land acquisitions.
Adequate Land Bank: Aoyuan had total sellable gross floor area
of about 13
million square metres as of end-June 2016. Around 20% land bank
by value is in
lower-tier cities, but the percentage has continued to decrease
and the land
bank quality has improved over the years. Moreover, about half
of Aoyuan's land
in lower-tier cities is in smaller cities outside of Guangzhou
that are still
targeted at buyers from Guangzhou. Fitch considers the
contracted sales from
these sites to be satisfactorily predictable as they are easily
accessible from
Guangzhou and the company has a good execution track record.
Slight Margin Decline: Fitch expects Aoyuan's EBITDA margin to
gradually drop to
between 20% and 25% after 2016 from more than 25% previously.
This is due to a
greater share of higher-margin products in the past, pressure
from higher land
costs as well as an increase in selling, general and
administrative expenses as
a result of the larger operational scale.
Healthy Liquidity: Aoyuan's current liquidity position is
strong, which supports
its planned expansion. Total cash was CNY10.2bn at end-June 2016
against
short-term debt of CNY4.1bn. The company is also committed to
improve its debt
structure. Recent funding initiatives, both onshore and
offshore, diversified
its funding channels, improved its debt maturity profile and
reduced funding
costs. As of end-1H16, short-term debt accounted for only 21% of
total debt, and
the company's weighted average funding cost was 8.4%. We
estimate that by
end-2016, Aoyuan will maintain a strong liquidity position and
funding cost will
fall further to 8%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Pace of land acquisitions to be stable in 2017 and 2018 at
40%-50% of
contracted sales
- Contracted sales are estimated based on sellable resources in
the next 12-18
months. Contracted sales to continue to grow although at a
slower pace than in
2016
- The company's average selling price for its contracted sales
will be slightly
higher in 2017 due to a larger share of high-margin products
- Company to maintain its fast-churn and high cash-flow turnover
business model
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20% (1H16: 23.4%)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40% (end-June
2016: 29.8%)
- Contracted sales to gross debt sustained below 1.2x (end-June
2016: 1.0x)
- Sustained decrease of total sellable GFA in the land bank to
below 3.5x of
annual contracted sales GFA (12 months to end-June 2016: 5.6x)
Positive: No positive rating action is expected unless Aoyuan is
able to
substantially increase its scale, and establish core markets in
multi-regions
without compromising its financial metrics. This is not expected
over the next
12-18 months.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jenny Wenjun Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 December 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
